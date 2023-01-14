ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

a-z-animals.com

Discover Georgia’s Coldest January on Record

In the western part of Georgia, the climate is subtropical, with hot summers and mild winters. The eastern region experiences a dry, moderate continental climate, with cooler temperatures in winter and warmer days in summer. Generally speaking, Georgia offers a pleasantly moderate climate year-round. Summers are warm, while falls are sunny yet brisk. Winters offer mild temperatures ranging from 50 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit. In addition, there is usually light snowfall in the mountains and virtually none elsewhere throughout the winter. Springtime brings blooming dogwoods and azaleas that add color to the countryside. Average rainfall each year helps keep everything lush and green, making it an ideal place for outdoor activities all season long.
The Georgia Sun

Stories you may have missed around Georgia last week

Here are some of the goings-on around The Peach State last week that you may have missed. Gov. Brian Kemp released a $32.5 billion fiscal 2024 state budget proposal Jan. 13 that’s heavy on spending for education and gives Georgia teachers and state employees $2,000 raises. The spending plan,...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia tornado victims still scrambling to put lives back together days after storms

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Familes have been working for days to pick up the pieces after at least five tornadoes moved through parts of Georgia last week. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln was in LaGrange Monday, where it still looks like a bomb went off in one neighborhood. Victims Lincoln spoke to said that while they do have home insurance, right now they are strapped for cash trying to deal with hotel and moving expenses.
saportareport.com

Cancer care in Georgia: 20 years of closing the disparities gap, and yet there’s still so much more to do

By Guest Columnist LYNN DURHAM, Ed.D., President and CEO of Georgia CORE and a three-time cancer survivor. It’s unlikely that there are many of us who have not been touched by cancer in some way. Cancer is Georgia’s second-leading cause of death even though many of its devastating effects are preventable or controllable – sometimes curable, and always more effectively treated when detected early. Yet, so many of our friends and loved ones here in Georgia have had to travel to other states for the best available treatments. And that’s why Georgia CORE was formed.
The Georgia Sun

Where are people moving to Georgia from?

Relocation tech company moveBuddha released their latest 2022 state migration report highlighting the latest moving trends in Georgia. The report digs deep into moveBuddha’s data on all things Georgia – which states are fueling moves in and the cities most popular to move to (and even which are seeing major exits).
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

Top 20 Things to Do in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Georgia

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. I’ve been exploring the North Georgia mountains since I was a young boy, camping and hiking with my parents and our church youth group (which they led). In my 20s I got...
TheAtlantaVoice

Analysis: Why Black voters are more important in Georgia than in any other state

(CNN) — President Joe Biden was in Georgia on Sunday. On the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, he visited Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where the civil rights pioneer once preached. The trip made a lot of sense, not just to pay tribute to King, but also because King helped lead the drive for equal voting rights for Black Americans. […] The post Analysis: Why Black voters are more important in Georgia than in any other state appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
The Georgia Sun

What will the weather be like in Georgia this week?

Higher temperatures with frequent rainy weather await Georgia this week. Today’s high will be near 59 degrees, with temperatures staying well above freezing overnight. Showers are likely on Tuesday with a high near 66 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, Georgia could get up to a quarter-inch of rain.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Justus Terry, 4-star 2025 DL out of Georgia, announces SEC commitment

Justus Terry, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Manchester, Georgia, has announced plans to play in the SEC. Terry, who is a 6-foot-5 and 270-pound recruit in the Class of 2025, committed to Georgia. He is ranked the No. 4 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 6 player in the state of Georgia. He was recruited to Georgia by Dell McGee and Tray Scott. He’s the 3rd commit for Georgia in the 2025 cycle.
travelnoire.com

Experience Georgia Like Never Before With These 5 Trips

Domestic travel is a great way to experience the various cultures of each region in the U.S. Head down south next year to the Peach State, where everything is sweeter, the air is crisp, and the people beam with southern hospitality. Georgia has a lot more to offer than its booming city of Atlanta. There’s also outdoor adventure, island life, wine country, and rich history.
