Read full article on original website
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi launches new service designed to cut the cost of shopping even further
Aldi has developed a new service designed to cut the cost of shopping even further. Aldi’s ‘ Amazing Savings’ page now offers customers access to a wide range of hints, tips and hacks, as well as budget-friendly recipes. The section covers everything from £1 meal ideas to...
People are making thousands reselling returned items from Target
Clearance items and pallets of returned items from retailers like Target can be a great source of income for people looking to resell products online or in physical retail spaces. In a recent article from CNBC, a couple started buying pallets of returned items from stores like Target, Amazon and Walmart. They estimate they spent $7,150 on pallets of returned items and resold those items on eBay and Facebook marketplace for a profit of $19,500.
ConsumerAffairs
Amazon expanding Buy with Prime service by January 31
Though the holiday shopping rush may be over, Amazon says it is still working to make shopping easier and more convenient for Prime members. The company announced that it will expand its Buy with Prime service, which allows shoppers to make purchases with retailers outside of Amazon, while still getting many of the same perks of a Prime membership, like fast delivery and easy returns.
Customers can return Amazon products at Staples
According to the Staples website, both its brick-in-mortar and online stores sell select Amazon-branded products. These include popular items such as the Fire tablet, Fire TV Stick, Echo, and accessories. The Amazon-Staples partnership will now include a return policy that includes the option for customers to return Amazon merchandise at Staples stores, potentially giving the online giant 1,000 new customer touchpoints in 45 states (source).
Grocers Invest in Scan-and-Go Despite Mixed Track Record
Scan-and-go checkout may have an imperfect track record, but grocers are still optimistic about it. Research from “The Instant Payments Transformation Guide: Grocery, Pharmacy and Convenience Retailers,” a PYMNTS and ACI Worldwide collaboration, which drew from a survey of 300 United States and United Kingdom retailers, found that 28% of U.S. merchants, including grocers, are investing in in-app scan-and-go capabilities. Specifically, 21% of merchants plan to add the technology, and 7% intend to improve their existing offerings.
msn.com
Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items
Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
A woman digs through the dumpster at her local Ulta store to find new and factory-sealed beauty products
An Ulta StorePhoto byMike Mozart from Funny YouTube, USA; CC-BY-2.0 According to Eco Friendly Fact, dumpster diving is supposed to be a great activity that can make money for some people while reducing the landfill on the planet. It follows the principle of "reuse, reduce, and recycle."
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
7 Walmart Brand Items That Aren’t Worth the Money
Walmart is a super store that's known to have it all -- and for a low price. While the most savvy of shoppers will go hunting for the best deals on items sold at Walmart, not all of them are created...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in March
The location includes dozens of national restaurant and store chain favorites. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, GalleriaatWhitePlains.com, and CBSNews.com.
California man makes $30,000 a month from vending machines
Starting a vending machine business can be a great way to earn additional income or even make a living. Vending machines are low maintenance, convenient, and can be placed in high-traffic areas where customers are likely to make purchases. According to CNBC, Quinn Miller, a man from California use to work at an ad-tech startup and made $240,000 a year, including sales commission. But as the lockdown continued in 2020, his sales went down and he knew he had to make money another way.
Urgent warning to Walmart customers about $500 gift card trick that’s stealing your money and data
WALMART customers have been issued an urgent warning about a $500 gift card trick attempting to steal their money and data. The text scam appears to promise shoppers the free cash to spend in-store by encouraging people to share their private details. Those who follow the link would then be...
msn.com
Prince Harry said he loves shopping annual discounts at TK Maxx, but the retailer says it doesn't 'do sales'
Slide 1 of 32: TJ Maxx is one of the biggest off-price retailers in the US, with nearly 1,300 stores across America. We consulted a shopping expert and several blogs and online reviews to find the best and worst products at TJ Maxx. Here are 23 products to buy at TJ Maxx and eight to consider skipping. As one of the biggest off-price retailers in the US, TJ Maxx has found a special place in the heart of many Americans looking to score a bargain on everything from designer jeans to bedroom furniture. Along with its sister companies Marshalls and HomeGoods, TJ Maxx has managed to stay afloat as traditional retailers and department stores struggle, thanks to its loyal fan base and savvy business model. Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, which pushed several retailers into bankruptcy, TJ Maxx and its parent company, TJX Cos., continued to thrive.According to the shopping expert Michelle Madhok, TJ Maxx's primary appeal is the opportunity for discovery. It's a place where shoppers come seeking bargains for items on their shopping list and uncover unexpected deals."The fun thing about TJ Maxx is the hunt," Madhok, who runs the shopping website SheFinds.com, told Insider. "It's for someone who likes novelty in shopping. If you know exactly what you want, you can go on Amazon and get it delivered. TJ Maxx is for someone who enjoys the activity of shopping."Another expert tip is to hit TJ Maxx on Wednesdays, which is when most of the stores restock with new products, Madhok said. Shoppers can also plan around the retailer's annual sales in January and July. With such an expansive product assortment, it can be tough to identify the best bargains. With that in mind, here are 23 products to buy at TJ Maxx and eight you should skip.
Woman Films Customer Chaos in Parking Lot As Target Introduces New Anti-Theft Sensor Carts to Tackle Theft Loss
In a viral TikTok, a woman has filmed customers in a Target parking lot struggling to adjust to the store’s new anti-theft cart sensors. The video by Taylor Ann (@taylormadesince1993) was recorded from her car in the Target store’s parking lot after she experienced the same frustration she was seeing around her.
Gear Patrol
Costco Is Quietly Becoming the Best Place to Buy Cologne
Costco, the members-only retail warehouse chain, is best known for its bargains on rotisserie chickens, flat-screen TVs, toilet paper and peanut butter — "essentials," if you will, and often from name brands. But Costco, which boasts more than 115 million members, sells a lot more than groceries; they sell cars, caskets — yes, seriously — surfboards, fine jewelry and high-end fragrances.
The Yakisoba Noodles Costco Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of
If you were to talk to any die-hard Costco fan, they'd probably start listing off Costco food items you need to try before you die – the bakery goods, the $5 rotisserie chickens, and pretty much anything at the food court. In some cases, this can be helpful in deciding what items you want to try for yourself.
Home Depot Nails Experiential Loyalty to Keep Big-Spending Pros Returning
“We are building a unique, interconnected pro ecosystem that will help us grow our share in a $450 billion addressable market,” Ranjeet Bhosale, vice president of customer marketing and operations at The Home Depot told PYMNTS. This, as the Atlanta-based home improvement giant ramps up its newly launched tiered...
Futurism
Lowe's Now Selling Blockchain Power Tools That Won't Work If They're Stolen
Retail giants have been brainstorming all kinds of ways to combat theft — and big box hardware titan Lowe's is now pushing those efforts to the limit. The greatest minds at its Lowe's Innovation Labs have been working on the company's recently unveiled "Project Unlock," Insider reports, which will use cheap radio frequency identification (RFID) chips and — wait for it — NFTs on the blockchain to activate certain power tools at checkout.
Target's anti-theft locks on carts make trying to get purchases to the car a nightmare for shoppers
Recent issues with shoplifting and employee theft are not the only problems big box stores face with shrinkage. They also lose money when people steal their shopping carts. **This article is based on information sourced from news and retail websites, cited within the story**
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0