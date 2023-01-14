ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cruisefever.net

Cabins on Cruises That Should Probably Be Avoided

While there really isn’t a “bad” stateroom on a cruise ship, there are some cabins on cruises that are less desirable due to their location. Since we want you to have the best cruise possible, here are some cruise cabin locations that you may want to avoid.
TheDailyBeast

Woman Says She Was Raped on Cruise Ship, Then Contracted HIV

A woman claims she was raped by, and contracted HIV from, an art gallery employee aboard the Sky Princess cruise ship operated by Princess Cruises cruise line in January 2022. A lawsuit filed by the woman on Tuesday alleges that her attacker was at the time working for Park West Gallery, a suite of gallery spaces on a range of cruise ships owned and operated by the company that touts itself as “the world’s largest art dealer.” According to the suit, the plaintiff, a woman in her late twenties named pseudonymously as Jane Doe, was aboard the cruise liner...
cruisefever.net

New Cruise Ship’s Pool Deck Will Be Right on the Water

As cruise lines continue to build new cruise ships with features we haven’t seen before, a new cruise line is putting a pool deck down on deck 1 that will open directly on the water. Storylines, a new cruise line that is promising to offer luxury residential condos that...
Centre Daily

Royal Caribbean, Virgin, and Jimmy Buffett Cruise Line All-in on Boozy New Trend

Nothing matters when you are on vacation. And that goes double, perhaps triple, when you are on a cruise. Relaxation and indulgence are basically the whole point of cruise ships. When you’re on the high seas, far from polite society, you can do whatever you want (within reason), and eat and drink far more than your doctor would recommend. You can always diet and exercise when you get back.
Economic Hardship Reporting Project

The Silent Epidemic Affecting Generation Z

Marcus McKinley was a junior at Ohio University when his mother, Kim, then fifty-five, collapsed at work. He figured it was dehydration, but when he got to the hospital, he found out it was more serious than that; she’d had a stroke and needed brain surgery. Her right side was paralyzed, so she couldn’t walk, and when she first got out of the ICU, Marcus couldn’t understand a word she said. The weeks and months just after a stroke are the most important for rehabilitation, but Kim’s initial progress was minimal, and she languished. His mother had been gregarious and liked to go line dancing, or watch Browns and Buckeyes games. Before, she had a wide, warm smile, but now her face drooped.
wanderwisdom.com

Traveling the Southern Caribbean With Royal Caribbean

I get around easily when I'm on a ship—no matter the brand, size, or build. I've now been on 11 cruises, and each one gives me a different and fun experience. Royal Caribbean is the cruise line I've been frequenting recently. When I saw the itinerary that the most...
New York Post

China records 1st recent population decline as births plunge

China has announced its first overall population decline in recent years amid an aging society and plunging birthrate. The National Bureau of Statistics reported the country had 850,000 fewer people at the end of 2022 than over the previous year. It counts only the population of mainland China while excluding Hong Kong and Macao as well as foreign residents. That left a total of 1.411.75 billion, with 9.56 million births against 10.41 million deaths, the bureau said at a briefing on Tuesday. Men also continued to outnumber women by 722.06 million to 689.69 million, the bureau said, a result of the strict one-child...
The Guardian

The rest of the world is in disbelief at what the gambling industry has pulled off in Australia. We need real reform

For decades it seems Australian politics, especially in NSW, has been dominated by three major entities – the two major political parties and the gambling industry. The state has half of the nation’s pokies and, incredibly, 35% of the world’s pokies in its clubs and pubs. With such ubiquitous accessibility it is no wonder Australia has the greatest gambling losses in the world – 40% greater than the nation that comes second.

