ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ETH defies sell pressure, thanks to…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In a CNBC TV18 report, Edul Patel, CEO, and co-founder of Mudrex noted that about four months after the successful switch to a proof-of-stake network, Ethereum has accomplished another important milestone. According to Etherscan, more than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into the Beacon Chain staking contract on Ethereum.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crash Warns Of A Huge BTC Reversal
The year 2023 is showing, at least in part, renewed investor sentiment on the Bitcoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies currently stands at $846.4 billion. Only a 1% decrease from yesterday’s $853.9 billion market cap. This surge in market valuation can be attributed to...
Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin, Ethereum Warning After BTC Explodes Over $20K: 'There's A Problem For Bulls'
The pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo says that the recent rallies in the cryptocurrency market mean nothing, and new lows are still likely. Bitcoin BTC/USD has rallied 21% in the last seven days, and Ethereum ETH/USD has rallied 23%. But Capo says the market’s bounce hasn’t invalidated his bearish outlook.
cryptoslate.com
$700m liquidated as Bitcoin touches $21k amid weekend pump
Bitcoin briefly surpassed $21,000 on Jan. 13 for the first time since the FTX saga started in early November. After a slight retracement early on Saturday morning, BTC is priced at $20,800 as of press time. $255m of spot Bitcoin was bought on Jan.13, while the liquidation of $240 million...
dailyhodl.com
$600,000,000 in Liquidations Hit Short Sellers As Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins Pop
Crypto short sellers are drowning in a deluge of liquidations as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins rally. According to liquidation data from CoinGlass, the crypto markets have experienced more than $180 million in liquidations in the last 24 hours alone. Since January 13th, short sellers have been hit...
dailyhodl.com
Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report
Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
coinchapter.com
Bitcoin Price Breakout Looks Real, and BTC Could Attract More Buyers
Bitcoin price started a strong increase above the $20,000 resistance zone. BTC/USD cleared a key bearish trend line with resistance near $19,800 on the daily chart. The price is showing bullish signs and might rise further above $21,500. Bitcoin price is gaining pace above the $20,000 resistance. BTC/USD could rise...
dailyhodl.com
Quant Analyst PlanB Says Bitcoin Bottom Is In, BTC To Explode by Up to 4,689% – Here’s His Timeline
Quantitative analyst PlanB is doubling down on his prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) could meteorically ascend in the next bull market. PlanB tells his 1.8 million Twitter followers that he believes Bitcoin bottomed out at $15,500 back in November of 2022 and short-term holders are now in profit territory, a traditionally bullish signal.
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Accumulation Opportunity Window Is About To Close
According to the latest reports, it seems that we might not have too much time left to accumulate Bitcoin. Check out the latest reports below. Popular crypto analyst and trader Jason Pizzino sees signs that Bitcoin (BTC) is currently in an accumulation stage. Pizzino also said that, based on the...
astaga.com
This Crypto Influencer Predicts Bitcoin Price At $25,000-$30,000 Soon
The beginning of 2023 is bringing a unique section within the crypto market. Over the previous few days, most crypto property have regained worth. The bullish pattern has spiked a brand new sentiment out there as a number of constructive predictions have emerged. Ben Armstrong, a well-liked YouTuber often known...
If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said Tesla's Stock Price Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk bought social media platform Twitter in 2022, a place where he likes to share his thoughts and opinions. On May 1, 2020, Musk tweeted that he thought the share price of Tesla was too high. The tweet came as a surprise, as many CEOs...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin, Ether, And Dogecoin Deep In A Volatility Slumber — Explosive Moves in The Offing?
The past year has no doubt been tumultuous for the crypto sector. Since tapping an all-time high, Bitcoin has lost over 70% of its value, 64% of which was depleted in 2022 alone. This has coincided with a severe drop in the top crypto’s realized market cap, which has declined by -18.8% since ATH, representing a net capital outflow of -$88.4B from the network.
dailyhodl.com
Top Trader Abruptly Reverses Stance on Bitcoin, Details Bullish Outlook on BTC and One Ethereum Challenger
A popular analyst and trader who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bottom six months ahead of time appears to be transforming into a bull. The pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 218,100 Twitter followers that he’s dropping his bearish bias after Bitcoin broke out of an upper range.
Elon Musk’s buddies in Silicon Valley are predicting he will emerge laughing from his year of record-breaking wealth destruction
The Twitter and Tesla CEO will get "complete financial flexibility" this year, predicts VC Chamath Palihapitiya.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin could see $25K by March 2023 as US dollar prints ‘death cross’ — Analysis
Bitcoin (BTC) shows the potential of stretching its ongoing price recovery to $25,000 by March, based on a mix of bullish technical and macro indicators. First, Bitcoin's potential to hit $25,000 comes from its exit from a prevailing descending channel range. Notably, BTC’s price broke out of the range late...
thenewscrypto.com
Solana (SOL) Enters Top 10 Crypto List as Market Bounces Back
Just over a month ago, SOL had lost 94% before the end of the year. On Saturday afternoon, Solana’s market value surpassed $9 million. Solana, whose value dropped by more than 80% in only one year, is enjoying a banner year in 2023. According to CMC, the price of SOL has increased by more than 58 percent in the previous week, bringing the total price increase for the month to more than $23.70.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Says Bitcoin Surge Could Be Start of Massive Rally – Here’s How High BTC May Go
A closely followed crypto strategist is unveiling a bullish outlook for Bitcoin now that BTC is trading above $20,000. Pseudonymous analyst Cheds tells his 297,300 Twitter followers that a big rally may be in the cards for Bitcoin, with BTC poised to print a bullish reversal structure. “Above $18,200 opens...
bitpinas.com
Crypto and BTC Price Update: Bulls Defend Bitcoin Above $20,000
Good day. We are reviving BitPinas Daily, where we look at the price of bitcoin, ether, and the major cryptocurrencies. Crypto is global but news is 24 hours. We bring you the market updates you might have missed here and abroad. Bitcoin almost always stayed above the $20,000 level in...
Business Insider
Left for Dead Crypto Names Roar Higher as Bitcoin Bounces
With nearly the entire universe of publicly traded crypto stocks down 70% to 90% or even more in 2022, just a little bit of life in bitcoin (BTC) this week has led to outsized sector gains. Trading at $19,370 at press time, bitcoin is up about 13% this week, at...
