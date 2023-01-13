Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Billy Coggins
Billy Joe (B J) Coggins, 77, of Columbus died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on May 10, 1945, in Lake City, FL, to the late Charles Milam Coggins and Flora Ruth Nanney. He retired from South Central Bell (AT&T) after many...
Commercial Dispatch
Connor Rogers, Makhi Myles lead Starkville boys over Tupelo in Region 1-6A clash
TUPELO — Makhi Myles found a higher gear in the fourth quarter. That’s when the senior forward scored 10 of his 19 points, propelling No. 1-ranked Starkville past No. 2 Tupelo, 61-52, in an MHSAA Class 6A, Region 1 showdown Tuesday night. The 6-foot-6 Myles was quiet offensively...
Commercial Dispatch
Albert “Butch” Bell
Albert M. “Butch” Bell peacefully entered his heavenly home on January 12, 2023, after a long illness. Visitation will be held at Lowndes Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at. 10:00 AM. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11:00 AM with Bro. Todd Stevens officiating. The...
Commercial Dispatch
Chris Jans, Mississippi State must be much better in second go-round with Tennessee
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Chris Jans can’t remember the last time he didn’t review film from a game with his players. That is, before MSU’s Jan. 3 game at Tennessee. The Bulldogs were embarrassed by the Volunteers in Knoxville, falling behind 16-0...
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldog bullets: Louisville transfer Ahlana Smith settling in for Mississippi State
Louisville grad transfer Ahlana Smith took a bit of time to really settle in with Mississippi State, but in recent games, she’s shown a great deal of growth and success for the Bulldogs. On Sunday, Smith led MSU in scoring with 18 points in a convincing 60-44 win over...
Commercial Dispatch
Peggy Mordecai
MILLPORT, ALA. — Peggy Leonard Mordecai, 76, died Jan. 14, 2023, at her residence. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Visitation is from 2-4 p.m. today, at Dowdle Funeral Home. Dowdle Funeral Home of Millport is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Mordecai was born...
Commercial Dispatch
Free throws make the difference as West Point boys topple New Hope
NEW HOPE — Free throws will both win and lose you games, and on Tuesday, both ends of the spectrum were experienced between West Point and New Hope. Coming off a massive 18-4 run that got the Trojans from a 10-point deficit to a four-point lead in the third quarter, it seemed like the entire complexion of the game had changed in favor of New Hope, but the Trojans ended up shooting themselves in the foot in the most crucial part of the game.
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: Commentary on various topics
First, I’d like to echo Bob Raymond’s comments on our new Police Chief, Joseph Daughtry. Like Bob, I’ve been very impressed and encouraged by Chief Daughtry’s visibility and positivity. He seems to have a lot of good ideas that I hope will find their way into practice long term.
Commercial Dispatch
MUW women’s basketball remains winless after rally comes up short against Crowley’s Ridge
A hearty effort by the Mississippi University for Women women‘s basketball team came up short at home Monday against Crowley’s Ridge College, 84-67, at Pohl Gym. The Owls (0-14) were within single digits of the Pioneers (9-6) in the fourth quarter until the final four minutes of the contest.
Commercial Dispatch
Future of city pool in doubt as usage numbers plummet, water leaks
STARKVILLE – When associate city engineer Chris Williams started planning revamps for the pool at Moncrief Park, he already knew there were problems. Parking is limited, some old pipes need replacing and the pool house, which already needed a roof over the dressing rooms, will need additional repairs after a car crashed into part of the building in June.
