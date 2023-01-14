Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grand and Battlement Mesas, West Elk and Sawatch Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 19:10:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-18 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grand and Battlement Mesas; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches. * WHERE...Grand and Battlement Mesas and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 19:10:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-18 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 26 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
