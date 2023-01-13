ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashed

Why It's A Mistake To Break Long Pasta Before Putting It In A Pot

You may hear every now and then that breaking your long pasta before putting it in the boiling water is a culinary sin to all Italians everywhere. While nothing bad will happen if you do decide to do this to your bucatini or pappardelle to have it better fit in your pots, it's better if you leave it as is. While you think this may be hard with the long pieces and smaller pots that look like they won't work, breaking the pasta is definitely a pasta rule you should never break.
Mashed

Why You Should Think Twice Before You Buy Brown Sugar

White sugar doesn't hold a lot of mystique. Sure, it's delicious, but it's run of the mill, ordinary. Its relative, brown sugar, however, is a real showstopper. When you put a bag of this golden-hued sweet stuff in your cart, you almost feel like you can hold your head a little higher. This, after all, is highbrow sugar.
Mashed

Why You Should Never Cook Sausage In An Air Fryer

If there's food you'd like to prepare but can't afford the wait required for your conventional oven to do the job, the air fryer has got your back ... most of the time. Although the air fryer craze soared beginning in 2020, the technology used to make this product has been around since the 1940s, according to the Chicago Tribune. Known for its ability to cook things up with less oil than a deep fryer would require, air fryers continue to be a trusted tool for a healthier way to satisfy your fried food cravings.
shefinds

2 Types Of Lip Balm You Should Never Use Because They Actually Make Your Lips So Dry

Harsh winter weather can wreak havoc on the skin. It dries out your hands, nails, and hair (. about how to combat dry winter skin!)–and it can also take a toll on your lips. It can be easy to neglect our lips in the winter. According to the Cleveland Clinic, chapped lips, medically known as “chelitis,” is an acute and prolonged inflammation of the lips. And if you’ve ever experienced chronically dry lips, you know that it can be extremely painful. While a little bit of dryness is inevitable, you don’t want your lips to be completely vulnerable to the elements. That’s where a good lip balm comes in handy. But the bleeding, dryness, and generally chapped appearance that you’re struggling with in the winter may actually be the fault of many of the ingredients present in bad lip balms.
msn.com

Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew

When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
msn.com

Expert Butcher Explains The Best Way To Use The 2 Main Cuts Of Beef Chuck

Nothing compares to advice from a butcher when it comes to preparing meat like beef chuck. Whether it's your first time working with a certain cut of beef chuck, or you just have questions about how to proceed with a recipe, consulting an expert is never a bad idea. The knowledge that can be imparted from this source is why you should make an effort to only get your meat from a butcher.
msn.com

You Might Want To Hold The Olive Oil When Roasting Vegetables

Despite their boring reputation, there are countless ways to prepare vegetables that can satisfy anyone's cravings. Whether you chop them up cold and turn into them a salad for lunch or simmer them into a one-pot stew, there's really no wrong way to eat vegetables. It's long been cited that eating a diet rich in veggies can reduce the risk of heart disease, prevent certain cancers, lower blood pressure, and keep you fuller for longer periods of time (per Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health). Long story short, eat more vegetables!
One Green Planet

TikToker Takes Apple Container and Turns it into Work of Art! [Video]

@ystreetstudio is a TikToker that is a pro at DIY, upcycling, and art, so when her parents gave her this old paper apple container, she turned it into something amazing!. Emma’s parents always save things that they think she could turn into art or upcycle. So when they got this cardboard apple container from Costco, they saved it with her art in mind. Emma was able to take the piece, paint it, cut it out and use it as a border for a mirror which she also got from her parents. How amazing!!
