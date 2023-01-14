Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Suggests Few-Shot Prompting LLMs May Be More Similar To Fine-Tuning Than Realized

Read full article on original website
Artificial intelligence replaced humans in job role for months and ‘no one noticed’
A POPULAR news outlet has been publishing articles written by AI since November, keeping it on the down low. Tech media site CNET has been publishing the articles since November, and lots of readers don't seem to have noticed. “What is a credit card charge-off?” was the first AI-written article,...
marktechpost.com
Meet Speechbox: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tool That Transforms Audio Transcripts For Tasks Like Punctuation Restoration With The Whisper Language Model
Speechbox is a new tool that utilizes the power of machine learning to enhance the accuracy and usefulness of audio transcriptions. It is built on the premise that the Whisper language model is robust enough to transcribe a wide range of English speech accurately. Furthermore, Whisper was specifically trained to predict punctuated and orthographic text, which makes it well-suited for use in Speechbox.
marktechpost.com
Meet GeoCode: An Artificial Intelligence Technique For 3D Shape Synthesis Using An Intuitively Editable Parameter Space
The rapid increase of computational power and accessibility of computations have enabled a wide range of applications in computer vision and graphics. As a result, it is now possible to perform complex tasks like object detection, facial recognition, and 3D reconstruction in a short amount of time. Especially in the 3D domain, advancements in computer vision and graphics have allowed for the development of computer-based games, proof-of-concept 3D movies and animation, and options for virtual and augmented reality experiences. Furthermore, many applications in computer vision and graphics are close to being or have already been addressed with the help of deep learning and artificial intelligence.
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
Robots with human consciousness will ‘eclipse humanity’ and become geniuses, expert warns
SCIENTISTS working on artificial intelligence have announced the next step forward: achieving robotic consciousness. While the topic is exciting for many and could be the most significant discovery made by humans, some researchers are wary of what this could mean for humanity. In an interview with The New York Times,...
studyfinds.org
Quantum computing breakthrough! Engineers discover technique that could create billion-qubit chips
SYDNEY, Australia — Australian engineers have stumbled across a new way to control electrons which play a key role in quantum computing. The breakthrough could open the door to making billion-qubit quantum computer chips a reality. Here’s what you need to know about quantum computing:. Computers use “bits”...
Futurism
People Thought an AI Was Brilliantly Analyzing Their Personalities, But It Was Actually Giving Out Feedback Randomly
Myers-Briggs. Astrology. BuzzFeed quizzes that tell you what kind of bread you are, according to your favorite Twilight quote. Based on their abundance alone, it's safe to say that people — whether they're seeking to self-categorize as a means of self discovery or simply as a way to quell some existential dread — really, really love a personality test.
8 Benefits of Computer Vision in the Security Industry
One of the most useful types of AI for the physical security industry is computer vision. Eight of the most significant benefits of computer vision in security are biometric authentication, finding people of interest, improved weapon detection, faster responses to suspicious situations, helping understand crowd behavior, virtual fencing, vehicle identification, and streamlining security footage reviews.
The Verge
How ‘radioactive data’ could help reveal malicious AIs
Bit by bit, text generated by artificial intelligence is creeping into the mainstream. This week brought news that the venerable consumer tech site CNET, where I worked from 2012 to 2013, has been using “automation technology” to publish at least 73 explainers on financial topics since November. While the site has refused to answer any questions, it’s hardly the first news organization to explore replacing human labor with robots: the Associated Press has been publishing automated stories since 2014.
'Black Swan' Author Says Argument That Bill Gates Could've Been A Trillionaire Had He Held On To His Microsoft Shares 'Foolish, Ignorant'
“The Black Swan” author Nassim Nicholas Taleb criticized a Twitter post that said that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates would be a trillionaire currently had he not sold shares in the tech giant. What Happened: Taleb said, “The most dangerously foolish, ignorant, & probability blind argument. Just block this account....
nextbigfuture.com
Microsoft $10 Billion into OpenAI and ChatGPT is AI IPhone Moment
Fortune and others are reporting that Microsoft will close a $10 billion investment deal into the artificial intelligence startup before the end of this month. This is discussed in the All-in-Pod cast. The deal will have a unique structure in that Microsoft will get 49% of the company but 75% of future profits.
marktechpost.com
Researchers From Allen Institute for AI Introduce TeachMe: A Framework To Understand And Correct AI Models
Until recently, the results of AI models were kept secret. Even if researchers know the dataset a model was trained on, they may still have questions regarding the data the model used to respond to a query or provide an output. But what if a model could demonstrate its efforts by clearly explaining the steps it took to arrive at a certain result, and the user could then provide feedback on whether or not the model’s logic was sound?
