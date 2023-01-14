ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The Independent

Longtime senator Dianne Feinstein reacts to Katie Porter’s newly announced California Senate bid

Senator Dianne Feinstein brushed off progressive Democratic Representative Katie Porter’s announcement that she will run for Senate in California. Ms Porter made the announcement via a video on social media on Tuesday.“In times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington,” she said. “I don’t do Congress the way others often do. I use whatever powers I have to speak hard truths to the powers that be.” California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell accountable for rigging our democracy.Today, I'm...
The Hill

Sinema sees approval sink among Democrats, spike among Independents

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s party switch from Democratic to Independent has hurt her approval rating with the first group and helped it with the second, according to a new Morning Consult survey. The poll, published on Thursday, found that only 30 percent of registered Democratic Arizona voters approve of the job Sinema is doing as…
The Hill

Democrats not ready to bail out GOP: ‘This is on them’

Democratic leaders said Wednesday that Republicans are on their own amid the conservative revolt that’s prevented Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — or anyone else — from becoming the next Speaker in the new Congress.  Heading into this week’s Speaker vote, some lawmakers had floated the notion of finding a “unity” candidate who could win bipartisan…
The Hill

Democrats deliver as Republicans dither

For the first time in a century, the House of Representatives failed to elect a Speaker on the first ballot, or even on the tenth, as Republicans were held hostage by a small group of extremists within their own party. Republicans ultimately found the votes needed in the 15th round, after tempers flared and concerns…
qhubonews.com

Vice President Harris hosted a gathering at the White House of leaders focused on addressing climate change.

Yesterday, Vice President Harris convened environmental leaders from local, state, and national level organizations to discuss the Biden-Harris Administration’s investments and actions to combat the climate crisis and the road ahead. The two-part convening included a discussion with other White House officials, including Ali Zaidi, National Climate Advisor, John Podesta, Senior Advisor for Clean Energy Innovation, Mitch Landrieu, Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator, and Brenda Mallory, Chair of the Council on Environmental Quality. After, the Vice President participated in a moderated conversation where she highlighted the transformational moment the country is in following two years of historic legislation and the need to keep up momentum as those laws are implemented.
Deadline

California Congresswoman Katie Porter Announces Run For U.S. Senate In 2024

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) announced on Tuesday that she is running for the U.S. Senate in 2024. Porter, who has gained a media profile for her hard-hitting questioning of House committee witnesses, while often using a whiteboard to explain complicated topics, is seeking the seat currently occupied by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA). Feinstein, 89, who has served in the Senate since 1992, has not yet revealed her plans, but there has been widespread speculation that she will not run again. “California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold...
Ballotpedia News

Republicans increase control over state legislative districts overlapping with Pivot Counties and Reverse-Pivot Counties

After the 2022 elections, Republicans hold 540 (65.9%) state legislative seats overlapping a Pivot County, up from 507 (63.6%) after the 2020 elections. Democrats hold 280 state legislative seats (34.1%) overlapping a Pivot County, down from 290 (36.4%) after the 2020 elections. Pivot Counties are the 206 counties that voted for Barack Obama (D) in the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections and Donald Trump (R) in the 2016 presidential election.

