Turnto10.com

Periods of heavy rain, strong winds through Friday, then arctic cold, windy Christmas

It's a Weather Alert Day for rain and wind into Friday across Southern New England from two storm systems: one pushing through the Great Lakes, and a secondary Low Pressure pushing up from the Carolina coast. Winds SE 20-40 mph with gusts to 60 mph are possible through Friday, then WSW in the afternoon and night. That could be enough for tree damage and power loss, so be prepared and keep devices charged.
CBS 42

Snow Flurries Possible Friday

Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Passing showers Friday; Snow possible Sunday

Forecast: Today will be a little colder with a few lingering showers around the area. Expect highs in the 40s. Any iso'd evening showers will give way to more clearing overnight. It will be cold with wind chills falling into the 20s by daybreak.As for tomorrow, it will be partly sunny and cold with wind chills in the 30s.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries late in the day. Expect highs in the low 40s. A chance of snow/rain will linger into Sunday night and early Monday morning as we get brushed by a system to our south. That said, a very light snowfall (<1") is possible for parts of our area, but mainly inland/N&W.
CBS New York

Yellow Alert: Light rain, snow for Monday a.m. commute

NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather team has issued a Yellow Alert for the morning commute Monday.Light rain and snow are expected to move in overnight. The system won't bring much precipitation, but streets and sidewalks could be slick. A coating to half an inch of accumulation is possible, mainly inland and on grassy surfaces. The rain and snow leave to the east by mid-morning, giving way to a bright afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast and weather alerts.
NEW YORK STATE
KDKA News Radio

A big, warmer change in the weather

It’s going to feel downright balmy with temperatures doing a complete 180 this weekend compared to last. After the strong winds and frigid temperatures pushing real feels to 20 degrees below zero, temperature will be above 50 to start 2023.
WBBJ

Cold Start Tomorrow, Showers And Storms Next Week

Turning colder again tonight ahead of a warming trend for the second half of the weekend. Tomorrow will be dry again with a cold start in the 20s with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s in the afternoon. Rain will move in by early Monday. TONIGHT:. Partly...
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy early week; occasional rain, storm chances

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY: After a quiet and bright weekend, clouds have rolled back across central and southwest Mississippi to head into an unsettled week ahead. Expect warmer air to infiltrate the area amid a breezy south wind. A few passing showers could affect parades and commemorations but shouldn’t be a full washout. Highs will top out the 60s to near 70. A scattered line of showers and storms will move through overnight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
msn.com

D.C.-area forecast: Windy today with rain and clouds departing

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 5/10: Last showers and clouds aim for (a glitch-free?) departure by midmorning. Colder air filters in on gusty winds throughout the day. Have a warm layer late in the day for sure!. Express forecast.
WVNT-TV

Clouds gradually clear but a cold night ahead, overnight lows in the teens

Tonight mostly cloudy skies will stick around in the evening as they gradually clear out into Sunday. Winds will continue out of the northwest and continue to go down overnight. It will be a cold night ahead as temperatures drop into the low teens. Road temperatures will drop as well, which means secondary roads will still be icy at times.
The Longmont Leader

The Front Range Forecast: Warm now, Winter returns

Warm weather lasts through Tuesday, then winter returns with big snows possible. Storms keep crashing into California and end their initial snow making lives on the Western Slopes of the Rockies. Another foot of snow will pile up in spots in the Rockies Sunday into Monday. Coming Wednesday, the pattern changes enough that lows start to trek across southern Colorado and pull Gulf moisture into the circulations (Figure 1). Canadian air will also begin to invade the U.S. bringing well below normal temperatures for a long stretch. By the end of the month (January 30 ish), 95% of the nation will be experiencing temperatures significantly below normal. The last California storm, for a while, hits Thursday (and it is weaker than the monsters that have been hitting all month).
COLORADO STATE
WWL-AMFM

Warmer stretch before another cold front

After a weekend cold snap, a warming trend is underway. “We’ll have clouds with breaks of sun on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and temperatures in the low 70s,” WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone said.

