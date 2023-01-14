ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ETH defies sell pressure, thanks to…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In a CNBC TV18 report, Edul Patel, CEO, and co-founder of Mudrex noted that about four months after the successful switch to a proof-of-stake network, Ethereum has accomplished another important milestone. According to Etherscan, more than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into the Beacon Chain staking contract on Ethereum.
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crash Warns Of A Huge BTC Reversal

The year 2023 is showing, at least in part, renewed investor sentiment on the Bitcoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies currently stands at $846.4 billion. Only a 1% decrease from yesterday’s $853.9 billion market cap. This surge in market valuation can be attributed to...
cryptoslate.com

$700m liquidated as Bitcoin touches $21k amid weekend pump

Bitcoin briefly surpassed $21,000 on Jan. 13 for the first time since the FTX saga started in early November. After a slight retracement early on Saturday morning, BTC is priced at $20,800 as of press time. $255m of spot Bitcoin was bought on Jan.13, while the liquidation of $240 million...
dailyhodl.com

Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report

Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
coinchapter.com

Bitcoin Price Breakout Looks Real, and BTC Could Attract More Buyers

Bitcoin price started a strong increase above the $20,000 resistance zone. BTC/USD cleared a key bearish trend line with resistance near $19,800 on the daily chart. The price is showing bullish signs and might rise further above $21,500. Bitcoin price is gaining pace above the $20,000 resistance. BTC/USD could rise...
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Accumulation Opportunity Window Is About To Close

According to the latest reports, it seems that we might not have too much time left to accumulate Bitcoin. Check out the latest reports below. Popular crypto analyst and trader Jason Pizzino sees signs that Bitcoin (BTC) is currently in an accumulation stage. Pizzino also said that, based on the...
astaga.com

This Crypto Influencer Predicts Bitcoin Price At $25,000-$30,000 Soon

The beginning of 2023 is bringing a unique section within the crypto market. Over the previous few days, most crypto property have regained worth. The bullish pattern has spiked a brand new sentiment out there as a number of constructive predictions have emerged. Ben Armstrong, a well-liked YouTuber often known...
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin, Ether, And Dogecoin Deep In A Volatility Slumber — Explosive Moves in The Offing?

The past year has no doubt been tumultuous for the crypto sector. Since tapping an all-time high, Bitcoin has lost over 70% of its value, 64% of which was depleted in 2022 alone. This has coincided with a severe drop in the top crypto’s realized market cap, which has declined by -18.8% since ATH, representing a net capital outflow of -$88.4B from the network.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin could see $25K by March 2023 as US dollar prints ‘death cross’ — Analysis

Bitcoin (BTC) shows the potential of stretching its ongoing price recovery to $25,000 by March, based on a mix of bullish technical and macro indicators. First, Bitcoin's potential to hit $25,000 comes from its exit from a prevailing descending channel range. Notably, BTC’s price broke out of the range late...
thenewscrypto.com

Solana (SOL) Enters Top 10 Crypto List as Market Bounces Back

Just over a month ago, SOL had lost 94% before the end of the year. On Saturday afternoon, Solana’s market value surpassed $9 million. Solana, whose value dropped by more than 80% in only one year, is enjoying a banner year in 2023. According to CMC, the price of SOL has increased by more than 58 percent in the previous week, bringing the total price increase for the month to more than $23.70.
bitpinas.com

Crypto and BTC Price Update: Bulls Defend Bitcoin Above $20,000

Good day. We are reviving BitPinas Daily, where we look at the price of bitcoin, ether, and the major cryptocurrencies. Crypto is global but news is 24 hours. We bring you the market updates you might have missed here and abroad. Bitcoin almost always stayed above the $20,000 level in...
Business Insider

Left for Dead Crypto Names Roar Higher as Bitcoin Bounces

With nearly the entire universe of publicly traded crypto stocks down 70% to 90% or even more in 2022, just a little bit of life in bitcoin (BTC) this week has led to outsized sector gains. Trading at $19,370 at press time, bitcoin is up about 13% this week, at...