China's new quantum code-breaking algorithm raises concerns in the US
Chinese researchers claim to have introduced a new code-breaking algorithm that, if successful, could render mainstream encryption powerless within years rather than decades. The team, led by Professor Long Guilu of Tsinghua University, proclaimed that a modest quantum computer constructed with currently available technology could run their algorithm, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Wednesday.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Microsoft introduces voice copying AI tool
Microsoft, the technology giant of America, has achieved a new milestone in Artificial Intelligence by introducing a voice mimicking AI tool dubbed ‘Vall-E’. The tool has enough potential to copy a voice within 3 seconds and can easily create an audio content by using the same voice. Thus,...
aiexpress.io
Artificial Neural Network: Everything you need to know
On this article, we are going to clarify the idea and strategies behind synthetic neural networks and why they work in context with machine and deep studying. Significantly we are going to talk about:. Idea of the Synthetic Neural Community. How Neural Networks Study. Value Operate. Instance in Observe. Some...
marktechpost.com
Amazon Open-Sources Fortuna, An Open-Source Library For Uncertainty Quantification of Machine Learning ML Models
On examining the class probabilities predicted by a deep neural network classifier, there are times when one can observe that the likelihood of one class can be noticeably higher than others. When a large number of data points in the test data yield such results, the underlying algorithm behind the model is likely overfitting and has to be adjusted. Such overfitted algorithms might result in an ‘overconfident’ model, which refers to the case where a model is more certain in its forecast than what the data shows. To verify if the probabilities the classifier returns are indeed accurate, researchers frequently make use of a concept known as confidence calibration. Confidence calibration refers to the ability of a model to deliver accurate probabilities of correctness for any of its predictions. The accuracy of the predictions made by the model is verified by comparing these values with the actual accuracy attained over a holdout data set.
marktechpost.com
Salesforce AI Developed A New Editing Algorithm Called EDICT That Performs Text-To-Image Diffusion Generation With An Invertible Process Given Any Existing Diffusion Model
With the recent advancements in technology and the field of Artificial Intelligence, there have been a lot of innovations. Be it text generation using the super trending ChatGPT model or image generation from a text, everything is now possible. Currently, there are several text-to-image models that not only produce a fresh image from a textual description but also edit an existing image. Generating an image is usually easier than editing an available image, as a lot of fine detailing needs to be maintained while editing. For accurate text-based image editing, researchers have developed a new algorithm, EDICT – Exact Diffusion Inversion via Coupled Transformations. EDICT is a new algorithm capable of performing text-guided image editing with the help of diffusion models.
labpulse.com
Paige joins forces with Microsoft on pathology AI
Digital pathology company Paige is partnering with Microsoft on artificial intelligence (AI) technology to develop clinical applications and computational biomarkers for digital pathology images to transform cancer diagnosis and patient care, according to the firms. Microsoft will also make a strategic investment in Paige to support the acceleration of the AI technology.
marktechpost.com
Latest Machine Learning Research From Deepmind Explores The Connection Between Gradient-Based Meta-Learning And Convex Optimization
The term “meta-learning” refers to the process by which a learner adjusts to a new challenge by modifying an algorithm with known parameters. The algorithm’s parameters are meta-learned by measuring the learner’s progress and adjusting accordingly. There is a lot of empirical support for this framework. It has been utilized in various contexts, including meta-learning, how to explore reinforcement learning (RL), the discovery of black-box loss functions, algorithms, and even complete training protocols.
aiexpress.io
Deciphering Data Science and Machine Learning
We regularly hear information science talked about in the identical breath as machine studying. Whereas they’re distinct, the 2 fields are additionally carefully intertwined. This may make it complicated to these on the periphery of the sector, resulting in uncertainty or hesitation that may inadvertently stymie the work of...
