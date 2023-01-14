The Celtics will look to extend their winning streak to seven games on Monday afternoon as they face off with the Charlotte Hornets for the second straight game. Boston rallied from a double-digit deficit on Saturday during their 122-106 victory. The visitors will have Derrick White back in the lineup after he suffered a neck sprain in Saturday’s win but Jaylen Brown remains sidelined as he recovers from a groin injury. The Hornets will remain without Gordon Hayward and Kelly Oubre Jr. as they try to snap a four-game losing streak.

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO