Prep Hoops: Xzavier Baker has 4 dunks to power Dimond over Wasilla; will face Grace for Shootout title Saturday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Grady Ward arrived in Alaska more than 70 years ago and was one of the first African-American pioneers to settle in the then-territory of Alaska. He had a passion for community and worked in construction for 52 years, helping build and develop many structures you see around Anchorage today. His son Ray Ward said his dad came to Alaska in 1949 with only a sixth-grade education but got a job working as a welder for the Alaska Railroad. However, his arrival didn’t come without struggle.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 4 HOURS AGO