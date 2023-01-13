Barry Kerr, 48, of Russell Springs, KY was taken into custody by Trooper Lunz of the Kentucky State Police on Thursday afternoon. Kerr was charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or Greater Offense (more than 2 grams of Meth), Persistent Felony Offender, Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree, 2nd Offense (Drug Unspecified), Trafficking in Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified), Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Drug Unspecified), Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified), Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon, Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified), Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possession, Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container, Careless Driving, Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License, No Registration Plates, No Registration Receipt, Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance, Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle and Failure to Produce Insurance Card. He was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.

RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO