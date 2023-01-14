Read full article on original website
Cardano-powered Stablecoin ‘Djed’ To Be Launched This Month
The Djed team formed a new alliance with DLT development firm Yepple last week. The latter enables the acceptance of any NFT by giving users access to payment gateways. Djed, the Cardano-powered stablecoin, will be released in the latter half of January. According to the official account for the stablecoin. The Cardano community, which has been anticipating the launch of the first algorithmic stablecoin on the world’s biggest proof-of-stake blockchain, responded positively to this news.
Decentraland (MANA) Price Surges 20.78% on Continuous Partnerships
Decentraland has recently partnered with Polygon. MANA price has surged by 20.78% in the last 24 hours. Over the past few days, the price of the metaverse project Decentraland (MANA) surged early Friday as metaverse tokens became the best-performing digital assets since the start of this year. The proliferation of...
Solana (SOL) Enters Top 10 Crypto List as Market Bounces Back
Just over a month ago, SOL had lost 94% before the end of the year. On Saturday afternoon, Solana’s market value surpassed $9 million. Solana, whose value dropped by more than 80% in only one year, is enjoying a banner year in 2023. According to CMC, the price of SOL has increased by more than 58 percent in the previous week, bringing the total price increase for the month to more than $23.70.
Crypto Mixers – The Complete Guide to Anonymous Bitcoin Transactions
Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are becoming increasingly popular due to their decentralized nature and ability to operate at low costs. However, since these transactions use a pseudonym system, anyone can trace them back to you. Crypto mixers allow users to anonymize their transactions by breaking the link between an individual’s address...
Over 11.8M SHIB Burnt by Shiba Inu Community in Last 24 Hours
Shiba Inu is now the most actively traded token among the largest 100 holders of ETH. SHIB burn rate skyrocketed 500% in the last 24 hours. The price of Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) has risen the most among meme coins as investor opinion has shifted positively. In comparison to the roughly 20% increase in value shown by Dogecoin (DOGE) over the last week, the price of SHIB has risen by 23% over the past week. SHIB Army is aggressively burning additional SHIB tokens to increase the future Shiba Inu price.
Shiba Inu Team Teases Shibarium Beta as Launch Nears
Last touches are being put on the project’s upcoming Beta release as per the team. The Shibarium will only need SHIB, LEASH, and BONE tokens. Today the Shiba Inu team revealed that the beta release of its Layer-2 blockchain, Shibarium, will soon be available to the public. Pre-launch, the Shibarium blockchain’s official Twitter account explains the concept of the Shibarium to the Shiba Inu community. In response, the value of SHIB and BONE tokens has increased dramatically during the last day.
Solana Spiked over 40% following its Partnership with Google
Solana ranks #11, with a live market cap of $8,188,472,129 USD in the CoinMarketCap. Disclosed its partnership with Google Cloud services. The year 2022 has been a rough patch for the crypto community with multiple disasters. The Russo-Ukrainian War, European droughts, and the latter new covid variant in China shook the global economy subsequently. Amidst all these unfortunates, Solana and Google came up with a Potential Partnership that stunned the blockchain space.
Global Crypto Market Is Aiming at $1 Trillion End of Crypto Winter
Global crypto market is striving for $1 trillion as the crypto winter arrives at an end. After a few weeks of bears, Bitcoin entered the $20k series. The global cryptocurrency Subsequent weeks of sustained selling is currently experiencing buying pressure. The market’s acceleration has sparke by gains in assets such as Bitcoin (BTC). Which is making new highs day after day after facing consistent lows and reclaiming previous experiences.
Gala (GALA) Token Rallies 20% Amid Bullish Market Momentum
The company is collaborating with Spider Tanks to streamline the game’s mechanics. The daily limit for transferring $Silk has been raised to 2. Because of the general uptick in the cryptocurrency market, the price of GALA has increased by 20% in the last day. Both its trading volume and its price have increased by double digit percentages during the last week. But the constant stream of Gala Games news is directly responsible for the current price increase.
Boba Network Partners With Immunefi to Launch Bug Bounty Program
Together with Immunefi, the leading bug bounty platform for blockchain, Boba Network will launch a bug bounty program. This is being done on its L2 instances, such as Boba ETH L2 (Ethereum), Bobabeam (Moonbeam), Boba AVAX L2 (Avalanche), and Boba BNB L2 in order to enhance current security and improve the development experience in the Boba Network ecosystem (BNB Chain).
Google's accessibility enhancing Switch Access app is the latest breakout ready for smoother updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. One of the bigger debates with smartphone obsessives has been about size — should they be big, like Google's Pixel 7 Pro, or small, like the Asus Zenfone 9? Left out of the discourse are people living with physical or mental impairments, but when it comes to solutions for interacting with a 21st-century necessity, the answer: to each their own. Google is now ensuring it can actually adapt Android to these users' accessibility needs.
Celsius Network Plans Selling Mining Hardware Worth $1.3M
Celsius said on January 11 that it will be selling 2,687 MicroBT M30S ASIC rigs. The firm concluded that Touzi’s offer for the miners was the finest. In light of its insolvency, cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network’s mining division has published a notice to sell off mining hardware valued at $1.3 million.
Shiba Inu and Bitcoin Shares the Spotlight in the $980B Stage.
Whale transactions worth millions of Stablecoins including BUSD were traced in the past few days. Shiba Inu’s new Metaverse project is about to hit the web3 ground. After a prolonged 2022 Bear season, this 2023 has a few surprises in its bag for the Crypto community. Though this is not a tremendous counter to recovering the trillions that plunged hitherto, it is a plausible celebration among the traders. Surprisingly, Shiba Inu and Bitcoin are making waves in the market for the past few days.
Top 5 Crypto Coins of the Day
The global crypto market, which includes everything from Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to Dogecoin (DOGE) and thousands of many other cryptocurrencies, can be immense for those new to the crypto world. And the cryptocurrency market has been booming in recent days. In addition, today’s top five cryptocurrencies are Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Polygon (MATIC), and Shiba Inu (SHIB).
Brazil’s Bradesco Tokenizes First Batch of Bank Credit Notes
The bank has tokenized the first batch of bank credit notes, worth about $2 million. The operation was carried out in collaboration with Bolsa OTC. As one of the first Brazilian organizations to use blockchain technology. Bradesco, a major financial institution in Brazil and Latin America, has joined the cryptocurrency revolution. On January 13, 2023, the bank said that, as part of a pilot study to evaluate the viability of these technologies. It has tokenized the first batch of bank credit notes, worth about $2 million.
VeChain partners with CAFA in blockchain adoption and development in China
As part of the collaboration, VeChain and China Accounting & Finance Association (CAFA) are working together to incorporate blockchain technology into the public accounting sector. CAFA will leverage the VeChain blockchain to develop a secure digital asset management system and an audit platform for Chinese public accounting firms. This will provide auditing firms with more efficient and accurate services and reduce the risk of fraud and other security issues.
Shanghai Upgrade All Set For March as per Ethereum Developers
Developer Network 2 (or “devnet 2”) was released this week to help client teams. The ability to withdraw ETH will finally go live with the Shanghai upgrade. The Ethereum core development team has said that they are making steady progress toward their March launch objective for Shanghai and the addition of staked ETH withdrawals to the Ethereum network.
Bitcoin (BTC) Short Trades Worth 82 Million Got Liquidated
The short traders witnessed a loss of $200 million this week, amid market climb. Bitcoin has increased by nearly 23.31% during the week. Bitcoin (BTC), the dominant cryptocurrency in the global crypto market, has been experiencing a positive price momentum since the beginning of 2023. The market leading coin has reached a two-month high of around $20k amid the market’s rapid surge. Despite this, short traders have witnessed a massive loss following the upsurge of BTC.
$ADA: Custom-Built Sidechains Set to Revolutionize the Cardano Ecosystem
Input Output Global (IOG), the company responsible for Cardano’s research and development, has announced the release of a software toolkit later this month that will allow developers to deploy custom-built sidechains on the Cardano ($ADA) network. The move is set to improve the overall ecosystem of the Cardano blockchain,...
How to use Safari's Tab Groups in macOS Ventura
Back in 2003, it was almost unthinkable that Apple would bring out its own web browser, as it was a time when Internet Explorer on Mac was the best choice. However, twenty years on and Safari has become the web browser to go to when you load up macOS. Features...
