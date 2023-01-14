ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
MarketRealist

Rumors Are Swirling That Elon Musk Is Buying Google — Details

The new year is a time to set goals for everyone, including billionaires like Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 has many people speculating about what company he may consider adding to his shopping cart in 2023. Article continues below advertisement. One rumor circulating on social media...
msn.com

Elon Musk’s buddies in Silicon Valley are predicting he will emerge laughing from his year of record-breaking wealth destruction

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently broke a world record for the largest loss of a personal fortune in history, having shed an estimated $182 billion since November 2021 (another estimate puts it closer to $200 billion). But he could enjoy a major turnaround this year, according to Silicon Valley insiders, and it would be thanks to one of his other companies, SpaceX.
NBC Chicago

Mark Cuban: ‘People Thought I Was an Idiot' for Launching the Company I Sold for Billions

Every big idea likely has a few detractors at some point. Startups that become multibillion-dollar companies are no exception. Take Broadcast.com, the pioneering audiov streaming company that made Mark Cuban a billionaire. When Cuban and his friend Todd Wagner took over the company in 1995, it was one of the first streaming platforms in existence, paving the way for today's biggest streamers, from Netflix to Spotify.
Benzinga

Mark Zuckerberg On Elon Musk's Approach To Twitter Content Moderation: 'It's Going To Be Very Interesting...'

Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s approach to content moderation on Twitter at DealBook Summit in November 2022. What Happened: Zuckerberg said, “it’s going to be very interesting to see how this plays out in terms of the approaches he’s taking,” reported CNBC. “I would guess that not everything is going to work, but I think some things might work."
cryptogazette.com

Microsoft $10,000,000,000 Investment in OpenAI Rumors Trigger Altcoin Explosion

It seems that the crypto market continues to see massive price explosions these days. Check out some AI altcoins and what happened to their prices following rumors that Microsoft could invest in OpenAI. Microsoft rumors trigger massive price explosion. Artificial intelligence (AI) altcoins are taking off this week the latest...

