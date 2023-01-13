California nursing home chain forced into state oversight for understaffing, unreported sexual assaults

Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Unauthorized party removes files containing patient info from California hospital
An unauthorized party has removed files containing patients' personal information from Hayward, Calif.-based St. Rose Hospital, JDSupra reported Jan. 13. On Nov. 29, the hospital detected suspicious activity within its computer network and launched an investigation into the incident. The investigation confirmed that an unauthorized party was able to access...
beckershospitalreview.com
New York healthcare worker vaccine mandate 'null, void,' judge rules
A state Supreme Court judge has struck down New York's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, ABC affiliate WKBW reported Jan. 16. The decision came Jan. 13, more than a year after the requirement was enacted in 2021. Judge Gerard Neri wrote in his ruling that Gov. Kathy Hochul and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Providence nurses to rally at Oregon headquarters over paid leave
Amid contract negotiations, nurses plan to rally Jan. 20 at Providence's Oregon headquarters in Portland to call for improved paid family and sick leave standards. The rally by members of the Oregon Nurses Association is scheduled before Oregon's new paid family and medical leave program fully takes effect. On Jan....
beckershospitalreview.com
Washington's nurse ratios bill gets first hearing
Washington's Senate Committee on Labor and Commerce held a public hearing on Jan. 17 for a bill that would create minimum staffing standards across the state's hospitals. Senate Bill 5236 has garnered strong support from nurses and opposition from the Washington State Hospital Association. The bill itself does not set...
beckershospitalreview.com
West Virginia nursing organization names chief nursing officer as president
Jennifer Nestor, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer at Kingwood, W.Va.-based Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, was appointed president-elect of the West Virginia Organization of Nursing Leadership. The WVONL advocates for the nursing profession and the future of healthcare to advance nursing practice and patient care, promote nursing leadership excellence and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Prospect Medical, Signify Health partner on population health
Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings is partnering with in-home and value-based care company Signify Health on a population health initiative. Prospect Medical, which has 16 hospitals across four states, will join a Signify-enabled, data analytics-powered ACO to coordinate care for its fee-for-service Medicare patients in Connecticut. "Through our work together,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthgrades' top 2023 cardiology hospitals by state
Healthgrades has recognized hospitals nationwide for exceptional care via its "America's Best Hospitals" awards, released Jan. 17. Healthgrades used 2019-21 Medicare data to evaluate the performance of nearly 4,500 U.S. hospitals in the treatment of 31 conditions and procedures. For more information on the methodology, click here. Here are the...
beckershospitalreview.com
High interest rates delay $23M Colorado hospital upgrades
Cortez, Colo.-based Southwest Memorial Hospital's $23 million improvement efforts stalled amid refinancing challenges, according to The Durango Herald. Last May, voters passed a ballot measure for a 0.04 percent sales tax that would benefit the hospital. Southwest Memorial plans to restructure its bond debt and finance $23 million in needed upgrades for the emergency department, surgery center and more. But the projects are now on hold because interest rates exceed 5 percent.
beckershospitalreview.com
Privia Health launches 9th ACO with Beebe Healthcare
PQN – DE is participating in the enhanced track of the Medicare Shared Savings Program 2023 performance year with more than 200 providers caring for about 12,400 patient lives. Beebe and Privia aim to expand the ACO to include community physicians across Delaware. Providers that only join PQN –...
