q95fm.net
Laurel County Woman Arrested and Charged With Possession of Methamphetamine and Other Charges
A Laurel County woman was recently arrested after being charged on a Barren County indictment warrant for drug possession. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced that Sheriff’s Deputy Zach Allen arrested 38 year old Kristy Johnson of London Friday Night for a Barren County indictment warrant for first degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
lakercountry.com
Adair inmate walks away from facility
The Columbia Police Department was called to the Class D facility of the Adair Regional Jail this past Sunday night after staff reported a Class D inmate had walked away from the facility. Shawn Hamilton, 28, of Nicholasville, had been in Adair’s Class D facility since January 9. Police...
wymt.com
Recent thefts leave four facing charges in one Southern Kentucky county
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a busy weekend for police in Wayne County. On Friday, Monticello Police were called to Walmart by store security personnel who had caught two women trying to steal items from the store. Following an investigation, Corina Hatfield, 52, and Mercedes Hatfield, 21, both of Monticello were arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking.
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collision In Clinton County
ALBANY, Ky. (January 16, 2023) – On Saturday, January 14th, 2023 at approximately 4:48 P.M. CST, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 15 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury collision on US 127 in Clinton County. The preliminary investigation revealed that Jonathan Farmer, age 32 of Eubank, was traveling north...
ridingthewave.com
Russell County Woman Arrested on Criminal Trespassing, Public Intoxication & Assault Charges
Pamela Johnson, 32, of Russell Springs was arrested on Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023 by the RCSO for Criminal Trespassing, Assault 4th degree (Domestic Violence) and Public Intoxication (Excluding Alcohol). She was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.
WLKY.com
Elizabethtown community mourns loss of teen, looks for answers to drug epidemic
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Pastor Towanda Armstrong hosted dozens of members of the Elizabethtown community on Monday at the Powerhouse of Praise and Deliverance church. The group gathered to discuss the tragic loss of a recent Elizabethtown High School graduate to a drug overdose. That's becoming a common theme in...
ridingthewave.com
KY Teens Facing Violent Charges Moved to High-Level Security Facilities
All male juveniles 14 or older facing violent charges in KY have been moved to high-level security facilities. Gov. Beshear announced Thursday that the facilities to be given the high-security designation are the Adair Regional Detention Center, Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center and Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center. Those centers, he said, will house male juveniles ages 14 and older who are charged with violent or other serious offenses. The Governor said 37 male juveniles have been transported to facilities in Adair, Fayette or Warren Counties.
wnky.com
Glasgow woman arrested in murder of husband
GLASGOW, Ky. – A woman has been charged with murder following an investigation into the death of her husband. An investigation began after the death of Michael Logsdon, 75, of Glasgow on July 9, 2022, according to Glasgow police. In November 2022, the man’s daughter, Leighanne Bennett, 45, was...
ridingthewave.com
Adair County Man Injured after Striking Horse in Roadway
On Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 6:05pmCT, Adair County 911 received a call of a reported injury collision 5 miles west of Columbia on KY 80. Deputy Josh Durbin arrived on scene to find that a 2007 Tahoe, operated by Jeff Dixon of Columbia, had struck a horse that was in the roadway.
ridingthewave.com
Russell Springs Man Arrested on Numerous Drug Charges
Barry Kerr, 48, of Russell Springs, KY was taken into custody by Trooper Lunz of the Kentucky State Police on Thursday afternoon. Kerr was charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or Greater Offense (more than 2 grams of Meth), Persistent Felony Offender, Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree, 2nd Offense (Drug Unspecified), Trafficking in Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified), Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Drug Unspecified), Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified), Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon, Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified), Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possession, Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container, Careless Driving, Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License, No Registration Plates, No Registration Receipt, Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance, Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle and Failure to Produce Insurance Card. He was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.
wnky.com
Police pursuit through Hart, Barren counties ends in arrest
HART COUNTY, Ky. – Hart County deputies started this week with a multi-county high speed chase. James Slover, 27, was arrested Monday after failing to stop when an officer tried to pull him over for speeding. Police say Slover led them through Hart County and Barren County before driving...
WKRN
KSP investigating deadly crash in Clinton County
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Clinton County. Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Clinton County. ‘He almost died’: Nashville family wants justice …. A 21-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in the chest...
wnky.com
KSP responds to deadly crash in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed at least one fatality has resulted following a wreck. Priddy says KSP is working the incident on KY-90 near Harry King Road in Barren County. No further details are available at this time. Glasgow police are asking the...
Bull elk poaching prompts reward in southeastern Kentucky
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said they found a bull elk carcass on Friday near Middle Ridge Trail in the Beaver Creek Wildlife Management Area.
wymt.com
Two arrested after police find drugs in car during traffic stop
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office is investigating after two people were arrested with outstanding warrants. Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones said Jared Watson, 43, of Somerset and Desma Phillips, 48, of Science Hill were arrested on Tuesday during a traffic stop. Deputies began searching...
WLKY.com
Couple charged with abuse after 5-year-old goes into cardiac arrest in Hardin County
RINEYVILLE, Ky. — A Hardin County couple is facing child abuse charges after a 5-year-old boy went into cardiac arrest. Kentucky State Police arrested Clovis Smith, 25, and Satrina Layne, 23, both of Rineyville, on Sunday. Smith is the child's father and Layne is his girlfriend. Police said that...
ridingthewave.com
ARLIS RANDALL HOPPER, 78, RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
Arlis Randal Hopper, 78, of Russell Springs, KY passed away at his home on Sunday, January 15, 2023. He was born on April 16, 1944 in the Salem community, the son of the late Claude and Faye Hopper. Randal had a heart of gold and never met a stranger. He...
fox56news.com
Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
2 dead, 3 injured in Somerset collision
Police officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Friday in Somerset.
westkentuckystar.com
Pulaski County tornado, widespread large hail reported overnight
Severe storms pounded western Kentucky overnight with large hail, along with at least one report of a brief tornado touchdown in southern Illinois. The National Weather Service in Paducah received a report at 2 a.m. that a tornado touched down near Interstate 57 at Mounds in Pulaski County. No reports of damage have been received so far.
