Read full article on original website
Related
Why tech billionaires like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos are all investing in biotech startups that want to link your computer directly to your brain
"Elon, Gates, and Bezos are always intrigued by things that could change the game," one biotech investor told Insider.
Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of
When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
hypebeast.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Was Released on $250M Bail and Elon Musk Confirmed He’ll Resign As Twitter CEO in This Week’s Tech Roundup
This week, the tech industry saw a development in the case of FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried. After the disgraced crypto founder was extradited from the Bahamas and returned to U.S. soil, he was ultimately released on a $250 million USD bail. Meta wrapped up a 2018 class-action lawsuit with a...
Warren Buffett has surpassed Jeff Bezos in wealth — and threatens to oust Bill Gates as the 2nd-richest American, after Elon Musk
Buffett has caught up to Bezos and Gates and is closing in on Elon Musk because of Berkshire Hathaway's gains and the 2022 plunge in tech stocks.
Jeff Bezos could follow boomerang bosses Bob Iger and Howard Schultz and return to Amazon as CEO after 50% stock drop in 2022, analyst predicts
Any list of miraculous and unexpected CEO comebacks to take place in 2023 has to include Jeff Bezos, founder and former CEO of Amazon and one of the world’s richest men—but according to one analyst, such a return in the year ahead is a distinct possibility. CEO comeback...
'Small World,' Elon Musk Reacts To Fauci Disclosing Daughter Worked At Twitter During Pandemic
Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to a post on the platform in December regarding the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci’s, daughter working at the platform. What Happened: Replying to a tweet from conservative activist and radio talk show host Charles Kirk, who...
Who will be ‘foolish’ enough to take over Twitter? From Sheryl Sandberg to Donald Trump, here are the main runners for Musk’s job
Musk is looking for someone "foolish" enough to take over his role as Twitter CEO. A shortlist has seemingly been drawn up for Twitter owner Elon Musk as the billionaire begins his hunt for a new chief executive officer. Just three months into the role of CEO, the Tesla boss...
Yes, Elon Musk Is Rich, And So Is Bill Gates: But Who Are The Wealthiest Women In The World?
The battle for "world’s richest person" is always fought between men, but as more women take on leadership and ownership roles in companies, the wealth gap between men and women is slowly closing. The last decade saw several high-ranking businessmen tussle between first, second and third place on the...
Amazon's Jeff Bezos Paid $3B With The Hope He'll Live Longer — Here's The Problem
Rejuvenation is no longer just for the human face but possibly the human race, according to a small biotech company that claims it has developed technology that extends the lifespan of mice by 7%. Although the breakthrough hasn’t been peer-reviewed, San Diego-based Rejuvenate Bio claims it has been successful in...
Rumors Are Swirling That Elon Musk Is Buying Google — Details
The new year is a time to set goals for everyone, including billionaires like Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 has many people speculating about what company he may consider adding to his shopping cart in 2023. Article continues below advertisement. One rumor circulating on social media...
msn.com
Elon Musk’s buddies in Silicon Valley are predicting he will emerge laughing from his year of record-breaking wealth destruction
Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently broke a world record for the largest loss of a personal fortune in history, having shed an estimated $182 billion since November 2021 (another estimate puts it closer to $200 billion). But he could enjoy a major turnaround this year, according to Silicon Valley insiders, and it would be thanks to one of his other companies, SpaceX.
Flexport is cutting 20% of employees, 4 months after Amazon boss Dave Clark took over the buzzy supply chain startup. Read the full layoff memo.
Co-CEOs Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen told their staff of 3,000 "we're going to need to be nimble" in the current slowdown in global trade.
Elon Musk broke the Guinness World Record for the biggest wealth loss
Elon Musk may have lost the coveted title of the world's richest person in 2022. But the man surely did it in style as he set a Guinness World Record and lost an estimated $182 billion of personal fortune, the record keeping website confirmed. It surely wasn't that Musk set...
Mark Cuban: ‘People Thought I Was an Idiot' for Launching the Company I Sold for Billions
Every big idea likely has a few detractors at some point. Startups that become multibillion-dollar companies are no exception. Take Broadcast.com, the pioneering audiov streaming company that made Mark Cuban a billionaire. When Cuban and his friend Todd Wagner took over the company in 1995, it was one of the first streaming platforms in existence, paving the way for today's biggest streamers, from Netflix to Spotify.
Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Tesla, Coinbase, Roku
Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has slid 61% over the past year and 79% from its February 2021 peak.
Inside the 'doomsday' layoffs at Goldman Sachs
In Insider Weekly: We talk about Goldman Sachs' brutal layoffs, why paid sabbaticals are a good thing for everyone, and a new economic agenda.
Mark Zuckerberg On Elon Musk's Approach To Twitter Content Moderation: 'It's Going To Be Very Interesting...'
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s approach to content moderation on Twitter at DealBook Summit in November 2022. What Happened: Zuckerberg said, “it’s going to be very interesting to see how this plays out in terms of the approaches he’s taking,” reported CNBC. “I would guess that not everything is going to work, but I think some things might work."
cryptogazette.com
Microsoft $10,000,000,000 Investment in OpenAI Rumors Trigger Altcoin Explosion
It seems that the crypto market continues to see massive price explosions these days. Check out some AI altcoins and what happened to their prices following rumors that Microsoft could invest in OpenAI. Microsoft rumors trigger massive price explosion. Artificial intelligence (AI) altcoins are taking off this week the latest...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Apple, Microsoft And Dogecoin Millionaire's Plan To Buy More Cardano
Exact Sciences has become the top holding of Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest’s flagship exchange-traded fund. Apple has instructed suppliers about canceling production of the 2024 iPhone SE 4, according to a top analyst. Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a...
theblock.co
ChatGPT says it has bills to pay as crypto AI tokens rise in wake of potential Microsoft deal
Crypto AI tokens have jumped in price following the news that Microsoft may invest $10 billion into OpenAI. While the rally has cooled slightly since news of the deal first broke last week, nine coins connected to the sector have surged over 50% in the past week. Crypto tokens linked...
Comments / 0