4 Amazing Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients only.
Louisiana Crawfish Prices Significantly Higher as Season Begins
Louisiana residents who can't wait for their first taste of crawfish in the new year might want to check their bank account before they start inviting friends and family to come to join them. It's no surprise that early season prices for crawfish are higher than what you'd expect to pay during the meat of the season but this year the prices are "high" even for those who are used to paying a little more for the first boil of the year.
KTBS
Shoot Your Way Across the Bayou qualifying rounds end
SHREVEPORT, La. - Sunday marked the end of the qualifying rounds of the Shoot Your Way Across the Bayou Tournament, hosted by the Red River Bowmen Archery Club. There were many clubs that registered to compete in the event. KTBS spoke to the representative of Hoot & Holler who was at the tournament.
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Curole House
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. This old house is on the move again. The first time was 130 years ago, the house was built of cypress timbers by Nicholas Curole for his family at Chenier Caminada near Grand Isle. That community was wiped out by a hurricane in 1893.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: If we're going to enjoy Carnival, everybody ought to get vaccinated
With all the world has learned about pandemics and variants, it’s staggering that Louisiana hasn’t learned Fact One: Vaccines help. Our state is too far behind on basic vaccination rates, as well as the boosters vitally needed to protect people from the still-virulent coronavirus. We’re still the convivial...
Louisiana hunter airlifted to hospital after falling from tree stand
A hunter was rescued over the weekend following a tree stand accident, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
Louisiana is Home to the Largest Bald Cypress Tree in the U.S.
Did you know that the largest bald cypress tree in the United States is right here in Louisiana?. I was not aware that this existed but it does not surprise me at all. Louisiana is home to some amazing sights and this is just one of many that call Louisiana home.
NOLA.com
He has seen the future of Louisiana's coast -- and is now explaining it
Stuart Brown has spent lots of time looking into the future of Louisiana's coast. As the state Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority's assistant administrator for planning and research, he has become the lead spokesman for the 2023 coastal master plan update, released on Jan. 6 in draft form. Brown has led the rewriting effort for the plan, updated every six years and intended to guide the state's coastal restoration efforts. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Here’s How to See the Grades Of All Louisiana Water Providers
Have you ever wondered just how well the drinking water at your home stacks up against the water at other homes around the state?. Now you can see just how each water provider in Louisiana was graded by the Louisiana Department of Health. According to the LDH, Act 98 of...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston, Grambling ponds stocked with rainbow trout
Rainbow trout are not a native species to Louisiana, but they are considered a fun and exciting fish to catch. And now there are plenty to be found in Lincoln Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries began stocking 17 sites across Louisiana with adult-size rainbow trout, including Elmore Mayfield Park in Ruston and City Park in Grambling on Tuesday.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in Louisiana.
cenlanow.com
Crawfish prices up nearly $2 per lb. from last year, highest in years
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Springtime crawfish boils are going to put a noticeably bigger dent in your pocketbook than in recent years, according to one study. The Crawfish App, which compares prices for boiled and raw crawfish throughout Louisiana, reports that prices for the yummy mudbugs are higher than they’ve been in years.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
When red wolves roamed north Louisiana
I felt extra special there in elementary school at Goldonna. My dad had the coolest job in the world and it made me one of the most popular kids in the sixth grade to tell my buddies gathered around all big eyed about my dad’s latest adventure. My dad,...
Severe Thunderstorms Could Threaten Much of Louisiana By Mid-Week
Much of Acadiana should prepare for the potential threat of severe thunderstorms by mid-week. Forecasts are calling for much of Louisiana to get strong thunderstorms by Wednesday afternoon, into the early Wednesday evening hours. According to forecasts that I have seen, the biggest threat may be damaging winds and the...
houmatimes.com
A Bold History. A Bright Future: Louisiana State Police Unveil New Heritage Unit
Louisiana State Police is an organization with an incredibly rich history. Our motto, “Courtesy, Loyalty, Service,” has given us direction and inspiration over the last 87 years. Since 1936, our patrol units have changed in type and color over the years. Motorcycles were exclusively used as patrol units...
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Louisiana managed to make the cut.
Louisiana Man Arrested After Falling Through Ceiling While Allegedly Stealing Money and Goods from a Truck Stop
Louisiana Man Arrested After Falling Through Ceiling While Allegedly Stealing Money and Goods from a Truck Stop. A 35-year-old man from Louisiana has been arrested for a business burglary after allegedly stealing money and goods from a truck stop. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on January 15, 2023, that...
fox8live.com
Death toll for Hurricane Katrina reduced by nearly 25%
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/FOX) - The official death tolls of two of the worst hurricanes in history – Katrina and Maria – have been adjusted in federal reports that were updated Wednesday. According to the National Hurricane Center, the post-storm reports for Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and Hurricane Maria...
Local author discusses how Louisiana inspired her new young adult fantasy novel
A local Louisiana author spoke with News 10 about how living in Louisiana inspired her novel, the publishing process, and how she became an author.
Why Are Egg Prices So High in Louisiana?
You might struggle to find eggs in grocery stores across Louisiana and when you do find them, get ready to pay a premium. Egg prices are skyrocketing across the nation. One of the big problems is a bird flu outbreak. A dozen eggs will set you back more than $3.50 a dozen on average. That price is up 50% from a year ago and it looks like the prices could go even higher.
