Ex-Yankees foe dead at 53
Former outfielder Lee Tinsley died Thursday at age 53. A cause of death was not announced. Tinsley’s major league career spanned from 1993 to 1997 across the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. He was traded to the Red Sox from the Mariners in 1994. In Boston,...
Yardbarker
News and Notes: Andrew McCutchen has signed elsewhere, Bo Bichette is likely heading to arbitration, and more!
It’s time for everyone’s favourite series, News and Notes!. Although it’s only been a few days since the last article, there has been some notable news, as the Jays have avoided arbitration with 11 players. Furthermore, a right-handed outfielder who mashes left-handed pitching is off the board. Let’s dig in.
sportszion.com
Dodgers completes deal with 9 out of 10 arbitration-eligible players amid MLB exchange deadline for 2023 season
As the MLB exchange deadline passed for the 2023 season, every franchise secured their desired arbitration-eligible players. The Los Angeles Dodgers had also had a successful Friday the 13th. Who are arbitration-eligible players?. According to MLB, players who have exactly three to six years of experience in the league are...
Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat
When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
theScore
Ricketts: Cubs have 'great shot at competing for our division'
It's time for optimism again in the North Side. Without a playoff win in five years, the Chicago Cubs are confident they could return to contention in 2023. "I think we have a great shot at competing for our division," team chairman Tom Ricketts said Saturday during Cubs Convention, according to Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Sun-Times.
New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured
The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
Report: Rangers To Sign Hall of Famer's Son
Pablo Guerrero is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Report: White Sox sign shortstop Juan Uribe Jr.
A familiar name is reportedly coming to the White Sox organization. According to Héctor Gómez, the White Sox signed Juan Uribe Jr. Gómez sent another tweet with a quote from Uribe Sr. "Several teams have shown interest in my son, but I would like him to sign...
Padres Sign Domingo Tapia To Minor League Deal
The Padres have signed right-hander Domingo Tapia to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He will presumably be invited to major league Spring Training. Tapia, 31, had some major league success in 2021, split between the Mariners and Royals. Between those two clubs, he tossed...
Yardbarker
2023 International Signing Tracker: All White Sox Agreements
Today marks the first day that young players from international markets can begin their journey toward the major leagues. The beginning of the International Signing Period, for many players, marks the end of a multi-year recruitment period by several major league clubs and important decision-making at the ages of just 16 or 17 years old in many cases.
True Blue LA
Dodgers 2023 international signing period tracker
MLB’s 2023 international signing period began on January 15 and runs through December 15. The bulk of activity begins immediately, as most of these deals for literal kids are agreed to well beforehand while everyone looks the other way. The Dodgers on January 15 signed a pair of ranked...
Cubs interested in lefties Andrew Chafin, Matt Moore
The Cubs continue to look for relief help, and The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma reports that left-handers Andrew Chafin and Matt Moore are both on the team’s radar. It isn’t clear whether the Cubs are necessarily willing to meet either pitcher’s asking price, as president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer had previously indicated that his team preferred one-year deals for relievers, and the Cubs have traditionally found success in adding relief pitching at lower-cost deals.
Yardbarker
2022-23 International Signing Period: Dodgers Add Joendry Vargas, Arnaldo Lantigua & More
The 2022-23 international signing period began on Sunday, and the Los Angeles Dodgers were plenty active despite having only $4,144,000 to spend, which is tied with the Texas Rangers for the lowest bonus pool in the Majors. The Dodgers came to terms with 13 international amateur free agents, including Joendry...
White Sox Sign Keynan Middleton To Minor League Deal
The White Sox have signed right-hander Keynan Middleton to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He’ll presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Middleton, 29, was drafted by the Angels and spent the first few seasons of his career there. He seemed...
Yardbarker
Former Angels Reliever Steve Cishek Content With Retirement; Won’t Be ‘Pulling A Tom Brady’
The Los Angeles Angels have been known to receive production from veteran relievers, which includes Steve Cishek and his contributions during the 2021 season. As he looks ahead at a potential 14th year in Major League Baseball, he announced his retirement from the game, while also leaving the door open if the time ever came.
MLB
Teams that are absolutely loaded at each position
With just about a month to go before pitchers and catchers begin reporting for Spring Training, it’s time we have a look at which teams are projected to have the best group of players at each position. With a hat tip to our friends at FanGraphs, we can do just that.
