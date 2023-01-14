ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Arrest made in disappearance of Massachusetts mother 15 years after she vanished

BOSTON — More than 15 years after a Massachusetts mother was reported missing, a man was arrested in connection with her death, police said. Felicia McGuyer was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007, in the area of Roxton Street in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. She was 32 years old when she disappeared, leaving behind her 10-year-old son.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Leader of MA drug trafficking organization sentenced after 2,074g of fentanyl, 732g of heroin, 2,333g of cocaine, 448g of elephant tranquilizer seized

BOSTON – The leader of a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization was sentenced in federal court in Boston for trafficking fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, carfentanil (elephant tranquilizer) and for possessing a loaded firearm in furtherance of his DTO’s operations. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 31-year-old Luis Manuel Rodriguez...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Missing and endangered Bristol County man still among the missing

A Bristol County man that was reported missing and endangered in 2021 is still missing and his case was recently registered with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in the beginning of 2023. A now 26-year-old Matthew Yeomans of Easton was last seen Sunday, Sept. 19 of 2021, at...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

MA Police, Drug Task Force, seize $100,000 in drugs, ghost gun, $60,000 in cash after suspect struggles with officers

Police in Massachusetts recently made an arrest, seized hundreds of grams of methamphetamines, Fentanyl, cocaine, and crack with a street value of approximately $100,000. On Friday, January 6, 2023, Weymouth Police detectives arrested 32-year-old Max Russo of Weymouth, following an investigation. Officers attempted to stop Russo, who was operating a...
WEYMOUTH, MA
Caught in Southie

BPD Community Alert: Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Assault and Battery near Atlantic Ave and Congress St.

BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to an assault and battery that occurred at about 5:40 PM on Sunday, January 1, 2023, in the area of 540 Atlantic Avenue in Downtown Boston. During the incident, an adult male victim was punched and kicked several times by a group of males resulting in medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police looking to identify indecent assault suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an alleged indecent assault on Thursday night in the South End. The incident occurred in the area of 50 Malden St. around 7 p.m. Anyone with information on this individual...
BOSTON, MA
caughtindot.com

Search Warrant Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrest in Dorchester

At about 3:30PM, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, officers assigned to District B-2 Drug Control Unit (Roxbury), and the Suburban Middlesex County Drug Task Force, arrested Tomas Lopez Cabrera, 32, of Roxbury (aka Anderson Lopez), after an ongoing drug investigation and the execution of three search warrants at 3 Fairland Street, Dorchester.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Providence Police Investigate Violent Weekend

Providence police investigated several violent incidents over the weekend. There were two stabbings overnight Saturday, one on Elmwood Avenue and the other in Kennedy Plaza. The suspect in the transit hub stabbing reportedly used an ice pick. Meanwhile at around the same time, a man in a parked vehicle on...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy