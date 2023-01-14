ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Wenatchee, WA

kpq.com

Empty Bowls Returning to Pybus Public Market

Both amateur and professional artists are invited to create their own bowl during the Empty Bowls painting events starting on Friday. The Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council is hosting their annual Empty Bowls campaign at Pybus Public Market on Jan. 20 and Feb. 17, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Fallen boulders on 97A prompts road closure; traffic diverted

ENTIAT - Boulders small and large stymied traffic at Milepost 214 on 97A north of Entiat Sunday evening. Just before 6 p.m., the Washington State Patrol tweeted that the large rocks had blocked the southbound lane of US 97A. As a result, traffic was diverted into the northbound lane and motorists are asked to use US 2/97 through Orondo. There have been no reports of any injuries caused by the rockslide.
ENTIAT, WA
kpq.com

Another Winter Weather Advisory Coming 1am-12 noon Thursday

There's another Winter Weather Advisory for most of Chelan and Okanogan counties and the Waterville Plateau starting late tonight. Snow accumulations are projected to reach one-to-two inches in Wenatchee, but National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Daniel says there'll be more at higher elevations. "Into the Cascades, we'll see some higher...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Traffic Alert: AM pass closures reported due to a fire, avalanche danger and rockslides in WA & OR

A photo of Thursday morning rockslides near Ellensburg provided by the Washington Department of Transportation. 9am Update: I-84 is back open between La Grande and Pendleton. Previous Story: _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ MOUNTAIN PASS UPDATES 7:15am ODOT: I-84 is closed between La Grande and Pendleton due to a fire early this morning. WSDOT: I-90/Snoqualmie: snow on Snoqualmie this morning, followed by lots of...
ELLENSBURG, WA
ifiberone.com

Minivan rolls after colliding with $140,000 Tesla at dangerous intersection near Quincy

QUINCY - One of the most dangerous intersections in the region claimed another crash on Monday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol. At about 3:30 p.m., Washington State Troopers say a local couple was traveling westward on SR 283, approaching Adams Road when they were cut off by a Tesla Model X Plaid going towards Quincy on Adams Road.
QUINCY, WA
KIMA TV

YPD: Woman uses stolen debit card at Yakima Safeway

YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman that they say used a stolen debit card at a Safeway in Yakima. Police say the woman used the stolen card on Dec. 26, 2022. Now, they're asking the community to take...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Drive-by Shooting Suspect Charged with Conspiracy to Murder

One of the three suspects involved in a drive-by shooting in Wenatchee is now facing a conspiracy to murder charge. 17-year-old Angel Lara-Sedano is currently residing at Chelan County Juvenile Center for his role in a drive-by shooting back in August. Back in September, witnesses overheard Lara-Sedano say that he...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake police arrest man found sleeping in car stolen in Spokane

MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police arrested a man Wednesday evening they say was found asleep in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Spokane. Brian A. Gallagher, 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with possession of a stolen vehicle. Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Ephrata woman faulted in crash at SR 282 roundabout

EPHRATA - Police say a local woman is at fault for a wreck in a roundabout in an Ephrata Thursday morning. At about 7:35 a.m., Ephrata Police 38-year-old Hilda Ramirez Alaniz failed to yield to 31-year-old Danielle Palmen. The vehicle at fault was going west on SR 282 when she...
EPHRATA, WA
KHQ Right Now

Snoqualmie Pass eastbound lanes closed near Ellensburg due to multiple accidents

THORP, Wash. - Eastbound traffic on Snoqualmie Pass is closed just west of Ellensburg due to multiple accidents. The closure began just after 5:45 on Tuesday morning. In an update on the situation, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) stated two class C towing companies are working to move semi-trucks out of the roadway. They hope to open at least one lane this morning, but there is no estimated time for reopening yet.
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

YET ANOTHER MOVIE FILMED IN LEAVENWORTH IS COMING IN FEBRUARY

YET ANOTHER MOVIE FILMED IN LEAVENWORTH COMING IN FEBRUARY. As a fan of rom-coms, I stumbled upon a movie over the Christmas season called on the Lifetime Channel, Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas. A story about a meteorogist doing her national weather forecast show from a small town…where of course romance blossoms. Suddenly, I noticed it was filmed in Leavenworth! Well, duh. I mean, Leavenworth is Christmastown USA (according to another movie filmed there, All I Want For Christmas).
LEAVENWORTH, WA
KUOW

Leavenworth gets Prime screen time in 'Somebody I Used to Know'

The trailer for the film "Somebody I Used to Know" dropped early Thursday. Viewers from around Washington state may notice a familiar feature among the promotional footage — Leavenworth. Good times around the maypole, reindeer, giant pretzels and other Bavarian delights make a brief appearance in the rom-com trailer,...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
ifiberone.com

Skiers caught up in avalanche near Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH - Skiers were reportedly carried by an avalanche near Leavenworth on Tuesday. The report was posted by the skier on the Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC) website. The skier who identifies themselves as "AB" in the report says they were hiking up the north side of Cashmere Mountain at around 7,000 feet when the avalanche occurred.
LEAVENWORTH, WA

