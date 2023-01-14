HONOLULU (KITV4) -- K-12 students and keiki are encouraged to participate in the Honolulu Parks and Recreation Memorial Day Poster Contest, to honor those who have served. Between now and February 27, both printed and digital entries will be accepted, in the theme "Sew a Lei for Memorial Day." Entries should depict lei-making activities or ceremonial actions associated with the Mayor’s Memorial Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl / Pūowaina).

