Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Traffic continues to affect Kailua, Lanikai area over MLK Jr. holiday weekend

The Department of Transportation Services is continuing to restrict parking in the Kailua and Lanikai area this holiday weekend and its urging people to avoid the area for both traffic and lack of parking. Traffic continues to affect Kailua, Lanikai area over MLK Jr. holiday weekend. The Department of Transportation...
KAILUA, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu Police shut down King and River Street

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are on scene in Chinatown for an apparent reckless endangering case. As of 8:50 p.m. Friday, the area of North King Street and River Street are currently closed due to an active investigation.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Car crash in Waikiki leaves 82-year-old critically injured

WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 82-year-old man was critically injured Sunday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on Kalakaua Avenue near the Hawaii Convention Center. Honolulu EMS said they responded about 9:53 a.m. A woman in her late 20 was also injured and taken to a hospital in stable condition. Paramedics also...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Monday Weather: Vog and haze, large surf, box jelly fish

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light southeasterly winds will allow vog from Kilauea to spread statewide. Expect hazy conditions through the day, partly cloudy skies and isolated afternoon showers. Highs 79 to 84. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy and hazy. Isolated to scattered showers. Lows 60 to 65....
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Injuries delay end of Da Hui Backdoor Shootout

It was a busy weekend for Oahu lifeguards, rescuing dozens in the ocean. It wasn't just the inexperienced who needed help, several rescues even changed the ending of a North Shore surf contest. Along with surfers dropping into big barrels at Pipeline, there were wipeouts and nearly back-to-back injuries to...
KHON2

Recovered air ambulance wreckage, crew arrive at Honolulu port

Correction: A previous version of this story had an incorrect location of where the vessel departed. The story has been corrected. HONOLULU (KHON2) — After being recovered during a deep water search, the Hawaii Life Flight air ambulance wreckage and the three crew members on board have arrived in Honolulu. The vessel that transported the […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

26-year-old woman critically injured in single-vehicle crash in Wahiawa area

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 26-year-old woman is in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in the Wahiawa area on Saturday, officials said. Emergency crews responded to the scene around noon along Kaukonahua Road. HPD said it was reported that a woman was speeding westbound on Kaukonahua Road when she suddenly...
WAHIAWA, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu Parks and Rec holding Memorial Day poster contest for keiki

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- K-12 students and keiki are encouraged to participate in the Honolulu Parks and Recreation Memorial Day Poster Contest, to honor those who have served. Between now and February 27, both printed and digital entries will be accepted, in the theme "Sew a Lei for Memorial Day." Entries should depict lei-making activities or ceremonial actions associated with the Mayor’s Memorial Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl / Pūowaina).
HONOLULU, HI

