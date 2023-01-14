At MET, we love taking our bikes for long and far-away adventures. But sometimes you don’t need to go that far to discover or rediscover amazing places. When our friend Simon Andre proposed to us to support this bike trip to Benasque, on the trails of the Trans Nomad, we said yes straight away. We vaguely had some images in mind, but mostly this place remained unknown. Free from all constraints of time, with the only purpose of taking pictures and enjoying, telling the story of the trails, sharing the experience, and explaining why this location is worth the trip; this a story of slowing down and living the moment!

