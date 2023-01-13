ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Billy Coggins

Billy Joe (B J) Coggins, 77, of Columbus died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on May 10, 1945, in Lake City, FL, to the late Charles Milam Coggins and Flora Ruth Nanney. He retired from South Central Bell (AT&T) after many...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Albert “Butch” Bell

Albert M. “Butch” Bell peacefully entered his heavenly home on January 12, 2023, after a long illness. Visitation will be held at Lowndes Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at. 10:00 AM. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11:00 AM with Bro. Todd Stevens officiating. The...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Peggy Mordecai

MILLPORT, ALA. — Peggy Leonard Mordecai, 76, died Jan. 14, 2023, at her residence. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Visitation is from 2-4 p.m. today, at Dowdle Funeral Home. Dowdle Funeral Home of Millport is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Mordecai was born...
MILLPORT, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State can’t keep up with No. 9 Tennessee, drops to 1-5 in SEC

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State showed more offensive firepower Tuesday night against No. 9 Tennessee at Humphrey Coliseum. But late in a close game between the two schools, the Bulldogs appeared to run out of bullets. The Volunteers, meanwhile, just kept on shooting. Tennessee (15-3, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) made eight...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Commercial Dispatch

Free throws make the difference as West Point boys topple New Hope

NEW HOPE — Free throws will both win and lose you games, and on Tuesday, both ends of the spectrum were experienced between West Point and New Hope. Coming off a massive 18-4 run that got the Trojans from a 10-point deficit to a four-point lead in the third quarter, it seemed like the entire complexion of the game had changed in favor of New Hope, but the Trojans ended up shooting themselves in the foot in the most crucial part of the game.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Future of city pool in doubt as usage numbers plummet, water leaks

STARKVILLE – When associate city engineer Chris Williams started planning revamps for the pool at Moncrief Park, he already knew there were problems. Parking is limited, some old pipes need replacing and the pool house, which already needed a roof over the dressing rooms, will need additional repairs after a car crashed into part of the building in June.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Letter: Commentary on various topics

First, I’d like to echo Bob Raymond’s comments on our new Police Chief, Joseph Daughtry. Like Bob, I’ve been very impressed and encouraged by Chief Daughtry’s visibility and positivity. He seems to have a lot of good ideas that I hope will find their way into practice long term.
COLUMBUS, MS

