Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
Suspension of art professor at Hamline University for showing image of Prophet Muhammad sparks controversyEdy ZooSaint Paul, MN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Marshalls Closes Stores in Multiple States, Financial Crisis Deepens. Are There Stores Closing Near You?Ty D.Minneapolis, MN
Dodgers fail to settle with All-Star pitcher, headed for arbitration
The Los Angeles Dodgers and 2022 All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin failed to come to terms on a contract to avoid arbitration, per Fabian Ardaya and Jack Harris. Gonsolin was the only Dodger out of 10 arbitration-eligible players who didn’t come to terms with LA. Other notable players who agreed to new contracts with the Dodgers include SP Julio Urias, SP Walker Buehler, SP Dustin May, and C Will Smith.
Cubs agree to contract with World Series champion
The Chicago Cubs are bringing in a player who is fresh off a World Series. The Cubs reached agreement on a 2-year deal with Trey Mancini. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reports that the deal includes an option to terminate after one year. News: Free agent Trey Mancini is in agreement with the Cubs on a 2... The post Cubs agree to contract with World Series champion appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
sportszion.com
Dodgers completes deal with 9 out of 10 arbitration-eligible players amid MLB exchange deadline for 2023 season
As the MLB exchange deadline passed for the 2023 season, every franchise secured their desired arbitration-eligible players. The Los Angeles Dodgers had also had a successful Friday the 13th. Who are arbitration-eligible players?. According to MLB, players who have exactly three to six years of experience in the league are...
New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured
The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
Dodgers Sign Another Outfielder To A Minor League Contract
Los Angeles signs former Royals prospect, Anderson Miller, to another minor league deal.
Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat
When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
Report: Rangers To Sign Hall of Famer's Son
Pablo Guerrero is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Report: White Sox sign shortstop Juan Uribe Jr.
A familiar name is reportedly coming to the White Sox organization. According to Héctor Gómez, the White Sox signed Juan Uribe Jr. Gómez sent another tweet with a quote from Uribe Sr. "Several teams have shown interest in my son, but I would like him to sign...
True Blue LA
Dodgers 2023 international signing period tracker
MLB’s 2023 international signing period began on January 15 and runs through December 15. The bulk of activity begins immediately, as most of these deals for literal kids are agreed to well beforehand while everyone looks the other way. The Dodgers on January 15 signed a pair of ranked...
Citrus County Chronicle
Vikings defense falters again to force quick postseason exit
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings faced plenty of questions about their legitimacy as a contender in the NFC, the rare 13-win team with a negative point differential during the regular season. The source of the doubt could be clearly traced back to a defense that finished second-to-last in...
Top MLB Agent Blasts Organization For How They Handled Negotiations
The Carlos Correa saga regarding where he will sign and for how long finally came to an end this week with word that he had signed a free-agent deal with the Minnesota Twins, where he spent last season. But before that, Correa had been in agreement with two other Major League Baseball clubs, the Mets and the Giants, and Correa's legendary agent is speaking out about the negotiations with the Mets.
Yardbarker
2022-23 International Signing Period: Dodgers Add Joendry Vargas, Arnaldo Lantigua & More
The 2022-23 international signing period began on Sunday, and the Los Angeles Dodgers were plenty active despite having only $4,144,000 to spend, which is tied with the Texas Rangers for the lowest bonus pool in the Majors. The Dodgers came to terms with 13 international amateur free agents, including Joendry...
Yardbarker
2023 International Signing Tracker: All White Sox Agreements
Today marks the first day that young players from international markets can begin their journey toward the major leagues. The beginning of the International Signing Period, for many players, marks the end of a multi-year recruitment period by several major league clubs and important decision-making at the ages of just 16 or 17 years old in many cases.
Padres Sign Ángel Sánchez To Minor League Deal
The Padres and right-hander Ángel Sánchez are in agreement on a minor league deal, reports Robert Murray of FanSided. The righty will get an invitation to major league Spring Training. Sánchez, 33, has a very small amount of major league experience, which came back in 2017 with the...
