ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasilla, AK

Prep Hoops: Xzavier Baker has 4 dunks to power Dimond over Wasilla; will face Grace for Shootout title Saturday

By Van Williams
alaskasportsreport.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alaskasportsreport.com

AK Hoops Report: Busbey’s 21 points quintuples average; Miller great late for No. 10 Gila Monsters; Schmidt grabs 15 rebounds again

Down to just six players and mired in a six-game losing streak, the Wentworth Institute of Technology women’s basketball needed somebody to step up. Palmer’s Abriana Busbey answered the call as the senior guard pumped in a career-high 21 points to power a 103-77 victory over Maine-Fort Kent in Boston, Massachusetts.
BOSTON, MA
radiokenai.com

Kenai Girls Remain Unbeaten: Kard Boys Rebound

Both Kardinal basketball team controlled play and recorded victories over the Redington Huskies in non-conference basketball games on Saturday. Undefeated through nine games, the Kenai Kardinal girls continue to strive on the power of Emma Beck and the 3-point shooting of Chloe Goldsby, improving to 9-0 on the season with a 53-26 victory over Redington on Saturday at Redington High School.
KENAI, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Grady Ward, one of Alaska’s first Black pioneers to settle in the territory

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Grady Ward arrived in Alaska more than 70 years ago and was one of the first African-American pioneers to settle in the then-territory of Alaska. He had a passion for community and worked in construction for 52 years, helping build and develop many structures you see around Anchorage today. His son Ray Ward said his dad came to Alaska in 1949 with only a sixth-grade education but got a job working as a welder for the Alaska Railroad. However, his arrival didn’t come without struggle.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Anchorage driver killed in Palmer car-semi crash

An Anchorage man died on the Glenn Highway Thursday night after Alaska State Troopers say his car hit a semi truck in Palmer. Troopers said in an online dispatch that they responded to the crash, at Mile 38 of the highway, just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday. According to troopers, 26-year-old Sean Doyle’s 2006 Subaru was headed south when witnesses saw it lose control, cross the center line and hit a northbound 1996 Kenworth semi truck head-on.
PALMER, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Man dies in head-on crash near Palmer

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man died after crashing his vehicle into a semi-truck near Palmer on Thursday night. According to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, 26-year-old Sean Doyle, of Anchorage, died in the crash. “Witnesses stated Doyle’s Subaru lost control and crossed over the yellow line,” troopers...
PALMER, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Mountain View Elementary debuts community-funded ice rink

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mountain View Elementary School students went ice skating on their very own rink on Friday afternoon. Decked out in winter coats, bicycle helmets, and hockey skates, the grade schoolers leaned on metal folding chairs as they muscled their way across the ice. “This is scary,” one...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Railroad commemorates 100th anniversary with print signing event

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Railroad’s long-running print signing event this year put two Interior Alaska artists’ work in the spotlight. Noah Nolywaika, of Nenana, and William “Art” Chase, of North Pole, were selected to commemorate the railroad’s 100-year anniversary with original pieces. Both were in attendance Saturday with their works for the signing event at the Anchorage Historic Depot, an annual tradition dating back to 1979.
ANCHORAGE, AK
kmxt.org

Midday Report January 16, 2023

On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: A longtime Anchorage civil rights activist reflects on marching with protesters in the 1960s. The state legislative session begins on Tuesday, and the Alaska House is still not organized. And the Alaska Supreme Court has ruled that an Anchorage Democrat who won a state House race was a qualified candidate.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage nonprofit’s use of $750,000 in federal funds investigated

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The president of an Anchorage nonprofit organization is facing serious questions about how the group spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funds. The money was part of an American Rescue Plan Act grant distributed by the Anchorage Assembly in 2021. The ARPA funds were...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Alaska State Fair opens 2023 scholarship applications

Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska high school students are invited to apply for Alaska State Fair scholarships starting January 13th. "Educate" is a key part of the Alaska State Fair mission, and the Fair awards annual scholarships. For 2023, the Fair will award a total of $8,000 in scholarships. Scholarships...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

For first time in 28 seasons, Antiques Roadshow will visit Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time in its 28-season history, Antiques Roadshow will be visiting Alaska as part of its 2023 tour, set to film in the Last Frontier for one leg of a five-stop summer stretch. Known for being “part adventure, part history lesson and part treasure...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Major issues for members of the 33rd legislature to figure out include education and the PFD

Grady Ward, one of Alaska’s first Black pioneers to settle in the territory. He had a passion for community and worked in construction for 52 years, helping build and develop many structures you see around Anchorage today. His son Ray Ward said his dad came to Alaska in 1949 with only a sixth-grade education but got a job working as a welder for the Alaska Railroad. However, his arrival didn’t come without struggle.
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

January is National Radon Action Month

Luciana Liu from O’Malley Elementary School in Anchorage won 1st place for the Alaska Radon Poster Contest back in fall of 2022. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Athey) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Radon is a colorless, odorless cancer-causing gas that is commonly found in Alaska. Jennifer Athey manages the Alaska...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Ways to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Anchorage

Heading into the weekend, there are lots of opportunities to honor and celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Anchorage. The Anchorage Assembly on Tuesday designated the MLK holiday as a Day of Service, citing Dr. King’s legacy and a growing national tradition of community engagement and volunteering in his name.
ANCHORAGE, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy