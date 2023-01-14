Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
MLK Day parade in Monroe
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -A parade to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is coming to Monroe. Dr. Reverend John Russell from the Martin Luther King Foundation of Ouachita Parish joined us to talk about the upcoming events the Martin Luther King foundation of Ouachita Parish is putting on. The Martin...
KSLA
Mayor Arceneaux says MLK Day Project is step toward unity
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux sat down with KSLA on Monday, Jan. 16 to discuss the city’s big MLK Day Project. The city is partnering with Shreveport Green to revitalize the community garden on MLK Drive at Legardy Street. Arceneaux says they will be installing new plant beds, as well as repairing and replanting beds harmed by the freeze.
magnoliareporter.com
Today is the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday
Government offices, financial institutions and schools are closed today, January 16, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Local, state and federal offices will mark the holiday. There will be no regular mail delivery but Monday garbage collection will take place. All public and private schools in the...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, January 16, 2023: Albemarle man camp
Regular readers know that we spent the first six years of life growing up at the Arkla Gas Hamilton Plant off Arkansas 19 South. The company maintained a couple of dozen houses between the highway and the company’s fence line so that it would have a ready group of operators on site. Our former Arkla friends often laugh with us at the thought of modern-day OSHA freaking out about the prospects of dozens of families living so close to a natural gas compression facility. We thought of this when we read recently about Albemarle Corporation’s plans to create a new workers camp. No, not for its Magnolia expansion, but for nearly 850 workers in Southwestern Australia – specifically in Australind about two hours south of Perth. The Australian Broadcasting Company says that since there’s nowhere to live near the company’s hard-rock lithium mine near Australind, it will build 200 “villas” that will include a swimming pool, commercial kitchen and a gym. A similar proposal for 500 workers in the nearby community for Billingup has met with opposition.
cenlanow.com
Search for Southern University Shreveport chancellor: five finalists selected
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The search committee for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport has selected five finalists for the position and will begin interviewing the candidates on January 25. Candidates include:. Peggy Bradford, former president of Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois. Bree E. Cook, vice president...
KSLA
Donald Gaut, Grayson Scott Boucher enter election for Shreveport city marshal
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two people have announced their plans to run for Shreveport city marshal in the election March 25. On Jan. 13, Grayson Scott Boucher announced his candidacy for Shreveport city marshal; and on Jan. 15, Donald Gaut announced his candidacy for Shreveport city marshal. Qualifying of...
magnoliareporter.com
Work will close Claiborne Parish road for six months
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning Monday, Louisiana 518 at approximately 1.4 miles east of Junction Louisiana 9 on LA 518 in Claiborne Parish will be closed. This closure is expected to last approximately six months. This closure is necessary for the ongoing construction project...
magnoliareporter.com
Bechtelheimer to explore the work of Winslow Homer at SAAC
The paintings of Winslow Homer, whom many regard as the foremost American painter of the 19th century, will be the focus of artist and educator Gay Bechtelheimer’s January art lecture at the South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado. Bechtelheimer will delve into Homer’s art, life, and influence in...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Planning Commission meets Monday
The Magnolia Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the City Council Chambers. Linda Anders will request a variance for 516 S. Frederick to place a mobile home on a lot that is less than 65 feet in width. Heritage Salon, 1200 N. Dudney, requests a variance to...
The Bossier Night Market Returns Just in Time for Mardi Gras
If you love the Bossier City Night Market and you're also a fan of Mardi Gras, you're going to love this event!. Let the good times roll Saturday, February 4, 2022, as the Bossier City Night Market returns for a special Mardi Gras-themed night to the south parking lot at Pierre Bossier Mall. In addition to tons of twinkle lights, live music, kids' activities, 175+ vendors, and at least 12 food trucks, there are going to be plenty of free throws and giveaways!
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Rapides Parish man injured in hunting accident
(Derry)-A 67-year-old Rapides Parish man was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital after he was injured in a hunting accident in Natchitoches Parish on Saturday afternoon according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #1 First...
magnoliareporter.com
Final Columbia County divorce decrees through Friday, January 13, 2023
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during January 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Amy Mills vs. Brandon Mills. January 4. Married November 13, 2012 Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of Amy Lynn...
Missing Vivian Man Found Dead Behind Grandparent’s House
Caddo Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a Shreveport man. Micah Roberts, 22, was last seen leaving his grandparents’ home in the 12000 block of Boyter Lane on Wednesday (1/11/23) after 1 a.m. He was last seen barefoot wearing a white shirt and khaki pants. Caddo deputies were dispatched...
magnoliareporter.com
Christine Garner
Christine Garner, 90, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Wentworth Place. Christine was born on February 2, 1932 in Pine Bluff. She was a nursing assistant for Dr. Tilley in Arkadelphia for many years. She was an avid reader, enjoyed needle point, and loved to exercise with her Silver Sneakers group.
Meet “The Friends” Of Nephew Tommy Performing In Shreveport
You've seen Nephew Tommy on the hit reality dating show "Ready To Love" and you've heard him on the radio inside The Steve Harvey Morning Show and now you can see him LIVE with his comedy friends in Shreveport tonight!. Date Night Comedy Show Happens Tonight At The Shreveport Municipal...
KTBS
Caddo-Bossier Port commission appoints 2023 officers
SHREVEPORT, La – The Caddo-Bossier Port Commission has elected its officers to lead the Port for the next year. Commissioners selected Walter O. Bigby Jr. to a second term as president. Bigby is a businessman and has been a member of the Port Commission since 2017. He represents Bossier City on the commission.
magnoliareporter.com
North Washington complex sale hits $1.9 million
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded December 29, 2022 to January 10, 2023, having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes one land sale, two commercial sales, and three residential sales.
KTBS
Coroner releases name of man killed Sunday at local motel
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man is dead after a fight led to gunfire in Shreveport. According to the Shreveport Police Department, two men met at Sleep Inn Suites in the 6700 block of Klug Pines Road around 8:40 p.m. Sunday. The men got into a fight and one of them...
KTBS
'The system failed': Settlement paid in wrongful arrest case in Bossier
BENTON, La. -- An out-of-court, multi-million-dollar settlement has been reached in a wrongful-arrest-and-prosecution lawsuit brought by a former business executive who spent years falsely accused of committing a string of deer-camp vandalisms and arsons in Bossier Parish. Todd Phillips and his family reached the settlement with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office...
ktalnews.com
Man hatcheted in Highland home identified
The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bike Ride 2023. Sunday was the Martin Luther...
