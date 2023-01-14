Read full article on original website
8 Foods You May Not Be Able To Buy In The Grocery Store In 2023—Stock Up Before They’re Gone
This article has been updated since its initial publish date. When heading into 2023, it’s best to be aware of certain food shortages. We rounded up eight common grocery store items that might be more difficult to find in your local supermarket...
When will egg prices come down?
The price of eggs is coming down, but real savings won't be seen at the dairy case for a while.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Egg Prices Skyrocketed in 2022 — Will Prices Continue To Surge in 2023?
The grocery sector was hit hard by inflation in 2022, but no single item was struck as hard as eggs. The price of eggs was up 49.1% in November, according to the consumer price index. What caused the...
beefmagazine.com
3 Questions for the 2023 beef cattle market
Last week, Josh Maples from Mississippi State University provided an overview of the 2023 cattle market. While he discussed the challenge of high grain prices, he largely wrote about a general optimism stemming from tighter cattle supplies as we start this new year. Without a doubt, most market fundamentals point to a considerably stronger cattle market across all sectors this year. This article will briefly discuss three questions that will be answered by the markets between now and spring.
Some foods have been untouched by inflation
Headlines about inflation have been a staple of 2022, and consumers have seen prices for grocery items rise, from lettuce to a pack of Modelo beers. However, prices for these items stayed stable.
rigzone.com
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
Egg prices have soared 60% in a year. Here's why.
The rising cost of eggs in the U.S. is denting household budgets. Americans in recent years have increased the number of eggs they consume while reducing their intake of beef and venison, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Egg consumption has grown in part because more families are eating them as their main protein substitute, Los Angeles Times reporter Sonja Sharp told CBS News. "Each of us eats about as many eggs as one hen can lay a year," she said. As demand for eggs has risen, production in the U.S. has slumped because of the ongoing bird, or "avian," flu epidemic. Nearly...
Agriculture Online
Corn ends week up over 20¢ | Friday, January 13, 2023
Corn closed at $6.76 a bushel, more than 20¢ higher than where corn started the week. Soybeans are up more than 30¢ from where they started the week. Closing price today was $15.28 a bushel. CBOT wheat is up a penny for the day. KC wheat is up...
Texas egg prices will recover ‘soon,’ experts say. Here’s why prices doubled in the last year?
Many Texans eat eggs as a source of protein. Are dietary alternatives needed if costs continue to rise? Experts say no. Prices will cool off sooner rather than later.
The Truth Behind Why Eggs Cost More Than Gasoline in Minnesota Right Now
If you haven't noticed, the price we're paying for a carton of eggs in Minnesota has skyrocketed lately and is now even more than we're paying for a gallon of gasoline. Here's why they're so expensive. We've all heard the phrase 'thanks to the pandemic,' a ton over the past...
supplychain247.com
U.S. national diesel average falls for eighth time in nine weeks
The national average price per gallon of diesel gasoline headed down for the eighth time in the last nine weeks, for the week of January 9, according to data issued this week by the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA). Falling 3.4 cents, the national average came in...
Avian Flu and Inflation are Driving High Egg Prices
It’s time for an alternative egg plan (#AEP) The bird flu is driving high egg prices across the country. In November 2022 I wrote a story about needing an “alternative protein plan (APP)” for Thanksgiving due to the bird flu, but we may need to make an alternative egg plan (AEP). Most of America escaped the looming turkey shortage of Thanksgiving 2022, but I started seeing chicken and egg prices increase during the holiday season. I watched eggs go from $1.40 to $4–6 per dozen in various grocery stores from Aldi (which normally has the lowest egg prices) to Shoprite, Trader Joes, and of course Whole Foods. Reports are predicting that the prices are going to stay high for a while due to inflation and other factors.
Soaring U.S. egg prices put pressure on consumers, businesses
Chickens may not be able to fly very far, but the price of eggs is soaring. A lingering bird flu outbreak, combined with soaring feed, fuel and labor costs, has led to U.S. egg prices more than doubling over the past year, and hatched a lot of sticker shock on grocery aisles.
swineweb.com
Argentine has announced a $3.5 billion compensation program for pork and poultry producers
The Economy Minister, Sergio Massa, announced the Argentine production strengthening program that compensates producers of pigs and poultry, both meat and eggs. which were affected by the increase in inputs (food) before the second soybean dollar release. The official announcement was made at the Estación Racedo, very close to Paraná,...
'Are the Chickens On Strike?': Consumers Furious As Egg Prices Skyrocket Over 64% In One Month In Some U.S. States
Inflation and the bird flu are seemingly to blame for the sky-high egg prices this year.
swineweb.com
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle end firm on tight supplies, lower weights
Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures ended mostly firm on Friday, underpinned by tight supplies and as harsh winter weather in recent weeks lowered cattle slaughter weights and limited beef production, traders said. Live cattle futures prices remained bound in a recent trading range as cash cattle prices at Plains...
Agriculture Online
Corn and soy close with double-digit gains | Thursday, January 12, 2023
At the close, March corn is up 16¢ to $6.72 a bushel. March soybeans are up 26¢ to $15.19 a bushel. CBOT wheat closed up 4¢. KC wheat closed up 12¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 13¢. Live cattle are down 18¢. Lean hogs are down...
