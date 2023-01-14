Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
woodworkingnetwork.com
C.H. Briggs to cease operations after losing primary supplier
READING, Pa. – C.H. Briggs, one of the largest, independently-owned distributors of interior specialty building materials, announced it will completely shut down operations as of March 31. The closure will impact 130 employees across the company’s five locations. All employees will receive a severance and benefits package. A small...
WGAL
Gas leak at Lancaster County church
Emergency responders and crews from UGI were called to the scene of a reported gas leak in Lancaster County, Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the incident was at Grace Community Church on the 200 block of Peach Bottom Road in West Lampeter Township. The building was evacuated as a precaution.
abc27.com
Lititz Borough Police receive parking fine payment in dimes
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lititz Borough Police Department recently received a payment for a parking fine, but it was all in dimes!. Someone got a parking ticket but paid the $15 fine with 150 dimes. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather...
WGAL
Route 422 reopens in Reading, Pa.
READING, Pa. — A serious crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of Route 422 Monday morning in Reading, Berks County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. The eastbound lanes of 422 were closed between Route 222 and Wyomissing Boulevard for several hours. The scene has been cleared and...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Fire Tax Increase Approved for New $8M Fire Station in Mechanicsburg (PA)
Mechanicsburg Borough Council last week approved a 0.25-mill increase in the municipal fire tax to help the fire department finance the construction of a new $8 million station, victoriaadvocate.com reported. By a unanimous vote, council hiked the tax from 0.75 mills to 1 mill at the request of the Mechanicsburg...
Opinion: Vacating the Mulberry Encampment… Where Does Harrisburg City Expect Them to Go
The past 24 hours, I have been trying to wrap my brain around the current situation at the Mulberry Street homeless encampment in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. While I completely understand that the city needs to find a solution, the decision they came up with hurts my heart. There are approximately between 65-75 residents who call their tents home. Therein lies the question - where are they going to end up… where does Harrisburg city expect them to go? Watching the news conference about it today made me cringe. While there were some accurate facts presented, there were also a few fabrications and outright lies told. In my honest opinion, this could have all been handled a better way… and not in the middle of winter.
Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years
A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an Hour
UPMC, one of the largest medical consortiums in the state, has announced that it will be increasing the starting salary for its employees at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport hospitals to $18 an hour by January 2025. This move is in response to the increasing cost of living and the need to attract and retain top talent in the industry.
Volunteers clean up Harrisburg encampment, says city should consider other options
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Volunteers came out Monday morning to clean up the Mulberry Street Bridge encampment, which Harrisburg city officials have called a public safety hazard. The city has told unhoused individuals there that they need to move out by this Thursday. Dozens of people came armed with brooms, shovels and garbage bags to […]
1st Wawa Movement Into Central PA Hits a Snag
Wawa’s push into central Pennsylvania Sheetz territory with plans for 40 new locations has hit a roadblock at one of its first locations in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, writes Daniel Urie for Penn Live. Rezoning to allow a shopping center there that would be anchored by Aldi and Wawa was...
sanatogapost.com
FEMA OKs Purchase of Flooded Collegeville Properties
COLLEGEVILLE PA – Nineteen properties in the borough of Collegeville, located within its Special Flood Hazard Area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) following Tropical Storm Ida, will be bought, demolished, and managed using $7.12 million in two grants awarded Friday (Jan. 13, 2023). Pennsylvania 4th District...
actionnews5.com
Police search landfill for missing Pennsylvania mom
ROYESFORD, Pa. (WPVI) - The family of a Pennsylvania mother missing for nearly two weeks is holding out hope she will be found. Investigators searched a Berks County landfill Friday in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old mother Jennifer Brown, according to sources. Brown’s neighbors confirmed that police also took a large dumpster from their development earlier in the week.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Spotlight will shine on functional and decorative hardware at WPE Lancaster
MANHEIM, Pa. – Exhibitors of functional and decorative hardware will be highlighted at Wood Pro Expo Lancaster, Oct. 12-13 at Spooky Nook Sports/Warehouse at the Nook. “At past shows we’ve put a lot of emphasis on promoting woodworking equipment through Wood Pro Expo’s Running Machine Program and Classic Machine Pavilion,” said Lewis Goldman, managing partner of the event. “While we have received a lot of positive feedback from attendees about our featured machinery programs, many have also indicated that they would like to see a more expansive selection of decorative and functional hardware that they can use in their cabinets, furniture, closets and other home and commercial storage projects. They want to see more displays of hinges, slides, pull-outs and other functional hardware as well as handles, knobs, and other decorative products.”
abc27.com
York County fire confirmed fatal, coroner called
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in York County on Monday, Jan. 16, left one person dead according to Ted Czech, York County’s public information officer. York County officials said the first call for the fire came in at around...
Commercial vehicle crash closes ramp from Route 222 South to Route 30 West in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — A crash involving a commercial vehicle has closed the ramp from Route 222 South to Route 30 West in Lancaster County, according to Manheim Township Police and 511PA. The crash occurred at about 11:40 a.m., according to 511PA. The commercial vehicle involved overturned. Manheim Township Police...
Boy Scouts should honor Harry Trexler’s legacy and sell camp to responsible landowners | Turkeys & Trophies
Is this what General Harry Trexler would’ve wanted? The Allentown businessman donated 755 acres of land in the Poconos back in 1928 to the Boy Scouts of America. It became Camp Trexler and gave scouts from the region a campground they could call their own. Last year, however, the Boys Scouts Minsi Trails Council, which serves the Lehigh Valley, announced it would sell the site to pay its $2.6 million share of a national bankruptcy settlement for tens of thousands of former scouts who were victims of sexual abuse. The council says it plans to list the property – a largely forested area in the Kunkletown area of Monroe County – for a yet-to-be-disclosed price early this year but is making no public commitment to finding a buyer interested in conservation. It will instead “give all interested buyers an equal opportunity to bid.” As owners of the land, that’s certainly the council’s right. But an opportunity exists to get fair-market value and ensure the land remains undeveloped. The Pocono Heritage Land Trust – an organization dedicated to preserving land with environmental, scenic or recreational value in and around the Poconos – is an interested buyer, but told lehighvalleylive.com this week that it needs time to fundraise. It notes that other Boy Scout councils across the country have worked with conservation groups on similar land transactions, but Minsi Trails seems disinterested. That’s a shame. Minsi Trails ought to exercise some patience and give the land trust an opportunity to pull together adequate funds. The property may never again be a campground, but its critical woodlands and watershed can still be preserved for generations to come. A sale to the land trust would honor Trexler’s legacy while also preventing the land from falling into the hands of a private developer looking to cash in on the region’s warehouse boom, thus bringing more stress on the infrastructure and a decline in quality of life for residents living nearby. To the credit of the land trust, it acknowledges that Minsi Trails is in a bind and needs to move on the land. It and other concerned groups are publicly calling on Minsi Trails to at least consider an environmental buyer if a deal with the land trust isn’t possible. We hope the council heeds these calls.
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County offered Halcovage accusers $850,000 to settle, document shows
The four Schuylkill County employees who sued Commissioner George F. Halcovage Jr. declined an offer to settle for $850,000 because they want the public “to hear all the facts and circumstances which support their claims” about sexual harassment and assault. The women’s attorney, Catherine Smith, gave that assessment...
These Are The Top 4 Italian Restaurants in Lancaster, PA, According to Yelp
There's a wide range of Italian restaurants in Lancaster, PA. From upscale to casual, from low-key pizza to homemade penne, there's a bit of everything. These are the top 4, highest rated, Italian restaurants in Lancaster, according to Yelp.
abc27.com
Firefighter injured after battling house fire in York County
DELTA, Pa. (WHTM) — A firefighter was injured after fighting a house fire in Delta, York County on Friday, Jan. 13. According to the Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company, crews were alerted to the fire around 7:45 p.m. The caller told dispatch that their neighbor’s home was on fire, and it did not appear that anyone was in the home.
pahomepage.com
Two people displaced after fire in Lebanon
19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman …. 19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman not in custody. Duck Donuts fans wrap around the building for grand …. Duck Donuts fans wrap around the building for grand opening. ‘Undeniably dairy shake off’ held at PA Farm Show. 'Undeniably dairy...
