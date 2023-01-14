Effective: 2023-01-16 19:10:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-17 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Four Corners, Upper Dolores River WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Four Corners/Upper Dolores River. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.

DOLORES COUNTY, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO