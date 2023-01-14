Read full article on original website
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Opinion: Vacating the Mulberry Encampment… Where Does Harrisburg City Expect Them to GoMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Hershey Lodge: The Sweetest ResortJenn GreeneHershey, PA
Hiland golf club open for golfers due to warm weather
The Hiland Park Country Club in Queensbury is taking advantage of the lack of snow and staying open while the temperatures remain high. News10 was able to visit the club and ask how they're adjusting to being open in January for the first time.
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold at Ballston Spa Stewarts
The New York Lottery announced a top-prize winning ticket was sold for the January 13 TAKE 5 drawing. The ticket, worth $45,713, was purchased at Stewarts on W Milton Road in Ballston Spa.
schenectadygov.com
DNA on jacket a match to Samantha Humphrey, 2 others
Schenectady, N.Y. (News10)-News10 has learned that three sets of DNA were detected on a jacket which was discovered in the area where 14-year-old Samantha Humprey was last seen. Sources close to the investigation tell News10's Anya Tucker that one set of DNA is a match to Samantha. Police say the Schenectady High School student was last seen on security cameras around midnight November 25th while approaching the area of the Front Street Pool and a railroad bridge that crosses the Mohawk River. But police say there are no images of her ever leaving the area.
Good Chunk Of Snow For Upstate New York Later This Week
After our last snow disappointment, will this be the system to bring good-sized snowfall to the Capital Region?. The last time we had an inkling of a good-sized snowfall, the storm quickly shifted and brought us a whole bunch of rain last week. Looking at winter so far, after a cold and snowy start in December, the season itself has turned.
newyorkalmanack.com
Wright Peak Elegy: B-47 Crash in the Adirondacks
The Empire State Aerosciences Museum, located at 250 Rudy Chase Drive in Glenville, will hold its monthly Fly-In Breakfast on Saturday, Saturday, January 21st, from 8:30 am to 10:30 am. At 10 am, Allan Maddaus will speak about his book: Wright Peak Elegy: A Story of Cold War, Nuclear Deterrence...
Three arrested after traffic stop in South Glens Falls
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Amy N. Bradway, 38, Lucas J. Gardiner, 41 and Shannon M. Gordon, 44 on January 8. Police discovered the trio were in possession of drugs after they were pulled over in South Glens Falls. On January 8 around 10:30 p.m., troopers pulled over a car on […]
These Are The Top 4 Italian Restaurants in Lancaster, PA, According to Yelp
There's a wide range of Italian restaurants in Lancaster, PA. From upscale to casual, from low-key pizza to homemade penne, there's a bit of everything. These are the top 4, highest rated, Italian restaurants in Lancaster, according to Yelp.
nysenate.gov
Say NO to a gas stove BAN
Out-of-touch politicians and bureaucrats in Albany are moving forward with a BAN on gas cooking stoves. This recipe for disaster isn’t being cooked up out of “public health” concerns. It’s the latest ingredient of Albany’s unaffordable, unforgiving, and unsustainable climate agenda. It’s also another assault...
All lanes shut down on I-83 NB in Dauphin County due to crash
All lanes are closed after a crash on I-83 northbound between Exit 44B: 19th Street and Exit 46A: I-283 South TO I-76 Turnpike - Airport/Lancaster.
Mechanicsburg Woman Dies In PA Turnpike's Longest Tunnel: State Police
A Mechanicsburg woman died at the scene of a crash inside the longest tunnel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The unnamed 64-year-old driving a 2007 Chrysler Town and County minivan crossed over over the eastbound lane, plowing through "multiple barricades" inside the Tuscarora Tunnel on Thursday, January 12, 2023, around 7:30 p.m. Pennsylvania state police detail in the release.
abc27.com
On this date: The Thompsontown train wreck
THOMPSONTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — On Jan. 14, 1988, Consolidated Rail Corporation (Conrail) train TV-61 was traveling west from Harrisburg to Chicago along track 2 of the Harrisburg-Pittsburgh main line. Conrail freight train UBT-506 was traveling east from Altoona to Baltimore by way of Harrisburg, traveling along track 1. Each train carried a three-man crew — a conductor, an engineer, and a brakeman.
WGAL
Harrisburg picks new site for homeless encampment
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials say they have found a new location for people living in an encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge. The city will not release the location to protect the privacy of homeless people and to not interfere with social service workers. Officials expect it will...
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot Project
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the allocation of $1.5 million dollars in federal funding for the Buffalo, Schenectady, and Yonkers police departments over the next five years to implement a series of pilot programs with the goal of providing an alternative to arrest for youth involved with the justice department and as means of building trust among the police and local community.
Capital Region Vodka Is Named Top Alcoholic Beverage In US
Dry January may be coming to an early conclusion for many in the Capital Region. That is just what happens when a locally distilled spirit gets the nod as one of the Top Alcoholic Beverages to Kick Off 2023. If you are doing dry January, even if you don't completely give up on the premise, you may be inclined to try just one tasty cocktail featuring what is now a top-ranked and nationally recognized vodka.
WGAL
Code Blue Alert to go in effect this weekend for Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A code blue alert will be activated this weekend for Lancaster County. The alert will be in effect on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 3:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. due to cold and windy conditions. The code blue alert will also be in effect from Saturday at 7 p.m. until Sunday at 10 a.m.
NY election official pleads guilty to ballot fraud in 2021
Republican Jason Schofield of Troy resigned last month from the Rensselaer County Board of Elections.
New Capital Region Pizzeria Promises 'Authentic, Delicious Italian Cuisine'
A new pizzeria in the Capital Region is setting high expectations ahead of its grand opening. Bella Lucia Pizzeria, located in Saratoga County at 1218 Route 146 in Clifton Park, is set to open Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to a Facebook post. Owner’s Melissa Craine and Sean Lee previously ran the po…
More than 500 laid off after virus disables computers at Pa. wood cabinet plant
KREAMER-More than 500 Wood-Mode workers have been laid off temporarily due to a massive computer problem at the Snyder County custom wood cabinet manufacturer. A virus that is believed to have originated overseas hit the company Monday affecting production and deliveries, owner Bill French said. Experts who are working to...
‘Jeopardy!’ featured this Pa. city as an answer on Tuesday night’s episode
On Tuesday night’s episode of “Jeopardy,” the quiz show featured a city in Pa. as an answer that none of the contestants got correct. According to Lancaster Online, Ken Jennings asked a question in the “The Ex-State Capital” $2,000 Double Jeopardy category. The question, “Settled...
