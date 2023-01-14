Read full article on original website
Related
magnoliareporter.com
North Washington complex sale hits $1.9 million
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded December 29, 2022 to January 10, 2023, having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes one land sale, two commercial sales, and three residential sales.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, January 16, 2023: Albemarle man camp
Regular readers know that we spent the first six years of life growing up at the Arkla Gas Hamilton Plant off Arkansas 19 South. The company maintained a couple of dozen houses between the highway and the company’s fence line so that it would have a ready group of operators on site. Our former Arkla friends often laugh with us at the thought of modern-day OSHA freaking out about the prospects of dozens of families living so close to a natural gas compression facility. We thought of this when we read recently about Albemarle Corporation’s plans to create a new workers camp. No, not for its Magnolia expansion, but for nearly 850 workers in Southwestern Australia – specifically in Australind about two hours south of Perth. The Australian Broadcasting Company says that since there’s nowhere to live near the company’s hard-rock lithium mine near Australind, it will build 200 “villas” that will include a swimming pool, commercial kitchen and a gym. A similar proposal for 500 workers in the nearby community for Billingup has met with opposition.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County's COVID cases drop to 76
COVID-19 cases rose slightly in Ouachita County on Saturday, but fell slightly or remained steady in four other South Arkansas counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,659. Total Active Cases:...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Planning Commission meets Monday
The Magnolia Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the City Council Chambers. Linda Anders will request a variance for 516 S. Frederick to place a mobile home on a lot that is less than 65 feet in width. Heritage Salon, 1200 N. Dudney, requests a variance to...
txktoday.com
Wadley Regional Medical Center recognized by the Arkansas Department of Health for excellence in stroke care
Wadley Regional Medical Center was one of only three Primary Stroke Centers in the state of Arkansas and Texarkana to receive the Arkansas Department of Health Coverdell Defect-Free Care award for providing quality stroke care. Joining Mercy Hospital in Ft. Smith and Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Wadley is recognized based on data from the Arkansas Stroke Registry using the GWTG (Get with the Guidelines)-Stroke Patient Management Tool for the July 2021 – June 2022 program year.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, January 10
South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, January 10, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Charlie Roy Curry, 100 Waterwell Lane, McNeil; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 4. Horace Green and Deloris Green, 654 Front St., McNeil; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed...
magnoliareporter.com
Final Columbia County divorce decrees through Friday, January 13, 2023
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during January 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Amy Mills vs. Brandon Mills. January 4. Married November 13, 2012 Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of Amy Lynn...
iheart.com
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana
In Louisiana, you may be more familiar with bigger cities like New Orleans or Baton Rouge, but the small towns dotting the Pelican State are worth exploring just as much. Cheapism took a look at lesser-known cities around the country to find the most underrated and overlooked city in each state, from small mountain towns with a booming nightlife to cities that look straight out of a magazine about idyllic American towns. According to the site:
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in El Dorado, jackpot at $416 million
One lucky person struck it big during Saturday’s Powerball drawing at a gas station in El Dorado
magnoliareporter.com
Work will close Claiborne Parish road for six months
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning Monday, Louisiana 518 at approximately 1.4 miles east of Junction Louisiana 9 on LA 518 in Claiborne Parish will be closed. This closure is expected to last approximately six months. This closure is necessary for the ongoing construction project...
KTBS
Injured hunter airlifted to Shreveport Hospital
NATCHITOCHES, Parish - A Rapides Parish man was injured in a hunting accident in south Natchitoches parish on Saturday. According to authorities the 67-year-old fell out of a tree stand. He was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital with what are described as moderate injuries. Louisiana department of wildlife and fisheries...
magnoliareporter.com
FBI seeks public's help to curb vehicle and ATM thefts in Texarkana area
More than 50 incidents of vehicles stolen and used in connection with ATM theft attempts throughout southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas since January 1, 2020. For many of these incidents, pickup trucks are targeted and stolen by suspects in order to commit these ATM thefts. The FBI is asking individuals...
txktoday.com
Bond Remains At Half-Million For Accused Baby Killer
TEXARKANA, Ark.–A judge in Miller County, Arkansas has refused to reduce the $500,000 bond set last year for a man accused of causing fatal injuries to a 2-month-old Texarkana boy and destroying related evidence after the crime. Jeffrey Allen McPherson, 39, is accused in the May 25, 2022, death...
magnoliareporter.com
Claiborne Parish will remember Dr. King on Monday
The public is invited to attend a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Observance hosted by the NAACP Claiborne Parish Branch. The event will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Homer City Hall. Haynesville Mayor Roderick Hampton will serve as the guest speaker. Roshada Thompson will provide musical entertainment. Refreshments will...
magnoliareporter.com
Bechtelheimer to explore the work of Winslow Homer at SAAC
The paintings of Winslow Homer, whom many regard as the foremost American painter of the 19th century, will be the focus of artist and educator Gay Bechtelheimer’s January art lecture at the South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado. Bechtelheimer will delve into Homer’s art, life, and influence in...
Texarkana man evaded arrest, caused school lockdown; captured by K-9
Texarkana, Arkansas, police say around 2 pm Wednesday, an officer was dispatched to a house in the 3600 block of Garland Avenue to serve a warrant for 51-year-old Demarcus Weekly. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office wanted Weekly on a felony burglary charge.
ktalnews.com
Man hatcheted in Highland home identified
The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bike Ride 2023. Sunday was the Martin Luther...
magnoliareporter.com
Today is the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday
Government offices, financial institutions and schools are closed today, January 16, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Local, state and federal offices will mark the holiday. There will be no regular mail delivery but Monday garbage collection will take place. All public and private schools in the...
magnoliareporter.com
Southeastern Oklahoma ends seven-game SAU streak
Gregory Hammond Jr. logged a hefty double-double of 20 points and 14 rebounds for Southern Arkansas, but visiting Southeastern Oklahoma earned a 79-68 win Saturday. Southern Arkansas cut a 24-point deficit midway through the first half down to five points at the intermission. Southeastern Oklahoma shot 50% from the floor and used 24 makes from the charity stripe for the Great American Conference win.
Louisiana Man Suspected of Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute Apprehended with Help of K-9 Officer
Louisiana Man Suspected of Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute Apprehended with Help of K-9 Officer. Shreveport, Louisiana – On January 12, 2023, police, with the help of a K-9 officer, apprehended a Louisiana man suspected of possession of crack, powder cocaine, and marijuana with intent to distribute. The...
Comments / 1