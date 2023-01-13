ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

98.7 WFGR

Did Muskegon Really Sell Part of Their City Beach To A Developer For Only $2?

We all love a good deal, but the citizens of Muskegon are feeling shorted after finding out about this possibly illegal deal the city made with a developer. This bizarre story all came to light when a lawsuit was filed by the owner of West Michigan Dock and Market, also known as Mart Dock. He's alleging that the transfer of a public street that once accessed a public peninsula walkway to Jon Rooks and his Parkland Properties, could be illegal. And if it's not illegal, it's definitely suspicious.
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Val Lego, 13 ON YOUR SIDE Health Reporter & Anchor, saying goodbye

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SO, I’VE BEEN THINKING…. I’ve had a pretty incredible career. I’ve interviewed former first ladies, MVP quarterbacks and heads of corporations. Crawled through caves that revealed what the center of our earth looked like millions of years ago and been embedded with marine recruits while they trained post 9/11. I’ve covered Super Bowls, World Series and a Presidential funeral in Washington D.C. I even had a brief moment of fame when I appeared in the Netflix series “Making A Murderer”.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Saginaw News

Winter storm coming? Potential for heavy snow in parts of Michigan

There’s growing confidence among National Weather Service forecasts that a storm system on track to roll through the Great Lakes area later this week could bring some heavy snow for some areas of Northern Michigan. This is great news for winter enthusiasts who have been disappointed to see our snowpack melt away over the last few weeks. But not-so-great news for those of us happy to be giving our shovels and snowblowers a rest.
MICHIGAN STATE
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan

When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

