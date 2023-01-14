ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bow, NH

WMUR.com

NH Business: $500 million redevelopment proposal in Laconia

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Laconia State School closed down in 1991, which left 220 acres of buildings overlooking Lake Winnisquam vacant. It was sold on Dec. 21 by the Governor's Executive Council for $21.5 million. Now, a proposal is in the works to transform the unused space. On the...
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Demand for New Hampshire eggs surges with supplies low nationwide

MONT VERNON, N.H. — Demand for local eggs is "through the roof," according to one New Hampshire supplier. Suppliers said there aren't enough eggs to meet the demand in New Hampshire. At Julie's Happy Hens in Mont Vernon, owner Julie Whitcomb said her 4,000 chickens aren't producing eggs like...
MONT VERNON, NH
97.5 WOKQ

The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
PORTLAND, ME
WMUR.com

Demonstrators express frustration over Manchester homeless response

MANCHESTER, N.H. — People gathered in downtown Manchester Sunday near Hanover and Pine streets to express their frustration over how local leaders have handled the issue of homelessness. A homeless encampment will remain after a judge told the city to pause its plan to evict people. He's halting the...
MANCHESTER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Singer Dalton Dover Performs in Dover, NH in Memorable Performance for All

How ironic. Dalton Dover makes his first appearance in Dover, New Hampshire on Thursday, January 19th. Dover comes to Dover. Oh come on, you have to smile at that one. This makes me believe it will be a memorable event for Dalton Dover, playing in his first New Hampshire gig, his first New Hampshire radio station, and his first time in Dover, NH.
DOVER, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Does This Husband-and-Wife-Owned Restaurant Really Have the Best Steak in New Hampshire?

Steak is one of those things that people are very particular about. Folks who prefer it more medium well will send back a steak that looks like it's still mooing. And on the other end of the spectrum, steak lovers who like a juicier rare cut will send it back if it's too cooked. PRO TIP: If you like your steak medium rare like I do, ask for it more on the rare side. If it's too undercooked for your liking, they can always throw it on the grill for a few more minutes, but if it's overcooked, you need a whole new steak!.
MERRIMACK, NH
WCAX

Hassan: drug dealers targetting kids on social media

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is issuing a warning to parents about new dangers associated with the internet. She says kids who buy illicit drugs through social media and other avenues may not always be getting what they think. “It’s really, really important that parents talk...
CLAREMONT, NH
WMUR.com

CloseUp: Homelessness in Manchester

The word crisis gets used a lot these days but it is applicable on a number of policy fronts, from drugs and addiction, to affordable housing, to mental health. All three of those issues are tangled up in the growing problems New Hampshire cities are facing with homelessness.
MANCHESTER, NH
ems1.com

N.H. fire lieutenant dies in motorcycle crash

HUDSON, N.H. —Hudson fire Lt. Todd Berube brought an upbeat and positive vibe to the department no matter what was happening on his shift, said Fire Chief Scott Tice. The department's members are trying to do the same after Berube, who had been with the department since 2002, was killed in a motorcycle accident Monday evening on Route 102.
HUDSON, NH
WMUR.com

Hundreds rally for 'March for Life' in Concord

CONCORD, N.H. — Hundreds rallied outside the State House Saturday for what they called a "March for Life," organized by the group New Hampshire Right to Life. Organizers said this is the first year the rally has been "joyous" and a celebration, since the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade this summer.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Officials warn about dangers of thin ice after 2 people rescued in Jaffrey

JAFFREY, N.H. — Two people in Jaffrey are recovering after they fell through the ice Sunday afternoon at Contoocook Lake. Fire teams said the warmer weather this winter is causing concerns that these rescues could happen more often. The rescue happened around noon when a man fell through the ice while he was ice sailing.
JAFFREY, NH

