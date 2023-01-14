ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Laurinburg Exchange

Rev. George Ellis | Unshakable Faith

Anne Cetas wrote this: “Kevin walked into the nursing facility after his dad passed away to pick up his belongings. The staff handed him two small boxes. He said he realized that day that it really didn’t take an abundance of possessions to be happy. His dad, Larry, had been carefree and always ready with a smile and an encouraging word for others.”
Crystal Jackson

Opinion: Your Grief is Proportionate to Your Love

Tonight, my grief is a wild, roaring thing, and I am weeping alone in a quiet house. I have no one to blame but myself. After all, I summoned it here. It was an impulse, really. I was craving something sweet and feeling unsettled, and I saw a bag of treats on the counter. I sorted through it, and my fingers stalled on a small Milky Way bar. I touched it, and I could suddenly feel my father’s mother stuffing them in the pocket of a leather jacket she gave me. The same leather jacket, worn and falling to pieces, hangs in my closet, and I cannot get rid of it. If I checked the pockets, I might find a candy bar there now.
Comfy, Safe Couch

Lessons learned when people gossip about others without their consent

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. If someone is comfortable sharing with you intimate details of another person’s life without their consent, they’ll likely share yours as well at some point without your consent. Let people earn the privilege to hear your innermost struggles. When someone shares intimate details about another person's life that was shared in private, I usually wonder what their motive is, why they feel comfortable doing it without their permission and what they hope sharing that information would do.
psychologytoday.com

How to Cope With Change

Whether or not it is planned, change can be emotionally difficult. It's normal to experience positive and negative emotions around significant life transitions. Through reflection and with support, one can manage emotions and be resilient through change. Sometimes, life throws us curveballs. We aren’t expecting things to change and suddenly...
a-z-animals.com

Why Does My Dog Chatter Their Teeth? 7 Reasons

Each dog comes with their own set of unique behaviors that they display from time to time. Though we fall in love with many of these adorable quirks, some will still have us scratching our heads in confusion. One of the strange behaviors that catch dog parents off guard is teeth chattering, especially when there is no chilly air to link it to.
The Jewish Press

TORAH SHORTS: Parshat Vayechi: The Yoke of Monarchy

Jacob is on his deathbed and calls his sons together for a final farewell. He shares his parting words; some are harsh reprimands, and some are effusive blessings. The son who receives the most fulsome blessings is Joseph, Jacob’s favorite. Following is a part of the blessing. “The God...
Tracey Folly

'He gave me a rock to symbolize our everlasting love, and now it's missing': Man's token of love gets lost with no trace

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I still remember the rock that sat in the garden of my childhood home for as long as I was alive. Sadly, I haven't seen that rock in years. Why would I be sad about a rock? My father gave my mother that rock to symbolize his everlasting love for her, and now it's missing.
babyboomers.com

Living Your Life With Passion, Purpose and Positivity

There are 54.1 million people who are 65 or older in the U.S. That number is expected to grow to 80.8 million by 2040 (Administration on Aging). How many of these individuals are living with passion, purpose and positivity? More than you might think. Oh, the media and cultural myths may have us deteriorating steadily after 65, but according to 2022 research, only 4% of Americans over 65 live in nursing homes, and only 2% live in assisted living facilities. That means fully 94% of Americans over 65 are going about their business, living their lives.
geeksaroundglobe.com

FamilyTime Review – Can it Help Instil Time Management Habits in Kids?

Everyone knows watching screens for extended periods of time may lead to several health issues, such as poor eyesight, sleep deprivation, risk of diabetes, obesity, shorter attention span, etc. These risks impact kids primarily by hindering their proper development. While FamilyTime parental app can help reduce screen time and improve...
Libby Shively McAvoy

Choosing an Abundance Mindset

Living a love-based life puts me in an abundance mindset where I can manifest what I desire. Are you living in an abundance mindset or a lack mindset? I admit that when I was in low vibration and feeling betrayed and lonely after my divorce, I was living in lack mindset. I cried myself to sleep each night, felt sorry for myself, and attracted toxic relationships that only seemed to amplify the negativity.
Lootpress

Kind choices regarding your dog says a lot about you

I was going through some letters on my desk the other day when I discovered an item sent to me last winter. Inside a large brown envelope was a list of things a gentleman said he had learned during his 76 years. He gave the following account:. When the light...

