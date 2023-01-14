ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Albany Herald

Georgia elections officials get training on new voting system

ATLANTA – The Secretary of State's Election Division hosted Elections officials from all 159 Georgia counties in Athens last week for 2 1/2 days of interactive, high-level training on Georgia's Voter Registration and Information System, or GARViS 2023 SOS. GARViS will replace Georgia's current voter registration system, eNET, in...
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Plenty on the docket for Monroe in 2023

John Howard firmly believes in the motto “Live here. Work here. Play here.”. The Monroe mayor also believes if you can’t play here then there is a big piece of that motto missing. It’s why improving the city’s multiple parks has always been and will continue to be...
MONROE, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville City Schools says community response to armed guards has been positive

The Gainesville City School System implemented Armed Guards on all of its campuses in October 2022 to help promote student safety. It’s been almost four months since that decision went into effect. AccessWDUN recently spoke with both Gainesville City Schools Superintendent Jeremy Williams, and Manager of Safety and Security for the School System Bonner Burton, to discuss how the transition has gone for both students and parents.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Death and granite in Elberton, Georgia

Granite is one of the hardest rocks on Earth. Much of what is mined around the world is crushed for gravel or cut into countertops, sidewalk curbs, and building stones. But in Elberton, Georgia—where, 325 million years ago, a great mass of magma rose through the earth’s crust, cooled, and solidified—90 percent of the granite coming out of the area’s numerous quarries is crafted into cemetery memorials. One could say death keeps Elberton itself alive. The post Death and granite in Elberton, Georgia appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ELBERTON, GA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Stone Mountain, GA

Stone Mountain, Georgia, is well-known for its 3,200 acres of nature trails and green spaces and is only 30 minutes east of Atlanta. Located in eastern DeKalb County, Stone Mountain is an approximately 1.7-square-mile Atlanta suburb. It's the gateway to exploring Stone Mountain Park. One of the Park's highlights is...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
WYFF4.com

Toccoa native killed in crash remembered as 'selfless' and 'loyal'

TOCCOA, Ga. — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Toccoa native killed in a crash early Sunday morning near the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Georgia. Chandler LeCroy, a UGA football staff member, and Georgia Football player Devin Willock were both killed. LeCroy grew up...
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

14-year-old missing in DeKalb County | What to know

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police need help locating a missing teenage boy. Officers said 14-year-old Xavier was last seen on Sunday, leaving his home on Aztec Stonemill Manor. They add that he was wearing a blue sweat suit, black Crocs and possibly got into an Uber.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
macaronikid.com

GIVEAWAY: Atlanta Brick Con at Gas South Convention Center

SAT | 10 am - 5 pm. Amazing LEGO Displays created by LEGO Fans and professional builders from around the US including a moon base, trains/monorail models, castles, LEGO cities and more. Race on the all-new 125-foot LEGO RC off road course. Build LEGO cars for racing down the ramps,...
ATLANTA, GA
cedarblueprints.com

Gyro Wrap: Athens classic reopens its doors

January 13, 2023 Aiden Dowling classic, Food, reopen. First opened in 1979, Gyro Wrap earned its reputation as a classic and unique place to grab a bite to eat. Sadly amidst the pandemic, the restaurant struggled financially and closed after almost 40 years in business. Under new ownership, Gyro Wrap has reopened its doors, down the road from the original location and ready to serve up wraps and salads once again.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Details scarce on accident that claimed lives of Georgia football program members Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy

ATHENS — Details remain scarce on the single-vehicle accident claiming the lives Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy early Sunday morning. The 2021 Ford Expedition being driven by LeCroy left the Barnett Shoals roadway at approximately 2:45 a.m. while traveling southbound in the outside lane, per the initial report, and struck two power poles and several trees.
ATHENS, GA
tourcounsel.com

North Point Mall | Shopping mall in Alpharetta, Georgia

North of the city, you can have a great day of shopping as there are 2 of the largest malls in Atlanta: Avalon and the North Point Mall. Open since 1993 and since then North Point Mall has remained a good place to go shopping without so much hustle. It's not very big (and there are several stores closed) but it's still great for shopping if you're in the area. Here we highlight its four department stores, Von Maur being one of our favorites.
ALPHARETTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Georgia Tech Football Reacts To Georgia Tragedy

The University of Georgia is in mourning today following the sudden, shocking loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. And when they suffer in such a way, even their arch-rivals are willing to bury the hatchet and offer support. In a statement released on Twitter, the Georgia Tech football team ...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Photos: Georgia Bulldogs 2023 championship parade in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. - Thousands made the journey to Athens to witness the last celebration of a legendary season for the Georgia Bulldogs football team. The champions of college football beat the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday. Coaches, players and team staff reveled in the excitement during Saturday's parade through the University of Georgia campus in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall

Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA

