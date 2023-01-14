Read full article on original website
If I’m in the great outdoors and hear this, I’ll be running back to four walls and a roof in a heartbeat. Mountain lions are one of America’s top predators. According to the National Wildlife Foundation, they have the greatest range of any living mammal in the Americas, stretching from the Canadian Yukon to The Strait of Magellan in Chile, and are able to make their home in any number of environments, like mountains, forests, deserts, and wetlands.
A laid-back morning of fishing for a British woman turned combative when a woman unleashed an expletive-laced lambast toward her. The aggressive woman is being labeled a “Carp Karen” by The New York Post. 24-year-old Elsa Joan was fishing on Sunday, January 8th when a passerby appeared to...
On the south coast of the Isle of Man there exists a field so impossibly teeming with birds that I don’t know where to begin. I was last there on Christmas Day – an odd day to go birding perhaps, but not here. The island’s annual Bird Race, a collective effort to find as many species as possible, runs between Christmas and the new year. In 2022 we set a record: 121 species, three of which were found in this field and nowhere else.
The island where I live, Te Mana o Kupe o Aotearoa, sits half an hour off the coast of New Zealand’s north island. It has one house and a permanent human population of two: my husband, Pat, and me. In April, this will increase to three because we’re having a baby.
petapixel.com
A photographer stumbled upon rare “alien-like” goose barnacles on a beach that could potentially be worth up to thousands of dollars. Photographer John Jennings was cycling along the beach in Boscombe, Bournemouth in the U.K. on Sunday morning when he came across the strange-looking object. Jennings had initially...
Daniel Martin, celebrity makeup artist and Tatcha’s global director of artistry and education, has partnered with MycoWorks, the creators of a leather alternative, to create a reishi leather makeup brush roll. The partners met during the pandemic, and Martin said the collection was years in the making. More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now “This friendship grew from that over like two years, and they asked, ‘if you ever got a hold of this material, what would you create?’ I had this brush roll that I’ve had...
Valentino has appointed Suga its latest brand ambassador. The much-loved member of the pop BTS boy band joins the company’s ambassadors called Di.Vas, an acronym that stands for Different Values.More from WWDAssouline's 'Valentino Rosso' Coffee Table BookValentino Couture Fall 2022Celebrities in Pink at the 2022 Met Gala Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli defined Suga as “a multifaceted artist; he is an interpreter and uses his talent and his work to express himself with energy and authenticity. He perfectly embodies everything that DI.VA.s testimonials stand for: diversity, inclusivity, creativity and passion.” For his part, Suga said “all individuals have different dreams and values.” He said...
Pinkbike.com
At MET, we love taking our bikes for long and far-away adventures. But sometimes you don’t need to go that far to discover or rediscover amazing places. When our friend Simon Andre proposed to us to support this bike trip to Benasque, on the trails of the Trans Nomad, we said yes straight away. We vaguely had some images in mind, but mostly this place remained unknown. Free from all constraints of time, with the only purpose of taking pictures and enjoying, telling the story of the trails, sharing the experience, and explaining why this location is worth the trip; this a story of slowing down and living the moment!
Dave Wilson [the former keeper] welcomed me to the island for the first time in 1992. Walking up the track to the remaining chimney of the old quarantine hospital on top of the hill, Dave confided that he was often lonely and thought that, although he loved the island, it was probably better suited to a family. He smiled cheekily at me and suggested that I would be a good person for the job and the transitions that would be needed in the near future.
When he started the process of crafting a 38-foot wooden sailboat from scratch, Steve Denette knew nothing about boat building. Beginning seven years ago, he's documented the project on YouTube, where his "Acorn to Arabella" has gone viral. Correspondent Brook Silva-Braga checked in on Denette's progress.
