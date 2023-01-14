ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halifax, PA

schenectadygov.com

DNA on jacket a match to Samantha Humphrey, 2 others

Schenectady, N.Y. (News10)-News10 has learned that three sets of DNA were detected on a jacket which was discovered in the area where 14-year-old Samantha Humprey was last seen. Sources close to the investigation tell News10's Anya Tucker that one set of DNA is a match to Samantha. Police say the Schenectady High School student was last seen on security cameras around midnight November 25th while approaching the area of the Front Street Pool and a railroad bridge that crosses the Mohawk River. But police say there are no images of her ever leaving the area.
SCHENECTADY, NY
104.5 The Team

Good Chunk Of Snow For Upstate New York Later This Week

After our last snow disappointment, will this be the system to bring good-sized snowfall to the Capital Region?. The last time we had an inkling of a good-sized snowfall, the storm quickly shifted and brought us a whole bunch of rain last week. Looking at winter so far, after a cold and snowy start in December, the season itself has turned.
ALBANY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Wright Peak Elegy: B-47 Crash in the Adirondacks

The Empire State Aerosciences Museum, located at 250 Rudy Chase Drive in Glenville, will hold its monthly Fly-In Breakfast on Saturday, Saturday, January 21st, from 8:30 am to 10:30 am. At 10 am, Allan Maddaus will speak about his book: Wright Peak Elegy: A Story of Cold War, Nuclear Deterrence...
GLENVILLE, NY
nysenate.gov

Say NO to a gas stove BAN

Out-of-touch politicians and bureaucrats in Albany are moving forward with a BAN on gas cooking stoves. This recipe for disaster isn’t being cooked up out of “public health” concerns. It’s the latest ingredient of Albany’s unaffordable, unforgiving, and unsustainable climate agenda. It’s also another assault...
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

Mechanicsburg Woman Dies In PA Turnpike's Longest Tunnel: State Police

A Mechanicsburg woman died at the scene of a crash inside the longest tunnel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The unnamed 64-year-old driving a 2007 Chrysler Town and County minivan crossed over over the eastbound lane, plowing through "multiple barricades" inside the Tuscarora Tunnel on Thursday, January 12, 2023, around 7:30 p.m. Pennsylvania state police detail in the release.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

On this date: The Thompsontown train wreck

THOMPSONTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — On Jan. 14, 1988, Consolidated Rail Corporation (Conrail) train TV-61 was traveling west from Harrisburg to Chicago along track 2 of the Harrisburg-Pittsburgh main line. Conrail freight train UBT-506 was traveling east from Altoona to Baltimore by way of Harrisburg, traveling along track 1. Each train carried a three-man crew — a conductor, an engineer, and a brakeman.
THOMPSONTOWN, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg picks new site for homeless encampment

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials say they have found a new location for people living in an encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge. The city will not release the location to protect the privacy of homeless people and to not interfere with social service workers. Officials expect it will...
HARRISBURG, PA
J.M. Lesinski

Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot Project

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the allocation of $1.5 million dollars in federal funding for the Buffalo, Schenectady, and Yonkers police departments over the next five years to implement a series of pilot programs with the goal of providing an alternative to arrest for youth involved with the justice department and as means of building trust among the police and local community.
BUFFALO, NY
Hot 99.1

Capital Region Vodka Is Named Top Alcoholic Beverage In US

Dry January may be coming to an early conclusion for many in the Capital Region. That is just what happens when a locally distilled spirit gets the nod as one of the Top Alcoholic Beverages to Kick Off 2023. If you are doing dry January, even if you don't completely give up on the premise, you may be inclined to try just one tasty cocktail featuring what is now a top-ranked and nationally recognized vodka.
ALBANY, NY

