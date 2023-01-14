ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

woodworkingnetwork.com

C.H. Briggs to cease operations after losing primary supplier

READING, Pa. – C.H. Briggs, one of the largest, independently-owned distributors of interior specialty building materials, announced it will completely shut down operations as of March 31. The closure will impact 130 employees across the company’s five locations. All employees will receive a severance and benefits package. A small...
READING, PA
WGAL

Gas leak at Lancaster County church

Emergency responders and crews from UGI were called to the scene of a reported gas leak in Lancaster County, Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the incident was at Grace Community Church on the 200 block of Peach Bottom Road in West Lampeter Township. The building was evacuated as a precaution.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lititz Borough Police receive parking fine payment in dimes

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lititz Borough Police Department recently received a payment for a parking fine, but it was all in dimes!. Someone got a parking ticket but paid the $15 fine with 150 dimes. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather...
WGAL

Route 422 reopens in Reading, Pa.

READING, Pa. — A serious crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of Route 422 Monday morning in Reading, Berks County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. The eastbound lanes of 422 were closed between Route 222 and Wyomissing Boulevard for several hours. The scene has been cleared and...
READING, PA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Fire Tax Increase Approved for New $8M Fire Station in Mechanicsburg (PA)

Mechanicsburg Borough Council last week approved a 0.25-mill increase in the municipal fire tax to help the fire department finance the construction of a new $8 million station, victoriaadvocate.com reported. By a unanimous vote, council hiked the tax from 0.75 mills to 1 mill at the request of the Mechanicsburg...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Michele Orsinger

Opinion: Vacating the Mulberry Encampment… Where Does Harrisburg City Expect Them to Go

The past 24 hours, I have been trying to wrap my brain around the current situation at the Mulberry Street homeless encampment in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. While I completely understand that the city needs to find a solution, the decision they came up with hurts my heart. There are approximately between 65-75 residents who call their tents home. Therein lies the question - where are they going to end up… where does Harrisburg city expect them to go? Watching the news conference about it today made me cringe. While there were some accurate facts presented, there were also a few fabrications and outright lies told. In my honest opinion, this could have all been handled a better way… and not in the middle of winter.
HARRISBURG, PA
Kristen Walters

Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years

A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
AKRON, PA
Ted Rivers

Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an Hour

UPMC, one of the largest medical consortiums in the state, has announced that it will be increasing the starting salary for its employees at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport hospitals to $18 an hour by January 2025. This move is in response to the increasing cost of living and the need to attract and retain top talent in the industry.
PITTSBURGH, PA
DELCO.Today

1st Wawa Movement Into Central PA Hits a Snag

Wawa’s push into central Pennsylvania Sheetz territory with plans for 40 new locations has hit a roadblock at one of its first locations in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, writes Daniel Urie for Penn Live. Rezoning to allow a shopping center there that would be anchored by Aldi and Wawa was...
MOUNT JOY, PA
sanatogapost.com

FEMA OKs Purchase of Flooded Collegeville Properties

COLLEGEVILLE PA – Nineteen properties in the borough of Collegeville, located within its Special Flood Hazard Area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) following Tropical Storm Ida, will be bought, demolished, and managed using $7.12 million in two grants awarded Friday (Jan. 13, 2023). Pennsylvania 4th District...
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
actionnews5.com

Police search landfill for missing Pennsylvania mom

ROYESFORD, Pa. (WPVI) - The family of a Pennsylvania mother missing for nearly two weeks is holding out hope she will be found. Investigators searched a Berks County landfill Friday in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old mother Jennifer Brown, according to sources. Brown’s neighbors confirmed that police also took a large dumpster from their development earlier in the week.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
woodworkingnetwork.com

Spotlight will shine on functional and decorative hardware at WPE Lancaster

MANHEIM, Pa. – Exhibitors of functional and decorative hardware will be highlighted at Wood Pro Expo Lancaster, Oct. 12-13 at Spooky Nook Sports/Warehouse at the Nook. “At past shows we’ve put a lot of emphasis on promoting woodworking equipment through Wood Pro Expo’s Running Machine Program and Classic Machine Pavilion,” said Lewis Goldman, managing partner of the event. “While we have received a lot of positive feedback from attendees about our featured machinery programs, many have also indicated that they would like to see a more expansive selection of decorative and functional hardware that they can use in their cabinets, furniture, closets and other home and commercial storage projects. They want to see more displays of hinges, slides, pull-outs and other functional hardware as well as handles, knobs, and other decorative products.”
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

York County fire confirmed fatal, coroner called

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in York County on Monday, Jan. 16, left one person dead according to Ted Czech, York County’s public information officer. York County officials said the first call for the fire came in at around...
YORK COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Boy Scouts should honor Harry Trexler’s legacy and sell camp to responsible landowners | Turkeys & Trophies

Is this what General Harry Trexler would’ve wanted? The Allentown businessman donated 755 acres of land in the Poconos back in 1928 to the Boy Scouts of America. It became Camp Trexler and gave scouts from the region a campground they could call their own. Last year, however, the Boys Scouts Minsi Trails Council, which serves the Lehigh Valley, announced it would sell the site to pay its $2.6 million share of a national bankruptcy settlement for tens of thousands of former scouts who were victims of sexual abuse. The council says it plans to list the property – a largely forested area in the Kunkletown area of Monroe County – for a yet-to-be-disclosed price early this year but is making no public commitment to finding a buyer interested in conservation. It will instead “give all interested buyers an equal opportunity to bid.” As owners of the land, that’s certainly the council’s right. But an opportunity exists to get fair-market value and ensure the land remains undeveloped. The Pocono Heritage Land Trust – an organization dedicated to preserving land with environmental, scenic or recreational value in and around the Poconos – is an interested buyer, but told lehighvalleylive.com this week that it needs time to fundraise. It notes that other Boy Scout councils across the country have worked with conservation groups on similar land transactions, but Minsi Trails seems disinterested. That’s a shame. Minsi Trails ought to exercise some patience and give the land trust an opportunity to pull together adequate funds. The property may never again be a campground, but its critical woodlands and watershed can still be preserved for generations to come. A sale to the land trust would honor Trexler’s legacy while also preventing the land from falling into the hands of a private developer looking to cash in on the region’s warehouse boom, thus bringing more stress on the infrastructure and a decline in quality of life for residents living nearby. To the credit of the land trust, it acknowledges that Minsi Trails is in a bind and needs to move on the land. It and other concerned groups are publicly calling on Minsi Trails to at least consider an environmental buyer if a deal with the land trust isn’t possible. We hope the council heeds these calls.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Firefighter injured after battling house fire in York County

DELTA, Pa. (WHTM) — A firefighter was injured after fighting a house fire in Delta, York County on Friday, Jan. 13. According to the Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company, crews were alerted to the fire around 7:45 p.m. The caller told dispatch that their neighbor’s home was on fire, and it did not appear that anyone was in the home.
YORK COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Two people displaced after fire in Lebanon

19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman …. 19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman not in custody. Duck Donuts fans wrap around the building for grand …. Duck Donuts fans wrap around the building for grand opening. ‘Undeniably dairy shake off’ held at PA Farm Show. 'Undeniably dairy...
LEBANON, PA

