Read full article on original website
Related
Vox
“We’re going to make them pay a price”: The liberal groups attacking the House GOP
Christian Paz is a senior politics reporter at Vox, where he covers the Democratic Party. He joined Vox in 2022 after reporting on national and international politics for the Atlantic’s politics, global, and ideas teams, including the role of Latino voters in the 2020 election. The new year could...
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Longtime senator Dianne Feinstein reacts to Katie Porter’s newly announced California Senate bid
Senator Dianne Feinstein brushed off progressive Democratic Representative Katie Porter’s announcement that she will run for Senate in California. Ms Porter made the announcement via a video on social media on Tuesday.“In times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington,” she said. “I don’t do Congress the way others often do. I use whatever powers I have to speak hard truths to the powers that be.” California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell accountable for rigging our democracy.Today, I'm...
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez casts house Dems' sole vote against omnibus spending bill
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 8, 2022. (ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and...
Sinema sees approval sink among Democrats, spike among Independents
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s party switch from Democratic to Independent has hurt her approval rating with the first group and helped it with the second, according to a new Morning Consult survey. The poll, published on Thursday, found that only 30 percent of registered Democratic Arizona voters approve of the job Sinema is doing as…
The Incredible Rise of Anti-Trump Movement: Why are Republicans Denouncing Ex-President
Republicans who believed Trump couldn't lead the party back to election successes have joined the small group of Republicans who never even supported the former president.
Government Shutdown 2023: Will Your Social Security Payments Stop if the Debt Ceiling is Reached?
The U.S. is on track to reach the debt ceiling on Jan. 19 unless Congress takes action. In the past, Congress has avoided this by raising the debt limit, but House Republicans say they will not...
Democrats not ready to bail out GOP: ‘This is on them’
Democratic leaders said Wednesday that Republicans are on their own amid the conservative revolt that’s prevented Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — or anyone else — from becoming the next Speaker in the new Congress. Heading into this week’s Speaker vote, some lawmakers had floated the notion of finding a “unity” candidate who could win bipartisan…
Vox
Katie Porter just kicked off California’s Senate race — and created a big Democratic liability
Christian Paz is a senior politics reporter at Vox, where he covers the Democratic Party. He joined Vox in 2022 after reporting on national and international politics for the Atlantic’s politics, global, and ideas teams, including the role of Latino voters in the 2020 election. Rep. Katie Porter of...
Democrats deliver as Republicans dither
For the first time in a century, the House of Representatives failed to elect a Speaker on the first ballot, or even on the tenth, as Republicans were held hostage by a small group of extremists within their own party. Republicans ultimately found the votes needed in the 15th round, after tempers flared and concerns…
qhubonews.com
Vice President Harris hosted a gathering at the White House of leaders focused on addressing climate change.
Yesterday, Vice President Harris convened environmental leaders from local, state, and national level organizations to discuss the Biden-Harris Administration’s investments and actions to combat the climate crisis and the road ahead. The two-part convening included a discussion with other White House officials, including Ali Zaidi, National Climate Advisor, John Podesta, Senior Advisor for Clean Energy Innovation, Mitch Landrieu, Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator, and Brenda Mallory, Chair of the Council on Environmental Quality. After, the Vice President participated in a moderated conversation where she highlighted the transformational moment the country is in following two years of historic legislation and the need to keep up momentum as those laws are implemented.
Kevin McCarthy's Republicans and House Democrats Finally Agree on Something
Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin is set to lead the House's China select committee.
Republican majority in the House will be like a tank steamrolling Democrats | Opinion
Opinion cartoon by Jack Ohman.
'This is not sustainable:' House committee hears grim news on energy front
(The Center Square) – Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers picked up the gavel for the first time Wednesday as chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. She led a roundtable discussion about what needs to change with the nation's energy policy to lower high fuel and food costs.
California Congresswoman Katie Porter Announces Run For U.S. Senate In 2024
Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) announced on Tuesday that she is running for the U.S. Senate in 2024. Porter, who has gained a media profile for her hard-hitting questioning of House committee witnesses, while often using a whiteboard to explain complicated topics, is seeking the seat currently occupied by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA). Feinstein, 89, who has served in the Senate since 1992, has not yet revealed her plans, but there has been widespread speculation that she will not run again. “California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold...
Kari Lake Attacks RINOs Trying to 'Claw Back Control' of GOP
In an interview on Friday, the former candidate for Arizona governor also praised November's MAGA candidates as "exceptional."
U.S. House Republicans who bucked McCarthy are powered by small-dollar donors
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Republicans who tried to block Kevin McCarthy’s leadership bid last week share more than far-right political views. They also command powerful fundraising machines powered by small-dollar donations.
'Fiscally demented:' In MLK Day remarks, Biden attacks Republicans' legislative priorities
During remark honoring Martin Luther King Jr., President Biden told Black Americans said they must "stand together" against the Republicans Party.
Republicans increase control over state legislative districts overlapping with Pivot Counties and Reverse-Pivot Counties
After the 2022 elections, Republicans hold 540 (65.9%) state legislative seats overlapping a Pivot County, up from 507 (63.6%) after the 2020 elections. Democrats hold 280 state legislative seats (34.1%) overlapping a Pivot County, down from 290 (36.4%) after the 2020 elections. Pivot Counties are the 206 counties that voted for Barack Obama (D) in the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections and Donald Trump (R) in the 2016 presidential election.
Readers across South Carolina express dismay over actions and agenda of new Congress
Chaotic, destructive election of speaker along with weaker Office of Congressional Ethics bodes poorly for new Congress, readers opine
Comments / 0