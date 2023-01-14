ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Ex-Yankees foe dead at 53

Former outfielder Lee Tinsley died Thursday at age 53. A cause of death was not announced. Tinsley’s major league career spanned from 1993 to 1997 across the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. He was traded to the Red Sox from the Mariners in 1994. In Boston,...
Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat

When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
Ricketts: Cubs have 'great shot at competing for our division'

It's time for optimism again in the North Side. Without a playoff win in five years, the Chicago Cubs are confident they could return to contention in 2023. "I think we have a great shot at competing for our division," team chairman Tom Ricketts said Saturday during Cubs Convention, according to Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Sun-Times.
New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
Padres Sign Domingo Tapia To Minor League Deal

The Padres have signed right-hander Domingo Tapia to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He will presumably be invited to major league Spring Training. Tapia, 31, had some major league success in 2021, split between the Mariners and Royals. Between those two clubs, he tossed...
2023 International Signing Tracker: All White Sox Agreements

Today marks the first day that young players from international markets can begin their journey toward the major leagues. The beginning of the International Signing Period, for many players, marks the end of a multi-year recruitment period by several major league clubs and important decision-making at the ages of just 16 or 17 years old in many cases.
Dodgers 2023 international signing period tracker

MLB’s 2023 international signing period began on January 15 and runs through December 15. The bulk of activity begins immediately, as most of these deals for literal kids are agreed to well beforehand while everyone looks the other way. The Dodgers on January 15 signed a pair of ranked...
Cubs interested in lefties Andrew Chafin, Matt Moore

The Cubs continue to look for relief help, and The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma reports that left-handers Andrew Chafin and Matt Moore are both on the team’s radar. It isn’t clear whether the Cubs are necessarily willing to meet either pitcher’s asking price, as president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer had previously indicated that his team preferred one-year deals for relievers, and the Cubs have traditionally found success in adding relief pitching at lower-cost deals.
White Sox Sign Keynan Middleton To Minor League Deal

The White Sox have signed right-hander Keynan Middleton to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He’ll presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Middleton, 29, was drafted by the Angels and spent the first few seasons of his career there. He seemed...
Teams that are absolutely loaded at each position

With just about a month to go before pitchers and catchers begin reporting for Spring Training, it’s time we have a look at which teams are projected to have the best group of players at each position. With a hat tip to our friends at FanGraphs, we can do just that.

