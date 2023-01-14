Read full article on original website
kpq.com
Residents Voice Concerns Regarding Confluence Parkway Project’s Environmental Impacts
Wenatchee city council held a public hearing for their $108-million Confluence Parkway project, with many residents voicing concerns about the highway's potential environmental impacts. The Confluence Parkway project includes a 2.5-mile bypass on the north end of Wenatchee, along with a new vehicle bridge that connects US 2 and US...
kpq.com
Empty Bowls Returning to Pybus Public Market
Both amateur and professional artists are invited to create their own bowl during the Empty Bowls painting events starting on Friday. The Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council is hosting their annual Empty Bowls campaign at Pybus Public Market on Jan. 20 and Feb. 17, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees...
kpq.com
Grace City Church Noise Complaint Case Halted at Chelan County Superior Court
The noise complaint case issued against Grace City Church reaches another impasse after Chelan County Superior Court ordered counsel to reexamine local court law. On Jan. 11, Chelan County Superior Court Judge Kristin M. Ferrera issued a letter to counsel, asking both parties for additional information on the local rules process between 2015-22.
ifiberone.com
Conservation Northwest asking for volunteers to help survey and support recovery of endangered pygmy rabbits near Ephrata
EPHRATA - Conservation Northwest, a non-profit that helps restore wildlife habitat in Washington state, is seeking volunteers for a winter survey event that involves the endangered pygmy rabbits near Ephrata. It’s estimated that there are fewer than 100 Columbia Basin Pygmy Rabbits left in the Evergreen State. To protect the...
ifiberone.com
Fallen boulders on 97A prompts road closure; traffic diverted
ENTIAT - Boulders small and large stymied traffic at Milepost 214 on 97A north of Entiat Sunday evening. Just before 6 p.m., the Washington State Patrol tweeted that the large rocks had blocked the southbound lane of US 97A. As a result, traffic was diverted into the northbound lane and motorists are asked to use US 2/97 through Orondo. There have been no reports of any injuries caused by the rockslide.
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Insurance Agent Pleads Guilty to Defrauding Clients, Faces Three Years in Prison
A former insurance agent from East Wenatchee is facing up to three years in prison for defrauding his elderly clients. On Thursday, 55-year-old Gregory D. Lone pleaded guilty to five counts of first degree theft in Douglas County Superior Court. Back in 2020, Lone was arrested for defrauding five of...
kpq.com
Another Winter Weather Advisory Coming 1am-12 noon Thursday
There's another Winter Weather Advisory for most of Chelan and Okanogan counties and the Waterville Plateau starting late tonight. Snow accumulations are projected to reach one-to-two inches in Wenatchee, but National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Daniel says there'll be more at higher elevations. "Into the Cascades, we'll see some higher...
Traffic Alert: AM pass closures reported due to a fire, avalanche danger and rockslides in WA & OR
A photo of Thursday morning rockslides near Ellensburg provided by the Washington Department of Transportation. 9am Update: I-84 is back open between La Grande and Pendleton. Previous Story: _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ MOUNTAIN PASS UPDATES 7:15am ODOT: I-84 is closed between La Grande and Pendleton due to a fire early this morning. WSDOT: I-90/Snoqualmie: snow on Snoqualmie this morning, followed by lots of...
ifiberone.com
Minivan rolls after colliding with $140,000 Tesla at dangerous intersection near Quincy
QUINCY - One of the most dangerous intersections in the region claimed another crash on Monday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol. At about 3:30 p.m., Washington State Troopers say a local couple was traveling westward on SR 283, approaching Adams Road when they were cut off by a Tesla Model X Plaid going towards Quincy on Adams Road.
KIMA TV
YPD: Woman uses stolen debit card at Yakima Safeway
YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman that they say used a stolen debit card at a Safeway in Yakima. Police say the woman used the stolen card on Dec. 26, 2022. Now, they're asking the community to take...
KIMA TV
Photos released after Union Gap JCPenney's looted in organized retail theft
UNION GAP, Wash. -- Union Gap Police are asking for the public's help in solving an organized retail theft. Police say a group of at least four people committed the organized theft from the Union Gap JCPenney's. In a social media post Union Gap PD posted surveillance images of several...
kpq.com
Drive-by Shooting Suspect Charged with Conspiracy to Murder
One of the three suspects involved in a drive-by shooting in Wenatchee is now facing a conspiracy to murder charge. 17-year-old Angel Lara-Sedano is currently residing at Chelan County Juvenile Center for his role in a drive-by shooting back in August. Back in September, witnesses overheard Lara-Sedano say that he...
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake police arrest man found sleeping in car stolen in Spokane
MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police arrested a man Wednesday evening they say was found asleep in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Spokane. Brian A. Gallagher, 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with possession of a stolen vehicle. Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday...
ifiberone.com
Ephrata woman faulted in crash at SR 282 roundabout
EPHRATA - Police say a local woman is at fault for a wreck in a roundabout in an Ephrata Thursday morning. At about 7:35 a.m., Ephrata Police 38-year-old Hilda Ramirez Alaniz failed to yield to 31-year-old Danielle Palmen. The vehicle at fault was going west on SR 282 when she...
KHQ Right Now
Snoqualmie Pass eastbound lanes closed near Ellensburg due to multiple accidents
THORP, Wash. - Eastbound traffic on Snoqualmie Pass is closed just west of Ellensburg due to multiple accidents. The closure began just after 5:45 on Tuesday morning. In an update on the situation, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) stated two class C towing companies are working to move semi-trucks out of the roadway. They hope to open at least one lane this morning, but there is no estimated time for reopening yet.
kpq.com
YET ANOTHER MOVIE FILMED IN LEAVENWORTH IS COMING IN FEBRUARY
YET ANOTHER MOVIE FILMED IN LEAVENWORTH COMING IN FEBRUARY. As a fan of rom-coms, I stumbled upon a movie over the Christmas season called on the Lifetime Channel, Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas. A story about a meteorogist doing her national weather forecast show from a small town…where of course romance blossoms. Suddenly, I noticed it was filmed in Leavenworth! Well, duh. I mean, Leavenworth is Christmastown USA (according to another movie filmed there, All I Want For Christmas).
KUOW
Leavenworth gets Prime screen time in 'Somebody I Used to Know'
The trailer for the film "Somebody I Used to Know" dropped early Thursday. Viewers from around Washington state may notice a familiar feature among the promotional footage — Leavenworth. Good times around the maypole, reindeer, giant pretzels and other Bavarian delights make a brief appearance in the rom-com trailer,...
ifiberone.com
Skiers caught up in avalanche near Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH - Skiers were reportedly carried by an avalanche near Leavenworth on Tuesday. The report was posted by the skier on the Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC) website. The skier who identifies themselves as "AB" in the report says they were hiking up the north side of Cashmere Mountain at around 7,000 feet when the avalanche occurred.
ifiberone.com
Police investigating after body found in snowbank in Wenatchee on Dec. 30
WENATCHEE - Wenatchee's Police Department continues its investigation into death of an elderly man who was found dead in a snowbank in Wenatchee during the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 2022. Police say the body of a 96-year-old man was found near the corner of Okanogan Avenue and Spokane...
KIMA TV
A man is being treated in the hospital after police say he was shot during a dispute
YAKIMA - A man is being treated in a local hospital after being shot in Yakima this afternoon in what police are saying appears to be a dispute. Around 4pm on Sunday, Yakima police responded to the 800 Block of North 6th Avenue. When they got there, they found a...
