8 Foods You May Not Be Able To Buy In The Grocery Store In 2023—Stock Up Before They’re Gone
This article has been updated since its initial publish date. When heading into 2023, it’s best to be aware of certain food shortages. We rounded up eight common grocery store items that might be more difficult to find in your local supermarket...
Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs
Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
McDonald's CEO warns of possible 2023 layoffs as chain leans into fast service, innovation, and operational efficiencies
CEO Chris Kempczinski said "we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization" and there will be "difficult decisions" ahead.
T-Mobile Data Breach: You Could Claim Up to $25K — But You'll Need to Do it Soon
More than 76 million T-Mobile customers can claim part of a $350 million payout, after a huge data breach of personal information.
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
WBAL Radio
Company creates 2 artificial intelligence interns: 'They are hustling and grinding'
(NEW YORK) -- Artificial intelligence isn't just making inroads in technology. Soon, AI may replace human beings in jobs as evidenced by one company that has created two AI interns. Kyle Monson, co-founder of the digital marketing company Codeword, appeared on ABC News' daily podcast "Start Here" to talk about...
Digitization Speeds Approvals, Closes Gaps in EU Trade Finance Sector
Digital technologies are driving innovation in trade finance, enabling faster decision-making and more streamlined processes. In the past, trade finance was bogged down by lengthy risk assessment and underwriting processes, and accessing credit could take days or weeks, especially if it was a business’s first time doing so. But as the digital toolkit deployed by banks and their partners has grown, the lending process is increasingly accelerated and many trade finance loans can now be approved and paid on the same day.
Cult of Mac
Get study guides for 4 cybersecurity certifications for less than $70
Believe it or not, there’s an upside to the proliferation of cybercrime. The more unstable things get in the online world, the more secure the job market looks for certified cybersecurity experts. Not only is cybersecurity and risk management the most exciting branch of IT work, it’s increasingly the most vital area of any big company’s tech branch — especially if they deal in big data or finance.
Nearly a quarter of UK chief executives admit business models will not be viable in a decade
Nearly one in four chief executives in the UK believe their current business model will no longer be viable within 10 years’ time, according to a vast annual survey published at the World Economic Forum in Davos.Yet the 22 per cent of executives in Britain who foresee being forced to change course as a result is considerably lower than the global figure of 39 per cent who felt that their business models would no longer be viable by 2033, the survey by accounting giant PwC found.Business chiefs in Britain were similarly bullish about their own companies’ prospects for the year...
digg.com
Companies That Produce The Most Start-Up Founders, Visualized
The majority of employees that go on to launch their own businesses appear to come from just a handful of companies. In 2021, the US saw a record 5.4 million new business applications — and, as the below visualization shows, the majority of employees that go on to launch their own start-up appear to come from just a handful of companies.
Home Depot changing policy on how hourly employees are paid
It appears that Home Depot will be eliminating timesheet rounding for employees who are paid hourly. This is in response to allegations brought against the company by some of its employees in a class-action lawsuit.
An Insider on Why Community Banks Must Help SMBs Navigate Technology
An interview with Charles Potts, chief innovation officer at the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), about the ways the organization is helping community banks access disruptive financial technologies to better serve SMBs. --- For his role with the ICBA, Potts works closely with community banks to ensure they are...
5 of the easiest online businesses to start in 2023
When deciding what type of business to start, look at societal trends and try to get ahead of them, an entrepreneurship professor said.
TechCrunch
Indian edtech giant Byju’s changes sales strategy in key revamp
The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, India’s most valuable, said on Monday its sales people no longer visit students’ homes to pitch to their parents. Instead, the entire sales workforce now works from inside the office and reaches out virtually to only those whose children have shown a clear interest in subscribing to the platform.
Chetu Sustains Double-Digit Growth in 2022 Amid New Awards, Partnerships and Service Offerings
SUNRISE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 16, 2023-- Chetu, a leading provider of world-class software development and support services, has announced the details of the company’s growth for the 2022 fiscal year, as well as future projects and partnerships. The company stated that it exceeded $74.48 million in revenue and saw more than 10 percent in growth company-wide. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230116005460/en/ Chetu Announces 2022 Growth, Including New Software Delivery Center, Renovated Skill Development Center, and New Florida Office. (Photo: Business Wire)
crowdfundinsider.com
GetGo Selects Jumio to Unlock Digital Onboarding for New Drivers
Jumio, the provider of end-to-end identity proofing, risk assessment and eKYC/AML compliance solutions, announced its partnership with GetGo, which claims to be the largest car-sharing service in Singapore, “to create an ecosystem where mobility is shared and sustainable for all.”. GetGo prides itself on an extremely user-centric service “with...
salestechstar.com
Stratodesk Teams with VMware to Extend Point-of-Sale Technology Lifecycle and Accelerate Digital Transformation for Global Retail Brands
NRF 2023 – At the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) annual show, endpoint OS innovator Stratodesk joined VMware, Inc. in unveiling the new VMware Retail POS modernization solution. Designed to speed digital transformation, simplify IT management, and extend the life of point-of-sale (POS) investments, the new retail solution includes Stratodesk NoTouch OS and NoTouch Center.
techaiapp.com
Onapsis and Wipro help enterprises secure their SAP applications
Onapsis has formed a strategic collaboration with Wipro to drive digital transformation and business growth for customers. Enterprises embarking on their digital transformation journey are often faced with a complex SAP landscape and a limited understanding of how to secure these applications. As a result, they often overlook the need for SAP security, leaving their business applications vulnerable and unprotected, ultimately impeding their digital transformation efforts.
fintechfutures.com
One more thing – financial services, tech & human intersection
She discusses how fintech can promote change and innovation to create a more fair and inclusive system globally and shape a better future for all humankind. Financial services can play a more crucial role in lifting people out of poverty and help break the cycle of inequality, and with focus and intention, more inclusive economic growth can finally be within reach.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
How to handle personal data of students
School districts are constantly being targeted by cyber attacks, leading to data breaches and information misuse. So, to those who are worried about the privacy of student info, here are some tips to protect it from prying eyes. 1.) Categorization of data is important in such scenarios and that can...
