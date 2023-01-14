ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers fail to settle with All-Star pitcher, headed for arbitration

The Los Angeles Dodgers and 2022 All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin failed to come to terms on a contract to avoid arbitration, per Fabian Ardaya and Jack Harris. Gonsolin was the only Dodger out of 10 arbitration-eligible players who didn’t come to terms with LA. Other notable players who agreed to new contracts with the Dodgers include SP Julio Urias, SP Walker Buehler, SP Dustin May, and C Will Smith.
Cubs agree to contract with World Series champion

The Chicago Cubs are bringing in a player who is fresh off a World Series. The Cubs reached agreement on a 2-year deal with Trey Mancini. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reports that the deal includes an option to terminate after one year. News: Free agent Trey Mancini is in agreement with the Cubs on a 2... The post Cubs agree to contract with World Series champion appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat

When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
Dodgers 2023 international signing period tracker

MLB’s 2023 international signing period began on January 15 and runs through December 15. The bulk of activity begins immediately, as most of these deals for literal kids are agreed to well beforehand while everyone looks the other way. The Dodgers on January 15 signed a pair of ranked...
Vikings defense falters again to force quick postseason exit

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings faced plenty of questions about their legitimacy as a contender in the NFC, the rare 13-win team with a negative point differential during the regular season. The source of the doubt could be clearly traced back to a defense that finished second-to-last in...
Top MLB Agent Blasts Organization For How They Handled Negotiations

The Carlos Correa saga regarding where he will sign and for how long finally came to an end this week with word that he had signed a free-agent deal with the Minnesota Twins, where he spent last season. But before that, Correa had been in agreement with two other Major League Baseball clubs, the Mets and the Giants, and Correa's legendary agent is speaking out about the negotiations with the Mets.
2023 International Signing Tracker: All White Sox Agreements

Today marks the first day that young players from international markets can begin their journey toward the major leagues. The beginning of the International Signing Period, for many players, marks the end of a multi-year recruitment period by several major league clubs and important decision-making at the ages of just 16 or 17 years old in many cases.
Padres Sign Ángel Sánchez To Minor League Deal

The Padres and right-hander Ángel Sánchez are in agreement on a minor league deal, reports Robert Murray of FanSided. The righty will get an invitation to major league Spring Training. Sánchez, 33, has a very small amount of major league experience, which came back in 2017 with the...
