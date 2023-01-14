Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Animas River Basin, San Juan River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 19:10:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-17 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Animas River Basin; San Juan River Basin WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Animas River Basin and San Juan River Basin. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grand and Battlement Mesas, West Elk and Sawatch Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 19:10:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-18 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grand and Battlement Mesas; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches. * WHERE...Grand and Battlement Mesas and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 19:10:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-17 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Four Corners, Upper Dolores River WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Four Corners/Upper Dolores River. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Comments / 0