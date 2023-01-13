ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munising, MI

Cause of Marquette mobile home explosion identified

MARQUETTE, MI— Officials have figured out what caused a Marquette mobile home to explode last month. The December 29th explosion at the Birch Grove Trailer Park destroyed the home, but the resident only suffered minor burns. The Marquette Fire Department says the explosion was caused by a natural gas...
One injured in Shingleton snowmobile crash

ALGER COUNTY, MI— A downstate woman suffered extensive injuries in an Alger County snowmobile accident on Friday. The Sheriff’s Office says it happened at about 9:30 a.m. on Trail #8 near Shingleton. Officials say 44-year-old Wendy Batterbee of Birch Run was eastbound on the trail when she failed...
