Norfolk, VA

Coll. of Charleston 82, William & Mary 54

WILLIAM & MARY (8-11) Collier 5-11 0-2 10, Wight 6-12 2-2 14, Mullins 0-3 0-0 0, Nelson 6-10 0-0 12, Dorsey 1-4 0-0 2, Case 0-5 0-0 0, Williams 4-5 0-0 8, Lowe 1-4 0-0 2, Milkereit 2-3 2-2 6, Ayesa 0-1 0-0 0, Rice 0-0 0-0 0, Hicks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 4-6 54.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

