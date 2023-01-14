Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Rail boss admits 17-mile diversion around bridge is 'exceptional'
A 17-mile diversion route set up because of work to replace a bridge is "exceptional" and will be "disruptive", Network Rail has admitted. A stretch of Nazeing New Road beside Broxbourne railway station in Hertfordshire closed on Tuesday and is not expected to reopen until 30 April. A road bridge,...
BBC
Black Horse demolition: Centuries-old Coventry pub bulldozed for road widening
A 200-year-old pub has been demolished to allow a nearby road to be widened. The Black Horse in Spon End, Coventry, was no longer operating as a pub and city councillors voted to knock it down in May, despite objection from heritage groups. The authority said the road widening was...
BBC
Road closed after machinery lands on building in Stoke-on-Trent
A main road has been closed after a piling rig fell into a building in Stoke-on-Trent. The A52 Glebe Street has been closed due to the public safety hazard, said Staffordshire Fire Service. No-one was hurt in the incident. The road is also set to be closed in both directions...
BBC
Warwickshire road closures for Stoneleigh junction scheme
Lane closures on the A46 in Warwickshire are being introduced from Sunday. The closure is to allow for specialist equipment for a new bridge over the road to be delivered as part of the £38m Stoneleigh junction scheme. Work will run until 22 January and see a series of...
BBC
Road closure charges planned for Shropshire community events
Remembrance Day parades, street parties and other events in Shropshire could have to pay for temporary road closures under council plans. Fees from £40-£1,480 would be charged by Shropshire Council depending on the nature of the event. Registered charities would be exempt and councillor Richard Marshall said the...
UK weather: Town almost completely cut off by flood water amid heavy downpours
Aerial images show residential areas cut off as heavy downpours caused flooding around the country.The Met Office has yellow weather warnings for rain and wind in place for Thursday for South West England and Wales as the continuing downpours pose a risk of power cuts and fast-flowing floodwater.Parts of Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, were almost completely cut off by flood water after the River Severn burst its banks following days of torrential rain.The King Johns Court housing estate was marooned by water as well as the local pub The Boat House. Other parts of the historic town were also left under...
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
A 23-Year-Old Drove 3 Hours to Rob a Cannabis Factory And Ended Up Beaten to Death
The killing of a 23-year-old would-be cannabis burglar by three drug gang members is a continuing sign of the pernicious effects of UK weed laws, experts told VICE World News. The beating to death of Tomasz Waga, a young father from Albania, in Cardiff by three members of a crime gang also from Albania, is the latest deadly example of ongoing cannabis farm wars in the UK exposed by VICE World News in 2021. The case also reveals the wholesale expansion into Wales of Albanian gangs who have already become major players in the illegal cannabis growing industry – alongside the cocaine trade – in England.
Death mystery as body found in football stadium car park with devastated club staff left ‘shaken’ by tragic discovery
A BODY has been found in a football stadium car park with devastated club staff left "shaken" by the tragic discovery. The 75-year-old man's body was found in a car park at The Venue, in Shropshire. The Venue is the home of the Welsh Premier football team, The New Saints.
BBC
Elland: Police stop van carrying load twice as long as vehicle
A van driver has been stopped by police after transporting a "dangerous load" twice as long as the vehicle. The van was seen carrying the long metal frame in Elland, near Halifax. West Yorkshire Police said officers "thought their eyes were deceiving them" after stopping it on Wednesday. The Calderdale...
Police release CCTV image thought to be of missing couple and newborn in Essex
Image believed to be of Constance Marten, who went missing last week with her baby and Mark Gordon
BBC
Paddleboarder who hit boy in Bristol park sentenced
A woman who attacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle has been given a suspended sentence. Fay Johnson, 32, of Yate, hit Antwon Forrest on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March. She had been on a paddle boarding trip and accused a group of children...
BBC
Buckingham: Aircraft hit vehicle on road during landing attempt
A light aircraft clipped an "articulated vehicle" as it was too low on its approach to land, said a report. The incident near Finmere Aerodrome, Buckingham, left tyre marks on the vehicle's roof, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said. The pilot declared an emergency and flew back to Hertfordshire,...
BBC
Women having home births in London warned about ambulance transport
Women giving birth at home might need to make their own way to hospital in case of emergency, NHS trusts in London have warned. There are delays due to about 20,000 ambulance workers and emergency call-handlers walking out across England. "There is no guarantee that an ambulance or paramedic will...
BBC
Trains cancelled due to wire damage near Wolverhampton
Rail services between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton have been hit by major disruption. Damage to overhead wires means trains are being cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised. West Midlands Railway, London Northwestern Railway, Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry and Transport for Wales are affected. Services to parts...
Rail disruption warned after ‘huge’ landslip leaves track hanging
Major disruption is expected after a main railway line collapsed in a “huge” landslip which left one track hanging in mid-air.The 44-metre landslip happened on the embankment to the northeast of Hook station in Hampshire, on the line from London to Basingstoke.The damage has left only two of the four-track railway passable, with both these tracks designed for London-bound trains only.South Western Railway is advising customers to check before they travel and to plan alternative transport for journeys to or from the south or west of Basingstoke to London on Monday.Network Rail Wessex route director Mark Killick said: “This...
BBC
Couple missing with newborn baby urged to contact police
The Met Police has called on a couple who went missing with their newborn child to "think of your baby's health" and contact officers. Constance Marten, Mark Gordon and their baby were last seen in East Ham, east London, a week ago. Officers believe Ms Marten had recently given birth...
BBC
Stranded Nottingham passengers' anger over signalling fault
A rail company has been criticised for its "pretty poor" handling of a signalling fault in Nottingham that left hundreds of people stranded. Passengers reported chaos at stations across the East Midlands on Tuesday evening after several major services were cancelled. Some were forced to stay overnight in hotels while...
BBC
Environment Agency warns of worsening picture after flooding
The situation is probably going to "get a little bit worse" before improving, the Environment Agency says, following flooding in the West Midlands. The River Severn is expected to peak in Bewdley, Worcestershire, on Saturday night and Worcester on Sunday. The river peaked at Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury on Friday...
BBC
Body in Leeds canal found with 30-year-old A-Z in pocket
The body of an "elderly" man who had a "single key and a 30-year-old map book" in his pockets has been recovered from a canal, police have said. West Yorkshire Police said a member of the public reported seeing a body in the water near Bramley Fall Park in Leeds at about 09:05 GMT.
Comments / 0