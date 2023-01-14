ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cruisefever.net

Cabins on Cruises That Should Probably Be Avoided

While there really isn’t a “bad” stateroom on a cruise ship, there are some cabins on cruises that are less desirable due to their location. Since we want you to have the best cruise possible, here are some cruise cabin locations that you may want to avoid.
TheDailyBeast

Woman Says She Was Raped on Cruise Ship, Then Contracted HIV

A woman claims she was raped by, and contracted HIV from, an art gallery employee aboard the Sky Princess cruise ship operated by Princess Cruises cruise line in January 2022. A lawsuit filed by the woman on Tuesday alleges that her attacker was at the time working for Park West Gallery, a suite of gallery spaces on a range of cruise ships owned and operated by the company that touts itself as “the world’s largest art dealer.” According to the suit, the plaintiff, a woman in her late twenties named pseudonymously as Jane Doe, was aboard the cruise liner...
Outsider.com

Giant ‘Freak’ Wave Kills 3 and Injures Over a Dozen on Beach

On the sunny Saturday afternoon of December 17, the beach in the coastal city of Durban, South Africa, was packed. Countless locals and tourists alike flocked to the soft sand and cool waters for a day of fun and relaxation. As the day came to an end, however, a day of leisure turned into a harrowing ordeal when a giant “freak” wave came crashing into the shore.
TheStreet

Carnival Wants to end Cheap Cruises (Royal Caribbean Agrees)

A hotel room that sells for $100 a night comes with a place to sleep, maybe a pool, and if you are really lucky, a free, very mediocre breakfast. Buy a cruise cabin for $100 a night -- something that's easy to do right now -- and you get your cabin, multiple pools, hot tubs, shows, live music, and as much food as you can eat from multiple venues.
Centre Daily

Royal Caribbean, Virgin, and Jimmy Buffett Cruise Line All-in on Boozy New Trend

Nothing matters when you are on vacation. And that goes double, perhaps triple, when you are on a cruise. Relaxation and indulgence are basically the whole point of cruise ships. When you’re on the high seas, far from polite society, you can do whatever you want (within reason), and eat and drink far more than your doctor would recommend. You can always diet and exercise when you get back.
Economic Hardship Reporting Project

The Silent Epidemic Affecting Generation Z

Marcus McKinley was a junior at Ohio University when his mother, Kim, then fifty-five, collapsed at work. He figured it was dehydration, but when he got to the hospital, he found out it was more serious than that; she’d had a stroke and needed brain surgery. Her right side was paralyzed, so she couldn’t walk, and when she first got out of the ICU, Marcus couldn’t understand a word she said. The weeks and months just after a stroke are the most important for rehabilitation, but Kim’s initial progress was minimal, and she languished. His mother had been gregarious and liked to go line dancing, or watch Browns and Buckeyes games. Before, she had a wide, warm smile, but now her face drooped.
wanderwisdom.com

Traveling the Southern Caribbean With Royal Caribbean

I get around easily when I'm on a ship—no matter the brand, size, or build. I've now been on 11 cruises, and each one gives me a different and fun experience. Royal Caribbean is the cruise line I've been frequenting recently. When I saw the itinerary that the most...
TheStreet

Carnival Confirms its Plan to Take on Royal Caribbean's Big Edge

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report changed the basic concept when it debuted the revised Perfect Day at CocoCay in May 2019. Previously, private islands were simply beaches with bars, and a barbecue that might offer a few extras (like a zip line) but the core experience was a beach.

