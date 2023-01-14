Prep Hoops: Xzavier Baker has 4 dunks to power Dimond over Wasilla; will face Grace for Shootout title Saturday

Read full article on original website
alaskasportsreport.com
AK Hoops Report: Busbey’s 21 points quintuples average; Miller great late for No. 10 Gila Monsters; Schmidt grabs 15 rebounds again
Down to just six players and mired in a six-game losing streak, the Wentworth Institute of Technology women’s basketball needed somebody to step up. Palmer’s Abriana Busbey answered the call as the senior guard pumped in a career-high 21 points to power a 103-77 victory over Maine-Fort Kent in Boston, Massachusetts.
alaskasportsreport.com
Prep Hoops: Sloan Lentfer’s late free throws lift Grace over Dimond 55-54 in Shootout finale
A single second on the clock, down by one and the basketball is put in your hands for two free-throw attempts. “This time it was a dream for me,” said Grace Christian senior Sloan Lentfer. “Earlier in the tournament, I wasn’t shooting well. For some reason I didn’t feel any pressure and kind of put that in the back of my mind.”
radiokenai.com
Kenai Girls Remain Unbeaten: Kard Boys Rebound
Both Kardinal basketball team controlled play and recorded victories over the Redington Huskies in non-conference basketball games on Saturday. Undefeated through nine games, the Kenai Kardinal girls continue to strive on the power of Emma Beck and the 3-point shooting of Chloe Goldsby, improving to 9-0 on the season with a 53-26 victory over Redington on Saturday at Redington High School.
alaskasnewssource.com
Grady Ward, one of Alaska’s first Black pioneers to settle in the territory
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Grady Ward arrived in Alaska more than 70 years ago and was one of the first African-American pioneers to settle in the then-territory of Alaska. He had a passion for community and worked in construction for 52 years, helping build and develop many structures you see around Anchorage today. His son Ray Ward said his dad came to Alaska in 1949 with only a sixth-grade education but got a job working as a welder for the Alaska Railroad. However, his arrival didn’t come without struggle.
Alaska rocked by ‘4.7 magnitude’ earthquake as residents woken up to homes shaking in Anchorage today
A POWERFUL earthquake rocked Alaska this morning as residents claim they woke to find their homes shaking. The reported 4.7 magnitude tremor shook Anchorage on Monday morning, rattling the state's largest city. More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking back at Sun Online.The-sun.com is your go-to...
Breaking: Alaska Supremes fall for Jennie Armstrong’s residency story — hook, line, and sinker
Rep. Jennie Armstrong was off on a romantic adventure when she came to Alaska in May of 2019. Little did she know she’d fall madly in love with an Anchorage guy, and end up moving here. But after a whirlwind 10-day trip, she was head over heels in love or something like love, and she went back to Louisiana, packed up, and moved to Alaska.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage driver killed in Palmer car-semi crash
An Anchorage man died on the Glenn Highway Thursday night after Alaska State Troopers say his car hit a semi truck in Palmer. Troopers said in an online dispatch that they responded to the crash, at Mile 38 of the highway, just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday. According to troopers, 26-year-old Sean Doyle’s 2006 Subaru was headed south when witnesses saw it lose control, cross the center line and hit a northbound 1996 Kenworth semi truck head-on.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man dies in head-on crash near Palmer
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man died after crashing his vehicle into a semi-truck near Palmer on Thursday night. According to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, 26-year-old Sean Doyle, of Anchorage, died in the crash. “Witnesses stated Doyle’s Subaru lost control and crossed over the yellow line,” troopers...
alaskasnewssource.com
Mountain View Elementary debuts community-funded ice rink
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mountain View Elementary School students went ice skating on their very own rink on Friday afternoon. Decked out in winter coats, bicycle helmets, and hockey skates, the grade schoolers leaned on metal folding chairs as they muscled their way across the ice. “This is scary,” one...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Railroad commemorates 100th anniversary with print signing event
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Railroad’s long-running print signing event this year put two Interior Alaska artists’ work in the spotlight. Noah Nolywaika, of Nenana, and William “Art” Chase, of North Pole, were selected to commemorate the railroad’s 100-year anniversary with original pieces. Both were in attendance Saturday with their works for the signing event at the Anchorage Historic Depot, an annual tradition dating back to 1979.
kmxt.org
Midday Report January 16, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: A longtime Anchorage civil rights activist reflects on marching with protesters in the 1960s. The state legislative session begins on Tuesday, and the Alaska House is still not organized. And the Alaska Supreme Court has ruled that an Anchorage Democrat who won a state House race was a qualified candidate.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage nonprofit’s use of $750,000 in federal funds investigated
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The president of an Anchorage nonprofit organization is facing serious questions about how the group spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funds. The money was part of an American Rescue Plan Act grant distributed by the Anchorage Assembly in 2021. The ARPA funds were...
kinyradio.com
Alaska State Fair opens 2023 scholarship applications
Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska high school students are invited to apply for Alaska State Fair scholarships starting January 13th. "Educate" is a key part of the Alaska State Fair mission, and the Fair awards annual scholarships. For 2023, the Fair will award a total of $8,000 in scholarships. Scholarships...
alaskasnewssource.com
For first time in 28 seasons, Antiques Roadshow will visit Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time in its 28-season history, Antiques Roadshow will be visiting Alaska as part of its 2023 tour, set to film in the Last Frontier for one leg of a five-stop summer stretch. Known for being “part adventure, part history lesson and part treasure...
Witch hunt continues: Anchorage activist lawyer Kendall now trying to get Eastman expelled from Legislature
Scott Kendall, the lawyer who wrote Ballot Measure 2 and who was the force behind the recall attempt on Gov. Mike Dunleavy in 2019, has an idea for the Alaska House of Representatives: Expel Rep. David Eastman from the Legislature. The Legislature, already suffering from low esteem in the public’s...
alaskasnewssource.com
Major issues for members of the 33rd legislature to figure out include education and the PFD
Leigh Sloan: As the schools go, so goes the nation
As a nation educates its children, so goes the nation. Do you want to see what our nation will look like in 10, 20, 50 or 100 years? Look no further than our schools. In the same way, as Alaska educates her children, so goes the state. Alaska was once...
kinyradio.com
January is National Radon Action Month
Luciana Liu from O’Malley Elementary School in Anchorage won 1st place for the Alaska Radon Poster Contest back in fall of 2022. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Athey) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Radon is a colorless, odorless cancer-causing gas that is commonly found in Alaska. Jennifer Athey manages the Alaska...
alaskasnewssource.com
Martin Luther King Foundation of Alaska hosts celebration in remembrance of MLK Day
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Martin Luther King Foundation hosted an event Sunday at the Dena’ina Center with the MLK Beloved Community Choir and Gospel Music Association award winner Maranda Curtis performing. The focus of the event was on Dr. King’s legacy and his importance as a public figure....
alaskapublic.org
Ways to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Anchorage
Heading into the weekend, there are lots of opportunities to honor and celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Anchorage. The Anchorage Assembly on Tuesday designated the MLK holiday as a Day of Service, citing Dr. King’s legacy and a growing national tradition of community engagement and volunteering in his name.
