Denver police looking for driver in serious injury hit-and-run

By KYLA PEARCE kyla.pearce@denvergazette.com
 3 days ago
A black Camaro with silver rims hit and seriously injured a pedestrian Thursday in downtown Denver. Police ask for the public's help locating the driver. COURTESY OF METRO DENVER CRIME STOPPERS

A hit-and-run incident Thursday left a Denver pedestrian seriously injured and police asking for the public's help locating the driver.

At 1:40 p.m. Thursday, a dark-colored Chevy Camaro hit a pedestrian who was crossing California Street at 22nd Street.

The car's driver, heading westbound on California Street, fled the scene of the crash without stopping or leaving information, which is required by law.

The pedestrian was seriously injured in the crash, according to police.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark colored Chevy Camaro with silver rims and possible minor damage to the front passenger side. The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle and its driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 .

