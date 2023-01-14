Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Discover Georgia’s Coldest January on Record
In the western part of Georgia, the climate is subtropical, with hot summers and mild winters. The eastern region experiences a dry, moderate continental climate, with cooler temperatures in winter and warmer days in summer. Generally speaking, Georgia offers a pleasantly moderate climate year-round. Summers are warm, while falls are sunny yet brisk. Winters offer mild temperatures ranging from 50 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit. In addition, there is usually light snowfall in the mountains and virtually none elsewhere throughout the winter. Springtime brings blooming dogwoods and azaleas that add color to the countryside. Average rainfall each year helps keep everything lush and green, making it an ideal place for outdoor activities all season long.
Dad Gets ‘Firsthand Experience’ with Georgia Tornado, and He Caught the Horrifying Event on Camera
After 35 tornadoes touched down in Georgia and Alabama, we’re getting a first-hand look at the storms thanks to social media. In Alabama, one person captured a massive twister after it made landfall in a pasture outside of Montgomery. Now, we’re taking a closer look at another clip from...
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in Georgia
Stories you may have missed around Georgia last week
Here are some of the goings-on around The Peach State last week that you may have missed. Gov. Brian Kemp released a $32.5 billion fiscal 2024 state budget proposal Jan. 13 that’s heavy on spending for education and gives Georgia teachers and state employees $2,000 raises. The spending plan,...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Georgia
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia woman celebrates 114th birthday
Nina Willis is believed to be Georgia's oldest living resident. On Saturday, she turned 114 years 'young' as family and friends came together to celebrate her.
Video: Whale and baby calf spotted off Georgia coast
ST. CATHERINES ISLAND, Ga. — A whale and its calf were spotted off of St. Catherine’s Island, Georgia on January 7th, according to video from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Officials say this was the 11th right whale calf spotted this season. The mother whale “Spindle” is...
Several Chick-fil-A Locations Temporarily Closing For Redmodeling
Georgia tornado victims still scrambling to put lives back together days after storms
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Familes have been working for days to pick up the pieces after at least five tornadoes moved through parts of Georgia last week. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln was in LaGrange Monday, where it still looks like a bomb went off in one neighborhood. Victims Lincoln spoke to said that while they do have home insurance, right now they are strapped for cash trying to deal with hotel and moving expenses.
saportareport.com
Cancer care in Georgia: 20 years of closing the disparities gap, and yet there’s still so much more to do
By Guest Columnist LYNN DURHAM, Ed.D., President and CEO of Georgia CORE and a three-time cancer survivor. It’s unlikely that there are many of us who have not been touched by cancer in some way. Cancer is Georgia’s second-leading cause of death even though many of its devastating effects are preventable or controllable – sometimes curable, and always more effectively treated when detected early. Yet, so many of our friends and loved ones here in Georgia have had to travel to other states for the best available treatments. And that’s why Georgia CORE was formed.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman who may be Georgia's oldest living resident turns 114 years 'young'
ATLANTA - Nina Willis is believed to be Georgia's oldest living resident. On Saturday, she turned 114 years 'young' as family and friends came together to celebrate her. "Glory. God is good," Nina Willis said. Praise is on her mind as she celebrates turning 114 years old. "Your hands are...
As tornadoes hit, survivors hid in tubs, shipping container
An Alabama mechanic took refuge in a shipping container as a tornado decimated his shop and killed two neighbors.
Where are people moving to Georgia from?
Relocation tech company moveBuddha released their latest 2022 state migration report highlighting the latest moving trends in Georgia. The report digs deep into moveBuddha’s data on all things Georgia – which states are fueling moves in and the cities most popular to move to (and even which are seeing major exits).
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
Top 20 Things to Do in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Georgia
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. I’ve been exploring the North Georgia mountains since I was a young boy, camping and hiking with my parents and our church youth group (which they led). In my 20s I got...
Analysis: Why Black voters are more important in Georgia than in any other state
(CNN) — President Joe Biden was in Georgia on Sunday. On the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, he visited Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where the civil rights pioneer once preached. The trip made a lot of sense, not just to pay tribute to King, but also because King helped lead the drive for equal voting rights for Black Americans. […] The post Analysis: Why Black voters are more important in Georgia than in any other state appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
What will the weather be like in Georgia this week?
Higher temperatures with frequent rainy weather await Georgia this week. Today’s high will be near 59 degrees, with temperatures staying well above freezing overnight. Showers are likely on Tuesday with a high near 66 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, Georgia could get up to a quarter-inch of rain.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Justus Terry, 4-star 2025 DL out of Georgia, announces SEC commitment
Justus Terry, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Manchester, Georgia, has announced plans to play in the SEC. Terry, who is a 6-foot-5 and 270-pound recruit in the Class of 2025, committed to Georgia. He is ranked the No. 4 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 6 player in the state of Georgia. He was recruited to Georgia by Dell McGee and Tray Scott. He’s the 3rd commit for Georgia in the 2025 cycle.
travelnoire.com
Experience Georgia Like Never Before With These 5 Trips
Domestic travel is a great way to experience the various cultures of each region in the U.S. Head down south next year to the Peach State, where everything is sweeter, the air is crisp, and the people beam with southern hospitality. Georgia has a lot more to offer than its booming city of Atlanta. There’s also outdoor adventure, island life, wine country, and rich history.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Warren McClendon's father issues update on Georgia OL after accident that killed two
Warren McClendon’s father gave an update following an accident that killed a Georgia player and a recruiting staffer Sunday morning. McClendon was a passenger in the car accident and just needed stitches in his forehead. “Lil Warren was in the car that was involved in the accident and he...
