The Spiritual Real Estate Investors Bible: 31 Principles to Ensure Financial and Lifestyle Freedom by Peter Mazzuchin

What CEOs are most worried about going into 2023, including a Gen Z culture clash with unretiring boomers
If 2022 proved anything, it’s to expect the unexpected. Just as businesses breathed a sigh of relief at the prospect of the worst of the pandemic being over, Russia invaded Ukraine. Then summer came and the world sadly smashed climate change records, from rising temperatures to sea levels, before inflation spiraled in Q4.
Pravasi Investors to Embrace Indian Manufacturing MSMEs to Mitigate Growth Challenges
Opportunity Network 2023: Kick-starter for a growth-centric 2023. - MSME Business Forum India Hosts' Opportunity Network 2023': Kick-starter for a growth-centric 2023. - Businesses supporting Leasing, EV, Solar and Building Warehouses are expected to be the focus areas of discussions at the event. - Approximately 96% of MSMEs expect profit...
I manage a Davos hotel where Bill Gates and other leaders stay for the World Economic Forum. We barely sleep and live off Red Bull, but we love it.
Hans-Rudolf Ruetti manages the Grandhotel Belvédère hotel in Davos and said he runs a 24-hour operation during WEF.
CURV DEADLINE: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Torrid Holdings Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important January 17 Deadline in Securities Class Action - CURV
If you purchased Torrid securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Torrid class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9874 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 17, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.
The Founder of Hatch Maternity Is Now Leading a Mini Mom Empire
Maternity line Hatch has a new investor — and a new set of sister brands. Marquee Brands quietly took a minority stake in Hatch, and has created the Hatch Collective, which will also operate Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod and Destination Maternity. Hatch’s founder and chief executive...
Mensitaly.com Revamps Website: An Enhanced User Experience for Fashion-Conscious Men
Mensitaly.com, the top online retailer of premium men's clothing, is thrilled to announce the redesign of its website. Mensitaly.com, with its updated web design and enhanced user experience, is the go-to place for fashion-conscious men searching for the newest trends at unbeatable prices. The vast selection of men's clothing available...
News UK seeks to acquire MarkMeets subsidiary brands in 11.2m takeover
MarkMeets, a UK-based media conglomerate, is in talks to sell five of its key brands to a consortium of investors led by London-based News Group in a deal worth up to £11.2 million. London, United Kingdom, 15th Jan 2023 – News UK has expressed preliminary interest in several of...
Dione Protocol Secures Massive Funding and is Developing One of the Most Advanced Blockchains
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2023) - Dione protocol and its mission to democratize Green Energy has been described as a project powering the crypto revolution using renewable energy. The project has now announced that they are building a blockchain, a safe and secure wallet, and a cross-chain swap for seamless transactions between blockchains.
Sekur Private Data Ltd. Amendment to Issuance of Stock Options
TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2023 / Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX:SWISF)(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, would like to announce that the Company has amended its stock option issuance announced January 13th 2023. The correct number of issued options is 8,166,272 options, held by management, insiders and consultants of the Company.
Revieve Announces New Global Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud to Help Retailers and Brands Personalize Skincare, Makeup, Beauty and Wellness Experiences
Revieve®, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health and wellness categories, today announced a global strategic partnership with Google Cloud enabling the beauty industry to deliver personalized experience solutions through its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology cross-category, cross-channel, and throughout the customer journey.
LYNA London Celebrates Highly Successful First Year of Business, Including Massive Social Media Growth
LYNA London made its official debut on July 31, 2021, and now, the family-owned jewelry business is steadily marching towards its second successful year in business. The company, which was founded by two sisters with a passion for fine and contemporary jewelry, is based in London but now offers its stellar selection to women around the world. All shoppers need to do is visit the LYNA London website and browse the exceptional selection of stunning jewelry, place their order, and receive their new accessories shipped directly to their doorstep.
Orbweaver Announces Publication of Digital Transformation Book
A guide focused on the Electronics Industry to inform the business and technical evolution of components procurement. Today, Orbweaver LLC, a leading provider of digital supply chain integration solutions for electronic components, is pleased to announce the publication of Digital Transformation in the Electronics Industry, authored by Casimir Saternos and Tony Powell. The company’s first sponsored publication is a roadmap for the electronics industry’s movement toward digitization of the supply chain.
Swap Of All Swaps, Swapabee Is A Green Project Management GPM Oriented Initiative.
UK - 16 January, 2023 - Swapabee is an application that allows users to swap products with other potential products. The application has made headlines for exchanging a car for a boat in America. They recently launched their website after the successful launch of the application which in a short span of time has thousands of users with an increasing number of sign-ups every day.
argenx Announces Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on February 27, 2023 to Appoint Steve Krognes as Non-Executive Director
Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx SE (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders will be held at 12:00 PM CET on Monday, February 27, 2023 at the Hilton Amsterdam Schiphol at Schiphol Boulevard 701, 1118 BN Schiphol, the Netherlands.
Hybrid Traffic, Expert in Link Building and All Things SEO
The SEO agency specialises on mainly link building by manual organic traffic building, social fortress, domain authority stacking, social signals, and more. United States - January 17, 2023 /MarketersMEDIA/ — Hybrid Traffic is an SEO agency that have expertise in link building through a series of strategies such as guest...
Welcome to the Future: Unlocking the Potential of the Next Generation Workspace"
Cleveland, Ohio Jan 15, 2023 (Issuewire.com) - In recent years, the field of workplace psychology has become increasingly important for the next generation of workers, and no one is better poised to lead the charge than Keith Fitten. Fitten brings a unique perspective to workplace psychology, having worked in both executive and employee roles throughout his career and now leading the charge against workplace inequalities as the founder and CEO of Axon Land Services.
North America’s Largest Distributor of Luxury Fashion Chooses PIM Provider, Digital Wave Technology
MadaLuxe Group, the leading worldwide distributor of luxury fashion, has selected Digital Wave Technology for its Product Experience Management (PXM) Suite that combines Product Information Management (PIM), Product Master Data Management (PMDM), and Digital Asset Management (DAM), all on one platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release...
Legenday Increases Silicone Extrusion Manufacturing Capabilities in 2023
This press release was orginally distributed by ReleaseWire. Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2023 -- LegenDay today announced they have invested in new silicone extrusion machines to increase manufacturing capability in 2023. The company targets a 7.9% increase in silicone extrusion parts by the end of Q1. "With the growing...
New Clothing Brand in Canada Launches with a Revolutionary Approach to Fashion, Offers High-Quality Hoodies and Trucker Caps
Shoreline Archive is a newly launched clothing brand with a mission to redefine the fashion industry, igniting a street culture revolution. The fashion industry is an ever-changing landscape. Every now and then, a new trend is introduced and people dive all in until another surface. While certain innovations in the fashion industry have faded as quickly as they surfaced, street fashion has been in vogue for a long time. It has become a staple fashion concept for celebrities and many in North America. Today, a new clothing brand has launched with a mission to redefine and introduce a novel approach to streetwear culture and fashion in Canada.
E Fuel Design Brings Exciting Deals To Clients with Upgraded Offerings
Leading digital business solutions provider, E Fuel Design, announces the launch of new offerings and prices slash to clients across industries. The team at E Fuel Design has again taken another step to help businesses grow online by leveraging different digital solutions as the agency launches a deal that enables its clients to enjoy a discount of up to 10% on any order. E Fuel Design is fast becoming the go-to source for different types of digital marketing solutions designed to allow businesses to improve their online presence and ultimately capture new markets.
