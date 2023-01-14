ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Three dead boa constrictors found among rubbish near loch

An animal welfare charity has issued an appeal after three dead snakes were found dumped near a loch in Glasgow. The Scottish SPCA said the boa constrictors were discovered by a member of the public at a fly-tipping spot near Carbeth Loch in Blanefield. SSPCA inspector Mairi Wright said the...
BBC

Record number of baby seals seen on county beaches

Nearly 4,000 baby grey seals have been counted on Norfolk's beaches this winter, which volunteers say is a record for the area. Friends of Horsey Seals (FoHS) said 3,796 pups had been born while 1,169 adults had been spotted on the five-mile stretch of coast between Waxham and Winterton. The...
BBC

Sharks caught in River Mersey estuary as wildlife flourishes

A flurry of shark species have been caught in the River Mersey estuary as anglers recorded a huge surge in fish populations. Smooth-hound, starry smooth-hound and bull huss sharks were all found in stretches between Howley Weir in Warrington and Perch Rock, Wirral. The sharks were among 37 fish species...
New York Post

‘Hiking queen’ posts heartbreaking video moments before deadly slide from icy mountain

A California mother of four known as “the dancing hiking queen” posted heartbreaking video of herself moments before she slid hundreds of feet to her death on an icy slope. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas, 56, was reportedly hiking on the icy Baldy Bowl on Mount Baldy when she slid an estimated 500 to 700 feet on Sunday. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department received a call about an emergency signal from a GPS device after the incident, KTLA reported. “The hiker was down on a steep and icy hillside, surrounded by numerous helpful hikers assisting in any way they could,” police said. The sheriff’s patrol...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Ceebla Cuud

Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness

Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.
The Independent

More than 90 shih-tzus rescued from ‘unsafe’ home malnourished and covered in faeces

The RSPCA is looking to re-home nearly 100 shih-tzus and their puppies after they were found neglected in a breeding house last year.The neglected animals were reported to be malnourished, as well as being infested with fleas, worms and covered in faeces.An appeal has been launched after to find loving owners for the original 96 of the breed, which had been found in unsafe conditions in Torquay, Devon, along with around 50 that have been born since.Spokesperson Sammy Howard told the BBC that they discovered the dogs as a result of a noise complaint by a resident nearby.She said...
TheDailyBeast

Mysterious Set of Gigantic Bones Found on California Beach

Two Californians found the skeletal remains of a massive sea creature while on a beach walk near San Francisco last weekend, according to reports. The creature has been identified as a modern gray whale, which went extinct in North America around the early 18th century, Robert Boessenecker, a research associate at UC Berkeley’s Museum of Paleontology, told SFGate. The National Ocean and Atmospheric Association said it’s hopeful the massive creature’s endangered cousins will someday return to the waters off California, making discoveries like these more common. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elke Teichmann Photography (@elketeichmannphoto) Read it at SFGate
CBS Denver

Details emerge about woman killed in Hawaii shark attack

Family and friends are mourning a Bellingham, Washington, woman who died in an apparent shark attack during a Hawaii vacation earlier this month. Just days before her death, Kristine  Allen wrote she was "following dreams" by learning to surf in Maui.Allen, 60, vanished Dec. 8 while snorkeling as a large shark was seen cruising the waters near Keawakapu Point in south Maui, her husband Blake Allen told The Bellingham Herald.The U.S. Coast Guard, the Maui Fire Department and ocean rescue teams searched for the woman from the water and by sky to no avail, and the search was called...
BELLINGHAM, WA
The Independent

Secret to how prehistoric humans survived winter uncovered

Prehistoric humans living in northern Europe over 300,000 years ago used bear skin to survive the harsh winters, a new study reveals.The study, published recently in the Journal of Human Evolution, examined traces on bones from the archaeological site of Schöningen in Lower Saxony and found cut marks on the foot and toe bone remains of a cave bear discovered at the stone age site.Researchers, including those from the University of Tubingen in Germany, say the new findings are one of the oldest evidence of this type in the world from early human ancestors, who were still not likely...

