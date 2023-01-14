ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

'Producing the poison and selling the cure': Group ranks health care industry's lowlights in 2022

By Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

In the public imagination, doctors and hospitals have a single motivation: to save and improve human lives. Health care is thought to be the noble profession.

Still, the industry has its share of bad actors.

The Lown Institute, a health care policy think tank, each year ranks the 10 worst instances of “profiteering and dysfunction” in the health-care industry.

It calls its rankings the “Shkreli Awards,” named after the former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli , who rose to notoriety in 2015 when he raised the price of a life-saving medication by roughly 4,000%. Shkreli was nicknamed “Pharma Bro” by the public. He was convicted of securities fraud in 2017 , and was released last year.

These are ten worst instances of bad faith in health care in 2022, according to the Lown Institute.

10. Dentist cracked patients’ teeth on purpose

Last year, Wisconsin dentist Scott Charmoli was sentenced to four and a half years in prison after a jury found him guilty of health care fraud and lying about health care matters, federal prosecutors announced.

Charmoli would lie to patients, and tell them their tooth was broken and needed to be replaced by a crown, prosecutors said.

Usually, the patients would agree. He would then break the patient’s tooth at the beginning of the procedure, and submit X-rays of the broken tooth to the insurance when billing for the crown procedure, according to the indictment. This practice put an extra $1 million in his pocket, the Washington Post reported.

9. Surgeon with over 20 malpractice settlements celebrated by hospital

A New Hampshire hospital has prominently featured a surgeon with a lengthy record of malpractice settlements in its advertisements, the Boston Globe reported.

“He has settled 21 medical malpractice claims tied to his work at CMC, including 14 in which he is accused of contributing to a patient’s death,” reported the Boston Globe, which also found that no other physician in the country was involved in as many settlements involving surgical deaths.

8. Medical labs order unnecessary tests to bilk Medicare out of  $300 million

The owners of medical laboratories agreed to pay $5.7 million to resolve allegations they participated in a kickback scheme that involved billing Medicare for unnecessary tests, according to the Department of Justice. The Dallas Morning News first reported on the case.

A Florida doctor was sentenced to 20 years this week for operating a similar scheme.

Dr. Ligotti: Florida doc used sober homes, patients to bilk insurance for $127M

7. Hospital sends debt collectors after patients who qualified for free care

A New York Times investigation last year found that a nonprofit hospital system, Providence, instructed its staff to not tell low-income patients that they were entitled to free care.

They then sent debt collectors after the patients when they could not pay. This was part of an aggressive plan to increase revenue, developed with consulting firm McKinsey, called “Rev-Up,” according to the New York Times.

The health system agreed to refund impacted patients after the New York Times investigation was published.

6. Tobacco maker buys company that makes inhalers

STAT News reported that Phillip Morris, a tobacco company, acquired a pharmaceutical company that makes inhalers, often to treat respiratory diseases that can be caused by smoking.

“They’re producing the poison and selling the cure to you later on,” one concerned health expert told STAT News. ”That’s heartbreaking.”

5. J&J allegedly uses loophole to escape responsibility for carcinogenic baby powder

Johnson & Johnson knew its baby powder products could contain asbestos, according to the New Yorker. The pharma giant has faced a great deal of litigation over allegations about the presence of the cancer-causing mineral in recent years.

NPR reported that the company used a controversial bankruptcy maneuver known as the “Texas-Two Step” in one of the cases. It created a new subsidiary called LTL and transferred its baby powder products to that firm, NPR reported.

“The health care giant pushed all baby powder-related liabilities onto the new firm's books,” NPR reported. “Within a matter of days, LTL relocated from Texas to North Carolina and filed for bankruptcy, effectively halting the baby powder lawsuits.”

4. Hospice allegedly directs nurses to “hasten death”

Last year, the CEO of a Texas hospice, Novus Health, and more than a dozen employees were sentenced to prison terms for health care fraud.

According to the Department of Justice , their offenses included:

  • Defrauding Medicare for “materially false” claims
  • Providing “kickbacks” for referrals
  • Violating HIPAA, the patient privacy law, to “recruit beneficiaries”
  • Giving patients Schedule II substances without medical proper medical guidance

The CEO, Bradley Harris, also faced allegations that he instructed nurses to overdose patients to avoid caps on the amount Novus Health could bill Medicare, according to an NBC 5 story on an FBI report.

