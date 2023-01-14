Read full article on original website
Related
Boston man pleaded guilty to stealing identities for PUA benefits
A Boston man was sentenced for using others’ identities to obtain around $65,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.
Brockton felon indicted for firearm and drug offenses
A repeat convicted felon from Brockton has been charged with firearm and drug offenses.
David Pena arrested in connection with 2007 missing persons case of Felicia McGuyer
More than 15 years after a 32-year-old mother was reported missing, a man was arrested in connection with her death. Felicia McGuyer, 32, was reported missing in 2007. She was last seen on Oct. 7, 2007 in the area of Roxton Street in Dorchester. The Boston Police Department said it...
whdh.com
Man charged with the murder of a Stoughton mother to appear in court
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man charged with the murder of a Stoughton mother is set to appear in court Tuesday morning. Victor Carter, 39, is accused of killing 40-year-old mother of three Amber Buckner, who was found dead at 743 Park St. on Dec. 13. Carter was arrested in...
WCVB
Arrest made in disappearance of Massachusetts mother 15 years after she vanished
BOSTON — More than 15 years after a Massachusetts mother was reported missing, a man was arrested in connection with her death, police said. Felicia McGuyer was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007, in the area of Roxton Street in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. She was 32 years old when she disappeared, leaving behind her 10-year-old son.
Massachusetts Correction Officer Accused Of Supplying Inmates With Drugs: DA
A Massachusetts Correction Officer is facing charges for allegedly smuggling drugs into the jail at which he worked, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports. Francisco Morales-Urizandi, of Tewksbury, is accused of supplying prisoners at Middlesex Jail and House of Correction with drugs between April and August 2020, the office reports.
fallriverreporter.com
Leader of MA drug trafficking organization sentenced after 2,074g of fentanyl, 732g of heroin, 2,333g of cocaine, 448g of elephant tranquilizer seized
BOSTON – The leader of a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization was sentenced in federal court in Boston for trafficking fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, carfentanil (elephant tranquilizer) and for possessing a loaded firearm in furtherance of his DTO’s operations. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 31-year-old Luis Manuel Rodriguez...
Worcester investment advisor sentenced for stealing $2.8 million
A Worcester investment adviser was sentenced in connection with a long-running scheme that involved stealing more than $2.8 million from six different clients.
Morphine-Siphoning Nurse Gets Jail For Stealing Drug From Northborough Dementia Patients: Feds
A judge sentenced a 43-year-old Northborough nurse who admitted to siphoning morphine from a dementia patient who she cared for at a nursing home will spend more than four years in prison, federal authorities said. Gwen Rider pleaded guilty last year to one count of tampering with a consumer product...
fallriverreporter.com
Missing and endangered Bristol County man still among the missing
A Bristol County man that was reported missing and endangered in 2021 is still missing and his case was recently registered with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in the beginning of 2023. A now 26-year-old Matthew Yeomans of Easton was last seen Sunday, Sept. 19 of 2021, at...
fallriverreporter.com
MA Police, Drug Task Force, seize $100,000 in drugs, ghost gun, $60,000 in cash after suspect struggles with officers
Police in Massachusetts recently made an arrest, seized hundreds of grams of methamphetamines, Fentanyl, cocaine, and crack with a street value of approximately $100,000. On Friday, January 6, 2023, Weymouth Police detectives arrested 32-year-old Max Russo of Weymouth, following an investigation. Officers attempted to stop Russo, who was operating a...
YAHOO!
Numerous search warrants linked to missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe delivered to court
COHASSET — Numerous search warrants related to the search for missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe were returned to Quincy District Court on Friday, where the documents were impounded, 5 Investigates has learned. Between 10 and 20 of the documents were returned. While these files were not made public, they...
WMUR.com
Investigation into disappearance of Massachusetts woman continues for third week
COHASSET, Mass. — The search for a missing mother from Cohasset, Massachusetts, is now entering its third week. Ana Walshe, 39, has not been seen since New Year's Day. Her husband, Brian Walshe, 47, remains held on $500,000 bail on accusations he misled investigators. Potential pieces of evidence in...
YAHOO!
City Councilor Pam Laliberte faces serious felony charges. Her lawyer wants them dropped.
FALL RIVER — More than four months after Westport Police filed harassment and obstruction charges against City Councilor Pam Laliberte connected to an alleged "love triangle" scenario, the public official was arraigned in Fall River District Court on Thursday. Laliberte is facing charges of criminal harassment, making annoying telephone...
BPD Community Alert: Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Assault and Battery near Atlantic Ave and Congress St.
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to an assault and battery that occurred at about 5:40 PM on Sunday, January 1, 2023, in the area of 540 Atlantic Avenue in Downtown Boston. During the incident, an adult male victim was punched and kicked several times by a group of males resulting in medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries.
whdh.com
Boston police looking to identify indecent assault suspect
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an alleged indecent assault on Thursday night in the South End. The incident occurred in the area of 50 Malden St. around 7 p.m. Anyone with information on this individual...
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Seek to Identify Man in Connection with Main Street Incident
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man wanted for questioning in connection with an incident on Main Street. The man wanted for questioning is in the photo above. The photo is taken in front of the Denholm building at 484-500 Main St.
caughtindot.com
Search Warrant Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrest in Dorchester
At about 3:30PM, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, officers assigned to District B-2 Drug Control Unit (Roxbury), and the Suburban Middlesex County Drug Task Force, arrested Tomas Lopez Cabrera, 32, of Roxbury (aka Anderson Lopez), after an ongoing drug investigation and the execution of three search warrants at 3 Fairland Street, Dorchester.
fallriverreporter.com
Former Massachusetts firefighter sentenced to probation for role in setting fire to restaurant that injured two firefighters
An 81-year-old man has pleaded guilty to charges that he and two other people set fire to an abandoned restaurant which left two firefighters injured, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. Friday in Plymouth Superior Court, Alfred Russo of Bourne pleaded guilty to one count of Burning...
iheart.com
Providence Police Investigate Violent Weekend
Providence police investigated several violent incidents over the weekend. There were two stabbings overnight Saturday, one on Elmwood Avenue and the other in Kennedy Plaza. The suspect in the transit hub stabbing reportedly used an ice pick. Meanwhile at around the same time, a man in a parked vehicle on...
