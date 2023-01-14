Ice Fest this weekend at Canalside

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) Winter returned just in time.

The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend will be filled with skaters as well as a number of activities as Canalside Buffalo hosts Ice Fest, through Monday.

Activities began with a Silent Disco skate Friday night, and continues Saturday. "We have ice sculpting and we have snow sculpting by Eric Jones," says Michael Spong of Buffalo Waterfront. There will also be a dueling chainsaw ice carving competition that will take place on on the bridge, plus live skating on the bridge.

Spong says the fun continues with Family Fun Day on Sunday. "We have a pajama skate. If you wear your pajamas, you get $1 off at admission. We have a mimosa bar, we have an ice bar. And we also have free doughnut holes for any of our children that that our 13 or under," adds Spong. Free skating will take place Monday from 3-4pm.

To visit the ice, take the NFTA Metro Rail to the Erie Canal Harbor Station stop or there is ample parking in Canalside-area parking ramps and surface lots. Access to the rink is available from Main Street, Commercial Street and Marine Drive.