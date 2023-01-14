ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Crawfish Prices Significantly Higher as Season Begins

Louisiana residents who can't wait for their first taste of crawfish in the new year might want to check their bank account before they start inviting friends and family to come to join them. It's no surprise that early season prices for crawfish are higher than what you'd expect to pay during the meat of the season but this year the prices are "high" even for those who are used to paying a little more for the first boil of the year.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Shoot Your Way Across the Bayou qualifying rounds end

SHREVEPORT, La. - Sunday marked the end of the qualifying rounds of the Shoot Your Way Across the Bayou Tournament, hosted by the Red River Bowmen Archery Club. There were many clubs that registered to compete in the event. KTBS spoke to the representative of Hoot & Holler who was at the tournament.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Curole House

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. This old house is on the move again. The first time was 130 years ago, the house was built of cypress timbers by Nicholas Curole for his family at Chenier Caminada near Grand Isle. That community was wiped out by a hurricane in 1893.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

He has seen the future of Louisiana's coast -- and is now explaining it

Stuart Brown has spent lots of time looking into the future of Louisiana's coast. As the state Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority's assistant administrator for planning and research, he has become the lead spokesman for the 2023 coastal master plan update, released on Jan. 6 in draft form. Brown has led the rewriting effort for the plan, updated every six years and intended to guide the state's coastal restoration efforts. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
LOUISIANA STATE
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston, Grambling ponds stocked with rainbow trout

Rainbow trout are not a native species to Louisiana, but they are considered a fun and exciting fish to catch. And now there are plenty to be found in Lincoln Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries began stocking 17 sites across Louisiana with adult-size rainbow trout, including Elmore Mayfield Park in Ruston and City Park in Grambling on Tuesday.
RUSTON, LA
cenlanow.com

Crawfish prices up nearly $2 per lb. from last year, highest in years

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Springtime crawfish boils are going to put a noticeably bigger dent in your pocketbook than in recent years, according to one study. The Crawfish App, which compares prices for boiled and raw crawfish throughout Louisiana, reports that prices for the yummy mudbugs are higher than they’ve been in years.
LOUISIANA STATE
natchitochesparishjournal.com

When red wolves roamed north Louisiana

I felt extra special there in elementary school at Goldonna. My dad had the coolest job in the world and it made me one of the most popular kids in the sixth grade to tell my buddies gathered around all big eyed about my dad’s latest adventure. My dad,...
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Death toll for Hurricane Katrina reduced by nearly 25%

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/FOX) - The official death tolls of two of the worst hurricanes in history – Katrina and Maria – have been adjusted in federal reports that were updated Wednesday. According to the National Hurricane Center, the post-storm reports for Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and Hurricane Maria...
LOUISIANA STATE
1130 AM: The Tiger

Why Are Egg Prices So High in Louisiana?

You might struggle to find eggs in grocery stores across Louisiana and when you do find them, get ready to pay a premium. Egg prices are skyrocketing across the nation. One of the big problems is a bird flu outbreak. A dozen eggs will set you back more than $3.50 a dozen on average. That price is up 50% from a year ago and it looks like the prices could go even higher.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy