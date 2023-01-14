Read full article on original website
Traffic continues to affect Kailua, Lanikai area over MLK Jr. holiday weekend
The Department of Transportation Services is continuing to restrict parking in the Kailua and Lanikai area this holiday weekend and its urging people to avoid the area for both traffic and lack of parking. Traffic continues to affect Kailua, Lanikai area over MLK Jr. holiday weekend. The Department of Transportation...
Waikiki roads closed due to structure fire
According to the Honolulu Police Department, Kalia Road and Lewers Street is closed due to a structure fire.
2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Waikiki area
According to police, both lanes on Kalakaua Avenue are closed near the Kapiolani intersection heading into Waikiki.
Honolulu Police shut down King and River Street
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are on scene in Chinatown for an apparent reckless endangering case. As of 8:50 p.m. Friday, the area of North King Street and River Street are currently closed due to an active investigation.
Car crash in Waikiki leaves 82-year-old critically injured
WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 82-year-old man was critically injured Sunday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on Kalakaua Avenue near the Hawaii Convention Center. Honolulu EMS said they responded about 9:53 a.m. A woman in her late 20 was also injured and taken to a hospital in stable condition. Paramedics also...
Monday Weather: Vog and haze, large surf, box jelly fish
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light southeasterly winds will allow vog from Kilauea to spread statewide. Expect hazy conditions through the day, partly cloudy skies and isolated afternoon showers. Highs 79 to 84. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy and hazy. Isolated to scattered showers. Lows 60 to 65....
Injuries delay end of Da Hui Backdoor Shootout
It was a busy weekend for Oahu lifeguards, rescuing dozens in the ocean. It wasn't just the inexperienced who needed help, several rescues even changed the ending of a North Shore surf contest. Along with surfers dropping into big barrels at Pipeline, there were wipeouts and nearly back-to-back injuries to...
Chinatown block party shuts down S. Beretania St.
The Lunar New Year is fast approaching. On Jan. 22, we enter the year of the rabbit. With that comes celebrations and road closures.
Pilots injured following plane crash near Molokai Airport
Preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration states that a single-engine Cessna 208 crashed while on approach to Molokai Airport.
New City Park rangers to counter unauthorized commercial activity at parks
The City said it is in the process of hiring four park rangers to deter unauthorized commercial activity at City parks, but the department is still trying to determine how much enforcement power these new rangers will have.
Warning signs posted as more than 150 jellyfish stings reported in Waikiki, Ala Moana
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Look out for box jellyfish along Oahu’s south shore. That’s the message from city officials as Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to 156 jellyfish stings on Monday, from Waikiki beaches and Ala Moana Beach. EMS also treated a 15-year-old boy for a sting and transported him...
Rogue drone nearly thwarts Koko Head rescue
Drones have become more prevalent. From allowing you to view the world from a birds eye view to providing security for both private and military scenarios, drones have made their way into the mainstream.
Recovered air ambulance wreckage, crew arrive at Honolulu port
Correction: A previous version of this story had an incorrect location of where the vessel departed. The story has been corrected. HONOLULU (KHON2) — After being recovered during a deep water search, the Hawaii Life Flight air ambulance wreckage and the three crew members on board have arrived in Honolulu. The vessel that transported the […]
26-year-old woman critically injured in single-vehicle crash in Wahiawa area
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 26-year-old woman is in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in the Wahiawa area on Saturday, officials said. Emergency crews responded to the scene around noon along Kaukonahua Road. HPD said it was reported that a woman was speeding westbound on Kaukonahua Road when she suddenly...
Suspect involved in violent Mililani burglary charged
A suspect has been charged in connection to a burglary in a Mililani home that left an elderly woman hospitalized.
First responders busy with multiple rescues
Ocean Safety is an integral part of life here in the islands. The need for ocean safety does not preclude visitors who often get caught up by O'ahu's intense outdoor activities.
NTSB: Pilot of Hawaiian Air flight that hit severe turbulence said plume-like cloud shot up in front of plane
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The pilot of a Hawaiian Air plane that hit severe turbulence last month told investigators the flight crew had seconds to react after a cloud shot up vertically in front of the aircraft “like a smoke plume.”. Twenty-five people were injured in the Dec. 18 incident,...
Honolulu Parks and Rec holding Memorial Day poster contest for keiki
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- K-12 students and keiki are encouraged to participate in the Honolulu Parks and Recreation Memorial Day Poster Contest, to honor those who have served. Between now and February 27, both printed and digital entries will be accepted, in the theme "Sew a Lei for Memorial Day." Entries should depict lei-making activities or ceremonial actions associated with the Mayor’s Memorial Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl / Pūowaina).
Chinatown expecting thousands over the weekend for Lunar New Year
After a sudden cancellation last year due to the omicron variant surge, Chinatown808 President Leonard Kam said Chinatown’s New Year celebration will return to celebrate the year of the rabbit.
Hawaiian Air flight witnessed 'vertical cloud plume' seconds before severe turbulence
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The pilot of an Hawaiian Airlines flight that experienced severe turbulence on its way to Honolulu said he saw a cloud shoot up vertically in front of the plane just seconds before the incident in December, according to the preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
