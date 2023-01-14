ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katrick: Paying it forward

By Mark Katrick
One of my favorite movies of all time is Pay It Forward. In case you haven’t seen it (don’t read the next paragraph if you intend to watch it), imdb.com offers this film synopsis.

Pay it Forward is “the story of a social studies teacher who gives an assignment to his junior high school class to think of an idea to change the world for the better, then put it into action. When one young student creates a plan for "paying it forward," he not only affects the life of his struggling single mother, but he sets in motion an unprecedented wave of human kindness which, unbeknownst to him, has blossomed into a profound national phenomenon.”

Along with some of my other favorites like Field of Dreams, Groundhog Day, and Mr. Holland’s Opus, Pay it Forward has a timeless message. It guides and inspires people to affect lives in forward-looking and selfless ways, one day and one person at a time.

This point was brought home to me, during an especially trying time of grief and loss. A gentleman was ahead of me in the checkout line at the Kroger store. He looked back at me and said, “I’m sorry this is taking so long.” And I looked back at him and saw the face of a kind and patient individual, who was very aware of his surroundings.

The fact of the matter was he had only a few items, and quickly paid for and bagged them himself. Then, when it came time for me to pay for my groceries, the cashier said, with a big smile on her face, “You can put away your credit card, the person ahead of you took care of your bill.”

My first impulse was to run into the parking lot to find and properly thank him. But he was long gone, off to do more good deeds for the day was still young.

Like Ray Kinsella (Kevin Costner) in Field of Dreams, this Good Samaritan was responding to an inner voice and making dreams come true. Like Phil Connors (Bill Murray) in Groundhog Day, each individual random act of kindness was changing, remaking and reshaping him into the image of Christ.

Like Glenn Holland (Richard Dreyfuss), who set aside personal ambitions to teach in a public school and march with a marching band, my Good Samaritan did not seek fame and fortune. His opus is also being written by the lives he touches, and the ripple effect that is stirred.

I’ll never forget how that ripple reached me, on a day I was carrying the weight of the world. Then suddenly, it was lifted and placed on some special someone’s shoulders.

All that was left for me to do was wipe the sweat from my brow and the tears from my eyes, then look for a pebble of my own to toss into the stream. How about if instead of making all those new year’s resolutions we have no intention of keeping, let’s all focus instead on random acts of kindness. They are right there in front of us, just waiting to happen.

Mark Katrick is a pastor and spiritual director.

