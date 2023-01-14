Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Suggests Few-Shot Prompting LLMs May Be More Similar To Fine-Tuning Than Realized

On examining the class probabilities predicted by a deep neural network classifier, there are times when one can observe that the likelihood of one class can be noticeably higher than others. When a large number of data points in the test data yield such results, the underlying algorithm behind the model is likely overfitting and has to be adjusted. Such overfitted algorithms might result in an ‘overconfident’ model, which refers to the case where a model is more certain in its forecast than what the data shows. To verify if the probabilities the classifier returns are indeed accurate, researchers frequently make use of a concept known as confidence calibration. Confidence calibration refers to the ability of a model to deliver accurate probabilities of correctness for any of its predictions. The accuracy of the predictions made by the model is verified by comparing these values with the actual accuracy attained over a holdout data set.

