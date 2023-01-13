Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Experience Dutch Heritage and Spring Beauty at Holland, Michigan's Annual Tulip Time Festival"Pen 2 PaperHolland, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Amazon's Grand Rapids HQ: A Double-Edged Sword for the City's Economic Growth"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids: The Heart of the Midwest, a city of love, beer and resilience"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Elite: Meet the Billionaires and Celebrities that call the city home"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Did Muskegon Really Sell Part of Their City Beach To A Developer For Only $2?
We all love a good deal, but the citizens of Muskegon are feeling shorted after finding out about this possibly illegal deal the city made with a developer. This bizarre story all came to light when a lawsuit was filed by the owner of West Michigan Dock and Market, also known as Mart Dock. He's alleging that the transfer of a public street that once accessed a public peninsula walkway to Jon Rooks and his Parkland Properties, could be illegal. And if it's not illegal, it's definitely suspicious.
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
Nicole Kidman-led film ‘Holland, Michigan’ is looking for West Michigan extras
A major film production is headed to West Michigan in April, and they are looking for folks interested in working as background extras on set.
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking Beneath
Grand Rapids, Michigan may seem like a quaint and peaceful city on the surface, but there are dark secrets lurking beneath. From haunted houses to mysterious disappearances, here are some of the most shocking things that most people don't know about Grand Rapids.
Val Lego, 13 ON YOUR SIDE Health Reporter & Anchor, saying goodbye
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SO, I’VE BEEN THINKING…. I’ve had a pretty incredible career. I’ve interviewed former first ladies, MVP quarterbacks and heads of corporations. Crawled through caves that revealed what the center of our earth looked like millions of years ago and been embedded with marine recruits while they trained post 9/11. I’ve covered Super Bowls, World Series and a Presidential funeral in Washington D.C. I even had a brief moment of fame when I appeared in the Netflix series “Making A Murderer”.
Mysterious Pyramid in Allegan Can Be Seen From Google Earth. What Is It?
It turns out West Michigan is freakier than I thought!. After watching the most recent episodes of Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix and learning of the infamous UFO sighting along Lake Michigan in 1994, it got me thinking about other paranormal phenomena throughout the area. Did you know there's a mysterious...
Want to Buy a Bowling Alley? This One’s Up For Sale in West Michigan
Always wanted to own a bowling alley? There's one for sale in West Michigan - and it's complete with living space!. Snowden Sunset Lanes in Allegan is on the market. After initially announcing its permanent closure in 2021, it seems the bowling alley has stayed open. A post to Facebook...
New Frederik Meijer Gardens CEO promises to open doors to the arts
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park has selected its next president & and CEO who will take over in February, promising to make the arts accessible for more of West Michigan.
Roundabout to replace this traffic signal near busy Grand Rapids-area shopping center
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Big changes are coming to replace an oddly placed traffic signal within a busy shopping center in the northern Grand Rapids area. The transformation includes converting a traffic signal within the Green Ridge Square into a roundabout.
Winter storm coming? Potential for heavy snow in parts of Michigan
There’s growing confidence among National Weather Service forecasts that a storm system on track to roll through the Great Lakes area later this week could bring some heavy snow for some areas of Northern Michigan. This is great news for winter enthusiasts who have been disappointed to see our snowpack melt away over the last few weeks. But not-so-great news for those of us happy to be giving our shovels and snowblowers a rest.
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
"Grand Rapids vs. Detroit: Which city reigns supreme in Michigan?"
Grand Rapids and Detroit are two cities located in the state of Michigan in the United States. Both cities have a rich history and culture and offer a unique experience to residents and visitors alike. However, there are also some notable differences between the two cities.
Grand Rapids man searching for missing dog, link to late-fiancée
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Tom O'Malley is powering through the heartbreak of his missing dog Francis. "When the rest of the world hates me, Francis loves me." Or as O'Malley says, "He is my best friend. Not one of, he is." O'Malley explains last week he had to go...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan
When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
"Grand Rapids in Crisis: Growing Divide Between Rich and Poor Threatens City's Future"
"The Rich-Poor Divide in Grand Rapids: A Growing Concern for Michigan's Future. Grand Rapids, Michigan, is often touted as one of the state's most prosperous cities, with a thriving downtown and a robust economy. However, beneath the surface, a growing divide between the rich and the poor threatens to undermine the city's progress.
John Gibbs on his first 2 weeks as Ottawa County administrator: ‘Really, really natural thing’
WEST OLIVE, MI – With two weeks under his belt leading Michigan’s fastest-growing county, John Gibbs says much of what he’s encountered so far as the new Ottawa County administrator has parallels with his previous job leading a federal department. “I feel like every single thing I’ve...
Becoming a Millionaire in Grand Rapids, Michigan
Becoming a millionaire in Grand Rapids, Michigan, like any other city, requires a combination of hard work, smart financial decisions, and a bit of luck. However, with the right mindset and approach, anyone can achieve this goal.
Here's how you can be in a Nicole Kidman movie set in Holland, Michigan
HOLLAND, Michigan — Amazon Studios is working on a new movie set in Holland starring Nicole Kidman. The thriller, titled "Holland, Michigan," was the most popular script among film executives in the 2013 Black List. Jenny Alison Casting is asking for Michiganders to apply to be extras in the...
Lucky Montcalm Co. man wins 2 winning tickets from the Michigan Lottery
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A Montcalm County man took home the jackpot during the Dec. 17 Fantasy 5 Double Play drawing from the Michigan Lottery. The 67-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, won a total of $220,000 from two winning $110,000 tickets. One was bought at an EZ Mart in Sheridan, while the other was bought at a Mobil gas station in Stanton.
Where did the usual ice on the Great Lakes go?
Over the last 50 years, winter temperatures have warmed by as much as 4.4 degrees in Lansing and nearly 4.7 degrees in Grand Rapids.
