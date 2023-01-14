EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bella Murekatete scored 20 points, Jessica Clark scored six of her career-high 14 in overtime and Washington State defeated No. 21 Oregon 85-84 on Sunday, the Cougars' first win over a ranked team since 1998. Washington State won despite giving up a 14-point lead in...

