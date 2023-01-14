Regular readers know that we spent the first six years of life growing up at the Arkla Gas Hamilton Plant off Arkansas 19 South. The company maintained a couple of dozen houses between the highway and the company’s fence line so that it would have a ready group of operators on site. Our former Arkla friends often laugh with us at the thought of modern-day OSHA freaking out about the prospects of dozens of families living so close to a natural gas compression facility. We thought of this when we read recently about Albemarle Corporation’s plans to create a new workers camp. No, not for its Magnolia expansion, but for nearly 850 workers in Southwestern Australia – specifically in Australind about two hours south of Perth. The Australian Broadcasting Company says that since there’s nowhere to live near the company’s hard-rock lithium mine near Australind, it will build 200 “villas” that will include a swimming pool, commercial kitchen and a gym. A similar proposal for 500 workers in the nearby community for Billingup has met with opposition.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 11 HOURS AGO