(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – In coordination with local, state and federal partners, the County of Santa Barbara has made Local Recovery and Assistance Resources available online through ReadySBC.org. Resources in Spanish can be found here. This online location of resources serves as single point of access for essential resources and services available for community members who are beginning the process of rebuilding and recovery, following the storm impact. In addition to online resources a physical one-stop shop local assistance center will be open for a third consecutive day Monday, Jan. 16 in Guadalupe and Orcutt. Clean-up kits for those impacted by the January storms will also be available at the Local Assistance Centers (LAC) today.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO