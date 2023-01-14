Read full article on original website
Southeastern Oklahoma ends seven-game SAU streak
Gregory Hammond Jr. logged a hefty double-double of 20 points and 14 rebounds for Southern Arkansas, but visiting Southeastern Oklahoma earned a 79-68 win Saturday. Southern Arkansas cut a 24-point deficit midway through the first half down to five points at the intermission. Southeastern Oklahoma shot 50% from the floor and used 24 makes from the charity stripe for the Great American Conference win.
Southern Arkansas women get big win against Southeastern Oklahoma
Southern Arkansas women's basketball recorded their largest win of the 2023 portion of the season with a 15-point victory over Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Magnolia. The 74-59 win improves the Muleriders to 2-6 in conference as they serve Southeastern with their 6th loss of the season. Senior Mychala Linzy...
Muleriders dealt GAC loss by East Central, look to bounce back Saturday
Southern Arkansas awarded East Central their first GAC victory Thursday while suffering the sixth loss of their own. The Muleriders led the visiting Tigers for the majority of the game, including a high of 11 points in the second quarter, but lost the lead with just over a minute to play and unfortunately were unable to recover in a 79-76 loss.
Arkansas High students participate in Educators Rising program
TEXARKANA, Ark. - To address teacher shortages, many districts across the state of Arkansas are turning to a special kind of recruitment "grow your own" program. Arkansas High School students in Texarkana are using the skills learned in the Educators Rising program to also compete this spring at the state level.
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, January 16, 2023: Albemarle man camp
Regular readers know that we spent the first six years of life growing up at the Arkla Gas Hamilton Plant off Arkansas 19 South. The company maintained a couple of dozen houses between the highway and the company’s fence line so that it would have a ready group of operators on site. Our former Arkla friends often laugh with us at the thought of modern-day OSHA freaking out about the prospects of dozens of families living so close to a natural gas compression facility. We thought of this when we read recently about Albemarle Corporation’s plans to create a new workers camp. No, not for its Magnolia expansion, but for nearly 850 workers in Southwestern Australia – specifically in Australind about two hours south of Perth. The Australian Broadcasting Company says that since there’s nowhere to live near the company’s hard-rock lithium mine near Australind, it will build 200 “villas” that will include a swimming pool, commercial kitchen and a gym. A similar proposal for 500 workers in the nearby community for Billingup has met with opposition.
North Washington complex sale hits $1.9 million
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded December 29, 2022 to January 10, 2023, having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes one land sale, two commercial sales, and three residential sales.
Rev. A. William Terry: The Arkadelphia pastor who marched with King
Five years before Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic “I have a Dream” speech before 200,000 Americans, the late civil rights leader received an invitation to speak at a commencement ceremony at a college that would later become the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. In those...
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in El Dorado, jackpot at $416 million
One lucky person struck it big during Saturday’s Powerball drawing at a gas station in El Dorado
Work will close Claiborne Parish road for six months
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning Monday, Louisiana 518 at approximately 1.4 miles east of Junction Louisiana 9 on LA 518 in Claiborne Parish will be closed. This closure is expected to last approximately six months. This closure is necessary for the ongoing construction project...
Man hatcheted in Highland home identified
The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bike Ride 2023. Sunday was the Martin Luther...
Injured hunter airlifted to Shreveport Hospital
NATCHITOCHES, Parish - A Rapides Parish man was injured in a hunting accident in south Natchitoches parish on Saturday. According to authorities the 67-year-old fell out of a tree stand. He was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital with what are described as moderate injuries. Louisiana department of wildlife and fisheries...
Columbia County's COVID cases drop to 76
COVID-19 cases rose slightly in Ouachita County on Saturday, but fell slightly or remained steady in four other South Arkansas counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,659. Total Active Cases:...
Final Columbia County divorce decrees through Friday, January 13, 2023
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during January 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Amy Mills vs. Brandon Mills. January 4. Married November 13, 2012 Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of Amy Lynn...
Natural Resources Division reminds poultry operators to register
The Natural Resources Division and the Columbia County Conservation District reminds owners of poultry feeding operations that the annual registration for PFO’s began January 1. Registration dates will run through March 31, 2023 and affect any PFO with 2,500 or more confined fowl. Natural Resources Division administers the registration...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in Louisiana.
State Of Oklahoma Executes Death Row Inmate Scott Eizember
The State of Oklahoma has executed death row inmate Scott Eizember for the 2003 murder of a Creek County couple. Eizember was executed by lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and died at 10:15 a.m. Thursday morning. Eizember is the first death row prisoner executed by Oklahoma in 2023.
Meet “The Friends” Of Nephew Tommy Performing In Shreveport
You've seen Nephew Tommy on the hit reality dating show "Ready To Love" and you've heard him on the radio inside The Steve Harvey Morning Show and now you can see him LIVE with his comedy friends in Shreveport tonight!. Date Night Comedy Show Happens Tonight At The Shreveport Municipal...
Texarkana man evaded arrest, caused school lockdown; captured by K-9
Texarkana, Arkansas, police say around 2 pm Wednesday, an officer was dispatched to a house in the 3600 block of Garland Avenue to serve a warrant for 51-year-old Demarcus Weekly. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office wanted Weekly on a felony burglary charge.
Wadley Regional Medical Center recognized by the Arkansas Department of Health for excellence in stroke care
Wadley Regional Medical Center was one of only three Primary Stroke Centers in the state of Arkansas and Texarkana to receive the Arkansas Department of Health Coverdell Defect-Free Care award for providing quality stroke care. Joining Mercy Hospital in Ft. Smith and Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Wadley is recognized based on data from the Arkansas Stroke Registry using the GWTG (Get with the Guidelines)-Stroke Patient Management Tool for the July 2021 – June 2022 program year.
Bechtelheimer to explore the work of Winslow Homer at SAAC
The paintings of Winslow Homer, whom many regard as the foremost American painter of the 19th century, will be the focus of artist and educator Gay Bechtelheimer’s January art lecture at the South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado. Bechtelheimer will delve into Homer’s art, life, and influence in...
