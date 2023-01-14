Read full article on original website
Major retail store opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersNashua, NH
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashuaTed RiversNashua, NH
"They're After Me. More Than One," He Told His Boss Right Before He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashua, NH
NHPR
Nashua Police Department offers traffic safety classes to better connect with local immigrant communities
Michelle Pegas arrived in the United States four years ago. He says he is passionate about New Hampshire, its government and institutions. When he learned the Nashua Police Department was offering a class about traffic safety, he quickly signed up with his wife. “I want to help other people learn...
WMUR.com
NH Business: $500 million redevelopment proposal in Laconia
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Laconia State School closed down in 1991, which left 220 acres of buildings overlooking Lake Winnisquam vacant. It was sold on Dec. 21 by the Governor's Executive Council for $21.5 million. Now, a proposal is in the works to transform the unused space. On the...
WMUR.com
Demand for New Hampshire eggs surges with supplies low nationwide
MONT VERNON, N.H. — Demand for local eggs is "through the roof," according to one New Hampshire supplier. Suppliers said there aren't enough eggs to meet the demand in New Hampshire. At Julie's Happy Hens in Mont Vernon, owner Julie Whitcomb said her 4,000 chickens aren't producing eggs like...
The Most Family-Friendly Spot in New Hampshire is This Coastal City
New Hampshire's a great state to live in for a multitude of reasons. Recent studies have not only identified New Hampshire as one of the best states for raising children, but also among the safest states and best places to find a job. The Granite State also ranks pretty high when it comes to education as well.
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
WMUR.com
Demonstrators express frustration over Manchester homeless response
MANCHESTER, N.H. — People gathered in downtown Manchester Sunday near Hanover and Pine streets to express their frustration over how local leaders have handled the issue of homelessness. A homeless encampment will remain after a judge told the city to pause its plan to evict people. He's halting the...
WPFO
'It just didn't feel right:' Solar contractor issue leads Maine families to contact I-Team
SANFORD (WGME) -- Trying to go green has left at least two Maine families in the red, after they claim a local residential solar contractor failed to follow through with their projects. "It is a hit on the budget," Sanford resident David Martin said. "We didn't plan for this." Martin...
Singer Dalton Dover Performs in Dover, NH in Memorable Performance for All
How ironic. Dalton Dover makes his first appearance in Dover, New Hampshire on Thursday, January 19th. Dover comes to Dover. Oh come on, you have to smile at that one. This makes me believe it will be a memorable event for Dalton Dover, playing in his first New Hampshire gig, his first New Hampshire radio station, and his first time in Dover, NH.
Don’t Leave Purses Behind In Your Parked Vehicle, Police Warn
Don't leave your purse in the car or you could fall victim to the Felony Lane Gang which has made its return to northern New England, according to three Maine police departments. Police in York and Kennebunkport warned of a Florida-based group of identity thieves that travel across the United...
WMUR.com
Gas station just over New Hampshire border in spotlight after Mega Millions jackpot win
LEBANON, Maine — A small rural community right over the New Hampshire border is suddenly in the spotlight thanks to the Mega Millions. Lebanon, Maine, is a small town near Rochester. Hometown Gas and Grill, a gas station in Lebanon, sold the ticket from Friday’s drawing that won the...
WMUR.com
Crews face shortage of water to fight Westmoreland fire; no one inside home at the time
WESTMORELAND, N.H. — In Westmoreland, no one was hurt when a house burned to the ground Sunday afternoon. No one was inside at the time. Local crews called in help from five other departments. The chief there told News 9 they also faced a shortage of water because of the remote location.
Does This Husband-and-Wife-Owned Restaurant Really Have the Best Steak in New Hampshire?
Steak is one of those things that people are very particular about. Folks who prefer it more medium well will send back a steak that looks like it's still mooing. And on the other end of the spectrum, steak lovers who like a juicier rare cut will send it back if it's too cooked. PRO TIP: If you like your steak medium rare like I do, ask for it more on the rare side. If it's too undercooked for your liking, they can always throw it on the grill for a few more minutes, but if it's overcooked, you need a whole new steak!.
WCAX
Hassan: drug dealers targetting kids on social media
CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is issuing a warning to parents about new dangers associated with the internet. She says kids who buy illicit drugs through social media and other avenues may not always be getting what they think. “It’s really, really important that parents talk...
WMUR.com
Warm weather, lack of snow hurts NH businesses, winter events
In the last weekend of January, White Park Pond in Concord would be frozen, full of people for the Black Ice Pond Hockey Tournament. But warm weather means the ice is still too thin.
WMUR.com
CloseUp: Homelessness in Manchester
The word crisis gets used a lot these days but it is applicable on a number of policy fronts, from drugs and addiction, to affordable housing, to mental health. All three of those issues are tangled up in the growing problems New Hampshire cities are facing with homelessness.
ems1.com
N.H. fire lieutenant dies in motorcycle crash
HUDSON, N.H. —Hudson fire Lt. Todd Berube brought an upbeat and positive vibe to the department no matter what was happening on his shift, said Fire Chief Scott Tice. The department's members are trying to do the same after Berube, who had been with the department since 2002, was killed in a motorcycle accident Monday evening on Route 102.
Developing nor'easter eyes Boston, New England with snow and ice
The budding storm AccuWeather meteorologists have been watching since last week began to take shape early Sunday morning in the Atlantic, just a few hundred miles off the East Coast.
WMUR.com
Hundreds rally for 'March for Life' in Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — Hundreds rallied outside the State House Saturday for what they called a "March for Life," organized by the group New Hampshire Right to Life. Organizers said this is the first year the rally has been "joyous" and a celebration, since the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade this summer.
WMUR.com
Officials warn about dangers of thin ice after 2 people rescued in Jaffrey
JAFFREY, N.H. — Two people in Jaffrey are recovering after they fell through the ice Sunday afternoon at Contoocook Lake. Fire teams said the warmer weather this winter is causing concerns that these rescues could happen more often. The rescue happened around noon when a man fell through the ice while he was ice sailing.
