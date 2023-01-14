Read full article on original website
Related
magnoliareporter.com
Southeastern Oklahoma ends seven-game SAU streak
Gregory Hammond Jr. logged a hefty double-double of 20 points and 14 rebounds for Southern Arkansas, but visiting Southeastern Oklahoma earned a 79-68 win Saturday. Southern Arkansas cut a 24-point deficit midway through the first half down to five points at the intermission. Southeastern Oklahoma shot 50% from the floor and used 24 makes from the charity stripe for the Great American Conference win.
Ruston football star Aaron Jackson commits to Grambling
A local prep football star appears to be staying home. Ruston wide receiver, Aaron Jackson, has committed to continue his career at Grambling, according to his Twitter page. Jackson played a huge part in the Bearcats’ deep playoff run, that ended in the team earning the Division I runner-up trophy in 2022. The Ruston star […]
dequeenbee.com
Arkansas High students participate in Educators Rising program
TEXARKANA, Ark. - To address teacher shortages, many districts across the state of Arkansas are turning to a special kind of recruitment "grow your own" program. Arkansas High School students in Texarkana are using the skills learned in the Educators Rising program to also compete this spring at the state level.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, January 16, 2023: Albemarle man camp
Regular readers know that we spent the first six years of life growing up at the Arkla Gas Hamilton Plant off Arkansas 19 South. The company maintained a couple of dozen houses between the highway and the company’s fence line so that it would have a ready group of operators on site. Our former Arkla friends often laugh with us at the thought of modern-day OSHA freaking out about the prospects of dozens of families living so close to a natural gas compression facility. We thought of this when we read recently about Albemarle Corporation’s plans to create a new workers camp. No, not for its Magnolia expansion, but for nearly 850 workers in Southwestern Australia – specifically in Australind about two hours south of Perth. The Australian Broadcasting Company says that since there’s nowhere to live near the company’s hard-rock lithium mine near Australind, it will build 200 “villas” that will include a swimming pool, commercial kitchen and a gym. A similar proposal for 500 workers in the nearby community for Billingup has met with opposition.
ktalnews.com
Search for Southern University Shreveport chancellor: 5 finalists selected
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The search committee for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport has selected five finalists for the position and will begin interviewing the candidates on January 25. Candidates include:. Peggy Bradford, former president of Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois. Bree E. Cook, vice president...
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in El Dorado, jackpot at $416 million
One lucky person struck it big during Saturday’s Powerball drawing at a gas station in El Dorado
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston man wanted in Marion armed robbery
A 24-year-old Ruston man is being sought in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Marion on January 2. The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office holds arrest warrants for Ali Abdulla Mohamed Maria Saleh of Ruston for armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm. On January...
magnoliareporter.com
Work will close Claiborne Parish road for six months
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning Monday, Louisiana 518 at approximately 1.4 miles east of Junction Louisiana 9 on LA 518 in Claiborne Parish will be closed. This closure is expected to last approximately six months. This closure is necessary for the ongoing construction project...
magnoliareporter.com
North Washington complex sale hits $1.9 million
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded December 29, 2022 to January 10, 2023, having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes one land sale, two commercial sales, and three residential sales.
ktalnews.com
Man hatcheted in Highland home identified
The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bike Ride 2023. Sunday was the Martin Luther...
arkadelphian.com
Rev. A. William Terry: The Arkadelphia pastor who marched with King
Five years before Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic “I have a Dream” speech before 200,000 Americans, the late civil rights leader received an invitation to speak at a commencement ceremony at a college that would later become the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. In those...
magnoliareporter.com
Natural Resources Division reminds poultry operators to register
The Natural Resources Division and the Columbia County Conservation District reminds owners of poultry feeding operations that the annual registration for PFO’s began January 1. Registration dates will run through March 31, 2023 and affect any PFO with 2,500 or more confined fowl. Natural Resources Division administers the registration...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Rapides Parish man injured in hunting accident
(Derry)-A 67-year-old Rapides Parish man was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital after he was injured in a hunting accident in Natchitoches Parish on Saturday afternoon according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #1 First...
magnoliareporter.com
Final Columbia County divorce decrees through Friday, January 13, 2023
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during January 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Amy Mills vs. Brandon Mills. January 4. Married November 13, 2012 Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of Amy Lynn...
KSLA
Traffic control signal going up on East Kings Highway at Captain H.M. Shreve Boulevard
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Work is set to begin Monday, Jan. 16 on installation of a new traffic control signal on East Kings Highway just south of LSU Shreveport. It will be installed at East Kings’ intersection with Captain H.M. Shreve Boulevard. The system will include signal controllers,...
ktalnews.com
Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in the wood on Saturday. Full story » https://tinyurl.com/2w58h5bu. Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish …. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County's COVID cases drop to 76
COVID-19 cases rose slightly in Ouachita County on Saturday, but fell slightly or remained steady in four other South Arkansas counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,659. Total Active Cases:...
hopeprescott.com
Accident On Highway 67 West in Front of Hope In Action #2
The Hope Fire Department, Pafford, the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department, and the Arkansas State Police responded to an accident Saturday around 12:15pm that resulted in at least one person being treated on the scene by Pafford. The accident was reported as a two-vehicle accident but apparently another vehicle figured into the accident but wasn’t struck. It appeared the vehicle in the ditch might have struck a stop sign. This vehicle was pulling a trailer and a washing machine and lawn mower were damaged in the accident.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Farmerville officer injured in accident
A Farmerville police officer was injured Friday evening when he was struck by a vehicle at the scene of a previous crash. Officers were working at the scene of a crash on La. Highway 33 in front of D’Arbonne Woods Charter School about 6:30 p.m. Friday. The officer who was injured was assisting with traffic control when a vehicle traveling southbound on La. 33 struck him.
Texarkana man evaded arrest, caused school lockdown; captured by K-9
Texarkana, Arkansas, police say around 2 pm Wednesday, an officer was dispatched to a house in the 3600 block of Garland Avenue to serve a warrant for 51-year-old Demarcus Weekly. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office wanted Weekly on a felony burglary charge.
Comments / 0