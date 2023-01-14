ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Reacts to Ja Morant's Insane Dunk vs. Pacers

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is one of the most exciting players in the NBA. Just a few years into his young career, the star point guard has a collection of in-game dunks that rivals some of the best to ever do it. During Saturday night's game vs. the Indiana Pacers, Morant added to his career mixtape with another monster dunk.
sportszion.com

LeBron James injury update: Lakers’ star still dealing with ankle soreness, likely to participate on Sunday’s game vs Sixers

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for their 20th win in the Western Conference at Crypto.com Arena against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. The Lakers are the 13th seed in the Western Conference after losing a double-overtime thriller to the Dallas Mavericks. The extra time put a strain on Lakers forward LeBron James’ injured ankle.
MassLive.com

Celtics vs. Hornets: Free live stream, TV, how to watch on NBATV

The Celtics will look to extend their winning streak to seven games on Monday afternoon as they face off with the Charlotte Hornets for the second straight game. Boston rallied from a double-digit deficit on Saturday during their 122-106 victory. The visitors will have Derrick White back in the lineup after he suffered a neck sprain in Saturday’s win but Jaylen Brown remains sidelined as he recovers from a groin injury. The Hornets will remain without Gordon Hayward and Kelly Oubre Jr. as they try to snap a four-game losing streak.
numberfire.com

Ziaire Williams coming off Grizzlies' bench on Monday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dillon Brooks missed the team's previous contest due to ankle soreness. However, after being left off the initial injury report for Monday evening, he is back in the mix. He'll immediately start in his return as well, sending Willliams back to a role off the bench.