3. Hospital system directs low-income patient hospital revenue to wealthier hospitals

Bon Secours Health System owns an under-resourced community hospital in Virginia. The “safety net” hospital qualifies for a discounted drug program for its low-income patients, according to the New York Times.

But a New York Times investigation found that the health system invests the hospital’s profits in its hospitals in wealthier communities while the community medical center, which lacks an ICU and other services, is left to languish.

2. Private-equity firm buys rural hospitals, closes them

Kaiser Health News reported that a new private-equity firm called Noble Health bought two rural Missouri hospitals.

Then the hospitals failed.

The new owners stopped paying their employees' health insurance, and neglected to do the upkeep to provide patients with safe conditions and functioning services, Kaiser Health News’ investigation found.

The firm, now under federal investigation, ultimately shuttered both hospitals, according to Kaiser Health News.

'This is alarming': Childhood vaccination rates drop as measles and polio outbreaks emerge

1. Insurers overbilled Medicare program by billions

The Justice Department is accusing major health insurers of defrauding the Medicare Advantage program by tacking on additional diagnoses to its patients, the New York Times reported. Under the program, Medicare paid private insurers based on each individual patient’s risk. More diagnoses meant higher risk.

Taxpayers overpaid Medicare Advantage insurers by as much as $25 billion in 2020, according to the New York Times.

What to know about the state of cancer: 1.95M people may be diagnosed with cancer in 2023

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Producing the poison and selling the cure': Group ranks health care industry's lowlights in 2022

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

Diabetes drug set to be approved for weight loss could become best-selling drug in history

A drug that treats Type 2 diabetes could become the best-selling medication in history if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat obesity. The drug, tirzepatide, was created by Eli Lilly and approved as a diabetes treatment last year. While studying the drug as a treatment for diabetes, researchers also found it showed impressive results in clinical trials for weight loss.
Kansas Reflector

Squeezed by temp nurse costs, hospital systems create their own staffing agencies

Like many nurses these days, Alex Scala got a big pay hike when she switched jobs recently. Scala also received a welcome mix of assignments when she joined Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network. She signed on with a newly created team that works shifts in various units within the system’s 14 hospitals. After working as a […] The post Squeezed by temp nurse costs, hospital systems create their own staffing agencies appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
GEORGIA STATE
Economic Hardship Reporting Project

The Silent Epidemic Affecting Generation Z

Marcus McKinley was a junior at Ohio University when his mother, Kim, then fifty-five, collapsed at work. He figured it was dehydration, but when he got to the hospital, he found out it was more serious than that; she’d had a stroke and needed brain surgery. Her right side was paralyzed, so she couldn’t walk, and when she first got out of the ICU, Marcus couldn’t understand a word she said. The weeks and months just after a stroke are the most important for rehabilitation, but Kim’s initial progress was minimal, and she languished. His mother had been gregarious and liked to go line dancing, or watch Browns and Buckeyes games. Before, she had a wide, warm smile, but now her face drooped.
The Hill

Transgender youth health care bans have a new target: adults

Lawmakers in at least three states this year have filed legislation meant to restrict access to gender-affirming health care for individuals as old as 26, an escalation of a battle waged nationwide last year over whether minors should be able to access certain prescription medications and procedures. Bills filed this year in Oklahoma, South Carolina…
OKLAHOMA STATE
Bashar Salame

The FDA May Ban the Sale of a Popular Anti-Aging Supplement

Back in June 2018, The World Health Organization took a novel, unorthodox, and for many observers somewhat provocative position. By officially adding aging to the 11th edition of its International Classification of Diseases, The WHO concluded; growing old should be considered a medical condition worthy of diagnosis, and more importantly, treatment.
beckerspayer.com

UnitedHealth to integrate behavioral, home health into growing number of value-based care models

UnitedHealth Group is planning to integrate more behavioral and home health services into its care delivery strategy as the company continues to expand its value-based care offerings. "We will serve these patients in clinic settings, in their homes, integrating behavioral care, supported by our data-driven clinical incidents and next best...
The Hill

Study suggests US freshwater fish highly contaminated with ‘forever chemicals’

Eating just one serving of freshwater fish each year could have the same effect as drinking water heavily polluted with “forever chemicals” for an entire month, a new study finds. The equivalent month-long amount of water would be contaminated at levels 2,400 times greaterthan what’s recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) drinking water health…
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

751K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy