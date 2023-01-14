ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, CA

San Tomas Expressway To Close Monday Morning For Wire Repair

Campbell police said Sunday night that San Tomas Expressway will be closed between Budd and Winchester, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday. PG&E will temporarily shut down the expressway to repair electrical lines. On-ramps will be closed and detours will be put in place. Copyright © 2023 Bay City...
Bart Trains Delayed By Police Activity In Oakland

BART said at 11:54 p.m. Sunday there's a 20-minute delay in the Richmond and Daly City directions due to police activity at Lake Merritt station in Oakland. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. is prohibited. Bay City News is a 24/7 news service covering the greater Bay Area.
Junipero Serra Boulevard Closed In Colma

Southbound Junipero Serra Boulevard was closed between Serramonte Boulevard and Hickney Boulevard on Monday morning due to a downed tree. Officers from the South San Francisco and Colma Police Departments responded to the incident in Colma at 7:08 a.m., according to an alert from the San Mateo County Sheriff'a Office.
Harbor Boulevard Closed Near Caltrain Overpass

BELMONT (BCN) The area of Harbor Boulevard and Old County Road in Belmont was closed Monday morning due to flooding. Belmont Police said in a 3:12 a.m. Tweet that drivers should use alternate routes. The closure includes the area under the Caltrain overpass on Harbor Boulevard. Copyright © 2023 Bay...
Sycamore Road Closed Due To Flooding

Flooding caused Sycamore Road at Sycamore Creek Way in Pleasanton to close Monday morning. Pleasanton Police said in an advisory at 3:55 a.m. that traffic will be delayed in the area and asked drivers to take alternate routes. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast...
UC DAVIS 78, UC SAN DIEGO 70

Percentages: FG .508, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Milling 2-3, Beasley 1-2, DeBruhl 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Anigwe 0-2, Pepper 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Anigwe 3). Turnovers: 12 (Johnson 6, Pepper 5, Beasley). Steals: 8 (Pepper 3, Milling 2, Adebayo, DeBruhl, Johnson). Technical Fouls:...
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023. ...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A FLOOD WARNING... The threat of flooding continues and a Flood Warning is now in. effect. Please refer to that bulletin for more information. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 215...
Flooding Causes Closure On Deer Valley Road

Deer Valley Road is closed between Balfour Road and March Creek Road in Contra Costa County due to flooding. Only local traffic is being allowed in the area. Contra Costa County Public Works asked the public to avoid the area in a Tweet at 6:06 a.m. Copyright © 2023 Bay...
CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern San. Joaquin, northern Stanislaus and southwestern Calaveras Counties. through 300 PM PST... At 214 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Waterloo, or 10 miles east of Stockton,...
University: Student stabbed on bus because she is Asian

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana (AP) — A 56-year-old woman has been charged after an 18-year-old Indiana University student repeatedly was stabbed in the head on a public bus in an attack the school says was because the victim is Asian. The victim told investigators she was standing and waiting for the...

